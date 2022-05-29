IPL 2022 Final: GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Prediction for GT vs RR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Final.

After 62 days of gripping cricket, the fifteenth edition of Indian Premier League has come down to its final day where the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will lock horns with inaugural season winner Rajasthan Royals. The final will be played in presence of more than one lac spectators at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both the teams have played some top class cricket right through the season and they rightly deserve to be in the finals. GT who are playing their first season were table toppers in league stage and they beat RR in first qualifier. Their batting and bowling has complimented each other very well. Gujarat hasn’t been dependent on a single player be it batting unit or bowling. Number of players have stepped up for them in different matches. David Miller played a match winning knock against Rajasthan in qualifier 1 and took his team home when they required 16 runs off last over. First time captain Hardik has impressed everyone with his calm and composed nature on the field and has fans in awe of him. They will be playing at their Home ground for first time and would like to win IPL title in their first season of appearance.

Watch: Hardik Pandya runs Sanju Samson out; middle stump breaks into two

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have reached IPL final after 14 years. They won the inaugural season of IPL and haven’t made an impact since then. RR reached final after thrashing RCB one sidedly in qualifier two. Orange cap holder of this season, Jos Buttler scored a 60 ball hundred in 157 run chase. Rajasthan Royals’ management would hope that Buttler continues his golden run in the finals too. Similar to GT, RR has performed collectively in the season and different player have taken the responsibility on various occasion. They have an advantage over GT in the finals as GT hasn’t played any game on this ground so far.

GT vs RR Dream11 Match Venue, Date, and Time

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Final, IPL 2022

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: 29 May 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs RR Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This will be second game on this ground in this year’s IPL. Pitch assisted pacers in qualifier two as the bowlers got extra bounce off the surface. An even wicket can be expected for the Finals where both batters and bowlers will have some help off the surface.

GT vs RR Dream11 Match Prediction

Although RR lost both the games played against GT in IPL2022, but they have a good chance to take a revenge in the Finals. GT are also coming off a 5 day break whereas RR has a winning momentum, so they are our favourites for this final match.

Probable GT vs RR Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans - Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Top Captaincy Choices for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

Hardik Pandya - GT skipper Hardik Pandya is a perfect captaincy candidate in your fantasy team as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He’s timing the ball sweetly and is also bowling crucial overs. Hardik has scored 453 runs and has also picked 5 wickets.

Jos Buttler - Jos Buttler has scored more than 800 runs in this season of IPL and has 4 centuries so far. He took RR home single handedly in qualifier two. His record at Narendra Modi Stadium is excellent as the dangerous opener averages 43 here. Buttler would like to continue his red hot form in the finals and take his team home once again.

Rashid Khan - The Afghanistan legspinner is one of the most dangerous bowlers when it comes to T20 cricket. He’s a legend of this format and can win games single handedly. He can also contribute with bat when needed. So far he has picked 18 wickets.

Budget Picks for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

Shubman Gill - Shubman has given some good starts in the season. He has scored more than 400 runs at SR of 136.02. He would like to score big in this game.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Chahal has picked most number of wickets in the season so far and has purple cap. He has had couple of ordinary last two games and would look to give match winning performance in the Finals

Differential Pick for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

Shimron Hetmyer - Shimron is in terrific form in this year’s IPL. He hasn’t got much time to bat but can make a crucial contribution in the finals. He can be your game changer pick for this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

If GT Bats First: C- Hardik Pandya, VC - Rashid Khan

If RR Bats First: C -Jos Buttler, VC - Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mega League Team for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

If GT Bats First: C - Shubman Gill, VC - Yuzi Chahal

If RR Bats First: C - Sanju Samson, VC- Wriddhiman Saha

Which Contests to Join for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 8 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.