GUJ vs BLR Prediction, Match 45, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

GUJ vs BLR Prediction: Gujarat Titans will be aiming to peak at the right time with the tournament nearing the business end. On the other hand, RCB ended their win drought in their last game and will be eager to climb out of that bottom spot in the points table. Our prediction suggests that home side Gujarat Titans are going to end on the winning side.

GUJ vs BLR Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date: 28th April, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs BLR Match Preview

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns in match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 28). As of now, Gujarat holds the seventh position in the points table, having won four matches out of nine played. Gujarat's performance in the tournament has been characterized by inconsistency, making them one of the most unpredictable teams. Their journey has been a rollercoaster ride of results, with each win often followed by a subsequent loss. This inconsistency has posed a significant challenge, hindering their ability to establish a strong presence in the competition.

Opponents Bengaluru find themselves at the bottom of the table with only two wins from nine games. RCB finally returned to winning ways in their last fixture after clinching a crucial victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their fortress in Hyderabad. Following a month-long drought, RCB emerged triumphant, securing two vital points in the IPL standings.

Despite languishing at the bottom of the points table, this emphatic win will definitely inject a renewed sense of motivation and confidence into the RCB camp. RCB will undoubtedly be spurred on to further elevate their performance and mount a spirited comeback in the tournament.

Probable GUJ vs BLR Playing XI

GUJ probable Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha Shubman Gill Sai Sudarshan David Miller Azmatullah Omarzai Rahul Tewatia Shahrukh Khan Rashid Khan Mohit Sharma Sai Kishore Spencer Johnson

Sandeep Warrier is the likely option to be impacted in while bowling.

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Cameron Green Dinesh Karthik Suyash Prabhudesai Swapnil Singh Vyshak Vijaykumar Lockie Ferguson Yash Dayal

Mahipal Lomror gives RCB an added batting option.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The pitch offers both batters and bowlers a fair chance to perform well due to the consistent bounce and pace.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. However, since it's an afternoon game, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 40 degrees.

Top Players for GUJ vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans' batting revolves around their captain Shubman Gill. If he scores big, the Titans are in a strong position. He has been good this season and will relish this pitch and shorter boundaries here. In IPL 2024, Gill has scored 304 runs in 9 matches at an average of 38.0 and a strike rate of 135.17 so far.

Rajat Patidar - Rajat Patidar has looked in good form scoring consecutive fifties. He is someone who likes to play big and is an excellent player of both pace and spin. Patidar will enjoy batting on this wicket. In IPL 2024 so far, he has scored 211 runs in 9 matches at an average of 34.17.

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is a genuine wicket-taker and can run through any batting lineup in the world. He will look to be his team's trump card in this match. He has found his form in the last few matches. He is a handy contributor with the bat as well. Rashid has picked up 8 wickets in 9 matches so far. He has also scored 84 runs with the best of 31 to his name.

Top Captaincy picks

David Miller - After a slow start to the season, David Miller returned to form with a stellar century in the last game. He has scored 138 runs in 6 matches so far and will be eager to get a big one here. The left-hander will enjoy the batting-friendly conditions on this ground.

Virat Kohli - Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder and will be eager to add to his tally. Kohli has been one of the few shining spots for RCB this season. He has scored 430 runs at an average of 61.43 and a strike rate of 145.76.

Players to avoid

Shahrukh Khan - Shahrukh is likely to bat lower down the order at No. 7. He might not get many balls to make a big impact. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Mahipal Lomror - Lomror is likely to bat in the lower order and is likely to face fewer no. of balls. His bowling has been hardly used by RCB so far. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

GUJ vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Gujarat Titans will be aiming to peak at the right time with the tournament nearing the business end. On the other hand, RCB broke their win drought in their last game and will be eager to climb out of that bottom spot in the points table. Our prediction suggests that home side Gujarat Titans are going to end on the winning side.

