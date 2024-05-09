GUJ vs CHE Prediction, Match 59, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

GUJ vs CHE Match Prediction: It will be a do-or-die game for Gujarat Titans as they will be eiliminated if they lose this match. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will be looking to raise their game in an important stage of the tournament. Despite a depleted bowling attack, Chennai Super Kings will start this match as favourites.

GUJ vs CHE Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: 10th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs CHE Match Preview

Gujarat Titans are having a season to forget so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just four wins in eleven matches so far. Their batting relies heavily on Shubman Gill and if he fails to score big, the team tends to struggle. Sai Sudharsan has been scoring runs consistently so far. Shahrukh Khan has shown good form in the last couple of games but they need runs from experienced batters like Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller. The bowling was their stronghold before the start of the tournament but the bowlers have let the Titans down. Rashid Khan has struggled following his back surgery while Mohit Sharma hasn't been as penetrative as he was in the last season.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will be looking for a final push into the playoffs. They will be confident after a win in the last game. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in excellent form after a slow start to the season. He will be looking to add some more runs to his tally. Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja form a strong middle order but they will Ajinkya Rahane's form is a concern for CSK. On the bowling front, Chennai have been hit by several injury issues. The onus will be on Tushar Deshpande and Richard Gleeson to lead the attack with the new ball. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner bowled well in the last game and are likely to be the frontline spinners for this game.

Probable GUJ vs CHE Playing XI

GUJ probable Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Shubman Gill (C) Sai Sudharsan M Shahrukh Khan David Miller Rahul Tewatia Vijay Shankar Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Manav Suthar Josh Little

Mohit Sharma is likely to come as the impact player when Gujarat Titans are bowling.

CHE probable Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dube Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni (wk) Mitchell Santner Shardul Thakur Tushar Deshpande Richard Gleeson

Chennai Super Kings are likely to bring in Simarjeet Singh as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The pitch is expected to favour the spinners and it might not be a high-scoring contest.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 32 degrees and humidity will be around 40 degrees.

Top Players for GUJ vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sai Sudharsan - The left-hander is the highest run-getter for Titans so far. He is a batter who is capable of scoring runs consistently. Sudharsan has scored 424 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 131.67.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Gaikwad is in excellent form and is the second highest run-scorer of the season currently. The opener is capable of scoring big runs and is a safe option to choose. He has scored 541 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 60.11 and a strike rate of 147.01.

Shivam Dube - Shivam Dube is in top form in IPL 2024. He has been a game-changer for CSK with the bat. His ability to hit the spinners stands out and it will be interesting to see how he tackles Gujarat's spin threat. He has scored 350 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 170.73.

Top Captaincy picks

Shubman Gill - Gill is having a below par season according to his standards. After crossing 900 runs in the last year, he has scored just 322 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 32.20. He will be eager to improve his numbers against a depleted Chennai bowling attack.

Ravindra Jadeja - Jadeja was excellent in the last match with both bat and ball where he scored 43 runs off 26 balls and took 3-20. The allrounder can win the game for his side on his day. He has scored 202 runs in 8 innings so far. With the ball, he has picked up 8 wickets at an economy rate of 7.26.

Players to avoid

Vijay Shankar - With Shahrukh Khan showing signs of good form, Shankar is likely to bat lower down the order and might not face enough balls to make a significant impact. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

Mitchell Santner - Santner is an economical bowler and the pitch at Ahmedabad might not get him many wickets. He is slotted to bat lower down the order which may not allow him to make much impact with the bat. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

GUJ vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

GUJ vs CHE Match Prediction

