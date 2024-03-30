GT vs SRH: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 12 of IPL 2024

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will have a home advantage. While Sunrisers Hyderabad did well in the previous game, GT might win this encounter.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

31 March 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Wriddhiman Saha has 198 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 142.44 in eight IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.

Wriddhiman Saha has 247 runs at an average of 20.58 and a strike rate of 135.71 in 13 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 120 runs, 75 balls, 40 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him once in 24 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha’s previous five scores: 21, 19, 20, 4 & 41.

Shubman Gill has 362 runs at an average of 40.22 and a strike rate of 121.88 in 12 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Shubman Gill has 700 runs at an average of 63.63 and a strike rate of 158.37 in 13 IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties and two centuries here.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 188 runs, 145 balls, 26.85 average, 129.65 SR & 7 dismissals. Shahbaz Ahmed has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Shubman Gill vs off-spinners since 2023: 109 runs, 62 balls, 21.20 average, 175.80 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 50 runs, 48 balls, 16.66 average, 104.16 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 8, 31, 23, 8 & 0.

Sai Sudharsan has 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 128.88 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sai Sudharsan has 326 runs at an average of 46.57 and a strike rate of 143.61 in seven IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 37, 45, 2, 11 & 4.

Vijay Shankar has 23 runs at a strike rate of 176.92 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Vijay Shankar has 121 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 161.33 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 55 runs, 37 balls, 27.50 average, 148.64 SR & 2 dismissals.

Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 12, 6*, 36, 56 & 2.

David Miller has 229 runs at an average of 22.90 and a strike rate of 126.51 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

David Miller has 220 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 162.96 in nine IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller vs off-spinners in 2024: 38 runs, 37 balls, 19 average, 102.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 25 runs, 35 balls, 12.50 average, 71.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 21, 12, 8*, 22* & 17.

Azmatullah Omarzai made 17 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings here.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace since 2023: 95 runs, 66 balls, 10.55 average, 143.93 SR & 9 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs off-spinners since 2023: 31 runs, 27 balls, 10.33 average, 114.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs since 2023: 34 wickets, 22.14 average, 16,73 SR & 7.94 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs since 2023: 18 wickets, 25.50 average, 18.05 SR & 8.47 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 11, 17, 3, 0 & 0. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 0/30, 2/27, 4/9, 0/14 & 1/22.

Rahul Tewatia has 101 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 150.74 in seven IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 81 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 180 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 6, 22, 19, 26* & 54.

Rashid Khan has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rashid Khan has 14 wickets at an average of 24.57 and a strike rate of 18.42 in 11 IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 28.85 average, 19.92 SR & 8.68 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 14.66 average, 11.40 SR & 7.71 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 2/49, 0/23, 1/12, 4/14 & 3/19.

Umesh Yadav has 13 wickets at an average of 45.92 and a strike rate of 30.84 in 18 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Umesh Yadav has 2 wickets at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 27 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Umesh Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 189 average, 101 SR & 11.22 economy rate. Umesh Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 29 average, 21.50 SR & 8.09 economy rate.

Umesh Yadav’s last five figures: 0/27, 2/31, 4/30, 2/29 & 0/36.

Spencer Johnson took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Spencer Johnson vs RHBs in 2024: 15 wickets, 14.60 average, 12.40 SR & 7.06 economy rate. Spencer Johnson vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 13.57 average, 10.57 SR & 7.70 economy rate.

Spencer Johnson’s last five figures: 1/35, 2/25, 1/10, 1/49 & 2/39.

Sai Kishore has 3 wickets at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Mohit Sharma has 18 wickets at an average of 22.94 and a strike rate of 14.88 in 12 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mohit Sharma has 22 wickets at an average of 11.18 and a strike rate of 8.54 in nine IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 23 wickets, 10.43 average, 7.91 SR & 7.91 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 27 average, 18.71 SR & 8.65 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 1/36, 2/32, 0/15, 0/24 & 0/20.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Mayank Agarwal scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Mayank Agarwal has 147 runs at an average of 73.50 and a strike rate of 144.11 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Mayank Agarwal vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 46 runs, 37 balls, 15.33 average, 124.32 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 27 balls, 17.50 average, 129.62 SR & 2 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him once in 23 balls.

Mayank Agarwal vs Umesh Yadav in T20s: 32 runs, 33 balls, 16 average, 96.96 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal’s last five scores: 11, 32, 8, 59 & 18.

Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 42 runs, 30 balls, 10.50 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 62, 33, 45, 24 & 28.

Abhishek Sharma has 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 141.77 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Abhishek Sharma scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Sai Kishore has dismissed him once in two balls.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 63, 32, 0, 77 & 12.

Aiden Markram has 78 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 134.48 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Aiden Markram scored 10 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 19 runs, 27 balls, 4.75 average, 70.37 SR & 4 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 102 runs, 62 balls, 34 average, 164.51 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him once in 30 balls.

Rahul Tripathi’s last five scores: 42, 20, 12, 0 & 12.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 64 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 64 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Heinrich Klaasen vs off-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 14 balls, 7.50 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 80, 63, 9, 0 & 74.

Abdul Samad scored 4 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Abdul Samad scored 4 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 15, 4, 38*, 1 & 14.

Shabaz Ahmed scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 2 wickets in two IPL innings against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 20 runs in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/39, 0/14, 1/30, 0/14 & 2/23.

Pat Cummins has 5 wickets at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 8.40 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 7 wickets at an average of 14.28 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 9 wickets at an average of 4.88 and a strike rate of 5.33 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 27.81 average, 18.27 SR & 9.13 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 44.60 average, 30.60 SR & 8.74 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/53, 0/51, 2/22, 3/21 & 1/24.

Mayank Markande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 20.27 average, 14.36 SR & 8.46 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 56 average, 39.33 SR & 8.54 economy rate.

Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 0/52, 2/39, 1/29, 1/27 & 0/41.

T Natarajan has 3 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

T Natarajan took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 32.57 average, 21.50 SR & 9.03 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 36.60 average, 24.40 SR & 9 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 3/32, 0/18, 0/43, 0/24 & 2/23.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad has been 177, with pacers snaring 69.70% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with some movement for speedsters with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Gill will open the innings and has a tremendous record in Ahmedabad. The track will suit him.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai will contribute with both bat and ball. Omarzai has been batting well and will enjoy batting in Ahmedabad. There is always some help for pacers with the new ball, and he can exploit it.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen has been batting extremely well. He will get value for his shots in Ahmedabad.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar has been selected by less than 5% of users as of now. Shankar will bat in the middle order and has done well in Ahmedabad. He can score valuable runs and fetch match-winning points.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s selection % currently stands at 14.14. Bhuvneshwar has done well in Ahmedabad before and will bowl with the new ball and get some assistance. Bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abdul Samad: Abdul Samad might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Travis Head, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sai Kishore, and Pat Cummins.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abhishek Sharma, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, T Natarajan, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, and Umesh Yadav.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sai Kishore, and Mohit Sharma.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abhishek Sharma, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Spencer Johnson, and Mayank Markande.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will have a home advantage. While Sunrisers Hyderabad did well in the previous game, GT might win this encounter.

