GUJ vs KOL Prediction, Match 63, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

GUJ vs KOL Match Prediction: It is a must-win game for Gujarat and they will be aiming to produce their best performance as they did against Chennai. The last time these two teams faced each other at Ahmedabad, Rinku Singh grabbed the limelight to smash five consecutive sixes in the last over to win the match for Kolkata. Looking at the current form, Kolkata Knight Riders will start this match as favourites and are likely to win.

GUJ vs KOL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date: 13th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs KOL Match Preview

Gujarat Titans' chances of qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2024 are hanging by a thread. They have five wins and seven defeats in twelve matches so far. But they will draw confidence from their win over CSK in the last match. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan looked solid against CSK and if they can repeat their performance, it will be a huge bonus for the Titans. The middle order hasn't fired this season and they have experienced players like David Miller, Matthew Wade, and Rahul Tewatia who can be dangerous on the day. The bowling seems weak with the spearhead Rashid Khan not in the best form. GT will hope experienced bowlers like Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan to step up.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will be relaxed after confirming their qualification to the playoffs. They have an in-form batting line-up with the openers firing at the top. Venkatesh Iyer has shown good signs in the last few games while skipper Shreyas Iyer has been brilliant with his batting and captaincy so far. KKR have one of the best finishers in the tournament in the form of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. On the bowling front, the eyes will be on Mitchell Starc and how he shapes up before the playoffs. The two mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have been brilliant and one of the reasons for KKR's success this season. They could be handy on this wicket.

Probable GUJ vs KOL Playing XI

GUJ probable Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Shubman Gill (C) Matthew Wade (wk) M Shahrukh Khan David Miller Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Umesh Yadav Mohit Sharma Kartik Tyagi

Gujarat Titans are likely to bring in Sandeep Warrier as the impact player when they are bowling.

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (C) Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to bring in Vaibhav Arora when they are bowling. In case of a batting collapse if they need an extra batter, they can bring in Manish Pandey.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The pitch is expected to be good for batting and dew could play a role in the second innings.

Weather Updates

The weather will be slightly cloudy during the game with 2% chance of rain, although, it is unlikely to affect the match. The temperature will be around 28 degrees while the humidity will be 43%.

Top Players for GUJ vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sai Sudharsan - The left-hander scored a brilliant hundred in the last game against CSK. Sudharsan has been in great form throughout the season despite the other GT batters not at their best. He has scored 527 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 47.90.

Sunil Narine - Narine is having a great time in this tournament, with both bat and ball. He has scored 461 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 38.41. With the ball, he has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 20.80.

Varun Chakravarthy - Varun has been in superb form this season. He has picked up 18 wickets in just 12 games so far and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker of the season. He will fancy his chances against a fragile Titans middle order.

Top Captaincy picks

Shubman Gill - Another centurion for Gujarat Titans in the previous game, Shubman Gill, showed his class against Chennai when he smashed 104 runs off just 55 balls. He has the ability to score big once set. Gill has scored 426 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 147.40.

Phil Salt - The wicketkeeper-batter has been scoring runs and at a good strike rate as well. Salt has the ability to take on the opposition bowlers from ball one. He has scored 435 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 182.

Players to avoid

Rahul Tewatia - Tewatia has shown good form this season but is expected to bat lower down the order where he might not face enough balls to make an impact. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

Ramandeep Singh - The right-hander is known to smash big sixes but bats lower down the order at No. 8. He is unlikely to face many balls and might not make an impact. He can be avoided for this game.

GUJ vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Also read: 'Boards should not get 10% commission': Sunil Gavaskar calls for stringent policies on foreigners leaving IPL midway

GUJ vs KOL Match Prediction

It is a must-win game for Gujarat and they will be aiming to produce their best performance as they did against Chennai. The last time these two teams faced each other at Ahmedabad, Rinku Singh grabbed the limelight to smash five consecutive sixes in the last over to win the match for Kolkata. Looking at the current form, Kolkata Knight Riders will start this match as favourites and are likely to win.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.