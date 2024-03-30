GUJ vs HYD Prediction, Match 12, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

GUJ vs HYD Match Prediction: Gujarat Titans will be eager to get back to winning ways after receiving a thrashing from Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming on the back of an emphatic win over Mumbai Indians. The match will be a hard-fought contest but looking at the current form of both the teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to win this match.

GUJ vs HYD Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date: 31st March, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs HYD Match Preview

Gujarat Titans have won one game and lost one so far. Their batters haven'e been up to the task so far. Shubman Gill will be eager to lead the side from the front, while they need big runs from experienced batters David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha as well. Their bowling was good in the first game but failed miserably in the second match. After a poor day against CSK, Rashid Khan will be looking to come back strongly.

The Sunrisers have come back into form with some style. Their batting line-up just piled up 277 runs in their last game, which is also the highest IPL score. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head look dangerous at the top while Heinrich Klaasen has brought consistency along with his attacking style of batting. Their batters are likely to follow the same template as they did in the last match. They have a decent bowling line-up too but batting is their main strength.

Probable GUJ vs HYD Playing XI

GUJ probable Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Shubman Gill (C) Sai Sudharsan Azmatullah Omarzai David Miller Vijay Shankar Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Sai Kishore Umesh Yadav Spencer Johnson

Gujarat can bring in Mohit Sharma in their playing XI as an impact player when they are bowling. Sai Sudharsan is likely to make way for him.

HYD probable Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mayank Markande T Natarajan

Hyderabad can bring in Jaydev Unadkat in their playing XI as an impact player in place of Abdul Samad when they are bowling. T Natarajan, who missed the last game due to a niggle, is likely to be back. Umran Malik is likely to be benched.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It is expected to be a good pitch for batting although there will be some help for the spinners.

Weather Updates

The weather is clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be 35 degrees and it will test the players' fitness, especially the team which bowls first. It will get cooler as the evening progresses.

Top Players for GUJ vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Shubman Gill - The Gujarat Titans captain is yet to get a big score this season. He will fancy his chances against SRH on Sunday. Shubman Gill has an outstanding record at Ahmedabad which can work in his favour. He has scored 2829 runs in IPL at an average of 37.22.

Heinrich Klaasen - Klaasen is going through a dream run from the past one year or so. The wicketkeeper-batter has established himself as arugably the best T20 batter in the world right now. He has carried his form to IPL 2024 as well and has smashed the bowling attacks in both the matches so far. He has scored 143 runs in 2 matches with an average of 143 and an unbelievable strike rate of 227.

Pat Cummins - The SRH skipper is among the top picks for this game. In a match where 523 runs were scored, he conceded just 35 in his 4 overs and picked up 2 wickets as well. He bowled superbly in the World Cup 2023 final played here last year. Cummins is a handy contributor with the bat as well.

Top Captaincy picks

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan has had a poor tournament so far. In the last match, he had unexpected match figures of 2-49 against CSK. Those are very rare days for him and he is likely to come back stronger here and use all his experience. He can also make useful contributions with the bat in the lower order, which makes him a top captaincy pick.

Travis Head - The Aussie left-hander provided his side a suoerb start in the last match and scored a 24-ball-62. Head has been in superb form since last few months. With a good batting wicket expected here, he can be dangerous at the top.

Players to avoid

Vijay Shankar - Shankar was superb last season but hasn't been able to live up to the expectations this year so far. He is also likely to bat down the order which will give him fewer balls to face. He can be avoided for this match.

Abdul Samad - The talented batter from Jammu & Kashmir has the ability to clear the fence with his power but he has been in poor form this season. With players like Markram, Klaasen, and Abhishek in excellent form, he might get fewer balls to show his capability. He can be avoided for this game.

GUJ vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

GUJ vs HYD Match Prediction:

Gujarat Titans will be eager to get back to winning ways after receiving a thrashing from Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming on the back of an emphatic win over Mumbai Indians. The match will be a hard-fought contest but looking at the current form of both the teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to win this match.

