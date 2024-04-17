GUJ vs DEL Prediction, Match 32, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

GUJ vs DEL Match Prediction: Both teams are coming on the back of wins in their previous games. While Delhi defeated a resurgent Lucknow comfortably, Gujarat got past an impressive Rajasthan side in a nail-biter. This could be a cracker of a contest between two sides which are at the bottom half of the points table. Gujarat Titans are a tough side to beat at home and they will start as favorites.

GUJ vs DEL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Date: 17th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs DEL Match Preview

After a gap of a week, Gujarat Titans will be back on the field against Delhi Capitals. The Titans have had a mixed season so far with three 3 wins and 3 losses so far. A win against a strong Rajasthan Royals side in their previous match willl give them a boost. Gujarat have a solid top order and a lot lies on captain Shubman Gill to take them along. David Miller is likely to make a comeback and that will be a massive boost for them. The bowling has looked thin so far with Mohit Sharma not able to continue his exploits from the last season so far. Rashid Khan's four overs will be crucial for the team.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been hit by injury issues. As Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav became fit to play, Mitchell Marsh has been injured and has flown back to Australia. David Warner is having a disappointing season and he will look to come into the party in this game. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have looked impressive and have batted with intent. Jake Fraser-MuGurk's blistering innings was a huge positive for DC in the last game. They have a decent bowling line-up which can be dangerous if they click together. DC will look to repeat their last match's performance against LSG.

Probable GUJ vs DEL Playing XI

GUJ probable Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Shubman Gill (C) BR Sharath (wk) David Miller Vijay Shankar Abhinav Manohar M Shahrukh Khan Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Umesh Yadav Spencer Johnson

David Miller is likely to return to the side after mssing a few games due to injury. Gujarat Titans are likely to bring in Mohit Sharma as the impact player when they are bowling.

DEL probable Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw David Warner Jake Fraser-McGurk Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Shai Hope Tristan Stubbs Abishek Porel Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Mukesh Kumar Ishant Sharma

Mitchell Marsh is unavailable for selection which means Jake Fraser-McGurk and Shai Hope could keep their positions. Delhi Capitals are likely to bring in Khaleel Ahmed as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It is expected to be a good pitch for batting with some help for the seamers with the new ball as well. Dew can play big role, so toss can be crucial.

Weather Updates

The temperature will remain around 34 degrees during the match with no chance of rain. The humidity will be around 22%.

Top Players for GUJ vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Shubman Gill - Gill has a big responsibilty to hold the innings together. With Gujarat Titans' middle order batters struggling, Gill will be eager to play a long innings here. He has been scored runs consistently this season with 255 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 151.78.

Rishabh Pant - Rishabh Pant has been getting better with every game. He has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his unique batting skills. As a keeper, he can fetch some fantasy points as well. In IPL 2024, Pant has scored 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 157.72.

Rashid Khan - The star player from Afghanistan is not having a great tournament by his standards but showed glimpses of coming back into some form in the last match. Rashid has picked up 6 wickets in 6 games so far. He scored 24* runs off 11 balls in the last match and was adjudged Player of the Match as well.

Top Captaincy picks

Sai Sudharsan - The young left-hander has scored runs consistently this season although with a low strike rate. But he has the ability to play a big innings once set. Sudharsan has scored 226 runs in 6 matches at an average of 37.66 so far.

David Warner - Although David Warner is having a below par tournament, he can turn it on when it's needed. The experienced opener has an exceptional IPL record and can score runs consistently at a good strike rate. In IPL 2024, Warner has scored 166 runs at an average of 27.66.

Players to avoid

Abhinav Manohar - Manohar will bat down the order and might not get many balls to make an impact. He got out for 1 in GT's last match against Rajasthan Royals. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Abishek Porel - With Fraser-McGurk firing at the top, Porel is likely to slot in the lower order. He might not get many balls to bat and make any significant impact. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

GUJ vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

GUJ vs DEL Match Prediction

Both teams are coming on the back of wins in their previous games. While Delhi defeated a resurgent Lucknow comfortably, Gujarat got past an impressive Rajasthan side in a nail-biter. This could be a cracker of a contest between two sides which are at the bottom half of the points table. Gujarat Titans are a tough side to beat at home and they will start as favorites.

