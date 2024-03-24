GUJ vs MUM Prediction, Match 5, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

GUJ vs MUM Match Prediction: Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans are being led by a new skipper and will have to change their plans since they don't have the allround services of Hardik Pandya now. Mumbai Indians look like a strong side on paper and Hardik Pandya's experience gives them an edge here. MI are likely to win the match.

GUJ vs MUM Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Date: 24th March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs MUM Match Preview

Gujarat Titans have been phenomenal in both the seasons they have played so far. They won the IPL trophy in 2022 and finished as runners-up in 2023. But they will be without Hardik Pandya this time, who was their captain in the previous two campaigns. With new captain Shubman Gill at the helm, GT will look to start afresh and maintain their legacy. Much will depend on experienced players like Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and David Miller.

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya left Gujarat Titans to play for Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL winners will be under pressure to perform this year after a controversial decision to change the captain. Skipper Hardik Pandya is fit to bowl and will play as an allrounder. They have a quality fast bowling line-up led by the spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. But the lack of a high quality spinner might haunt Mumbai Indians.

Probable GUJ vs MUM Playing XI

GUJ probable Playing XI

Shubman Gill (C) Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Sai Sudharsan David Miller Azmatullah Omarzai Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Sai Kishore Spencer Johnson Umesh Yadav Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans can include Shahrukh Khan in their line-up as an impact player and take out Mohit Sharma when they are batting. If they want to strengthen the bowling, they can include Kartik Tyagi or Manav Suthar, depending upon the conditions.

MUM probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan (wk) Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Nehal Wadhera Tim David Mohammad Nabi Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah Luke Wood Nuwan Thushara

Mumbai Indians can include Vishnu Vinod in their line-up as an impact player and take out Nuwan Thushara when they are batting. If they want to strengthen the bowling, they can include Kumar Kartikeya for Nehal Wadhera.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Hyderabad. The pitch is likely to be good for batting with some early movement for seamers. The dew also might pay a role.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 35 degrees for the match.

Top Players for GUJ vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma will play this IPL as a pure batter. The last few IPL seasons haven't been best for him With the burden of captaincy gone off his shoulders, he is likely to score freely and can get a big score. He has over 6000 runs in his IPL career at a strike rate of 130.

Rohit Sharma will play this IPL as a pure batter. The last few IPL seasons haven't been best for him With the burden of captaincy gone off his shoulders, he is likely to score freely and can get a big score. He has over 6000 runs in his IPL career at a strike rate of 130. Ishan Kishan - Despite being short of match practice, Ishan Kishan remains one of the topmost picks in the fantasy team. The wicketkeeper will open the batting and is likely to play in an aggressive mould. In his IPL career, Kishan has scored 2324 runs at an average of 29.42.

Despite being short of match practice, Ishan Kishan remains one of the topmost picks in the fantasy team. The wicketkeeper will open the batting and is likely to play in an aggressive mould. In his IPL career, Kishan has scored 2324 runs at an average of 29.42. Rashid Khan - The legspinner is already a stalwart of the IPL at a young age. Rashid Khan is has played a stellar role in Gujarat Titans' title wins in both the seasons. He picks up crucial wickets with the ball and also scores important runs down the order.

Top Captaincy picks

Shubman Gill - It is the first match as GT skipper for Shubman Gill .The opener got the Orange Cap last season. He loves scoring at Ahmedabad and get a big score here. He scored a 60-ball-129 the last time he played against Mumbai Indians.

It is the first match as GT skipper for Shubman Gill .The opener got the Orange Cap last season. He loves scoring at Ahmedabad and get a big score here. He scored a 60-ball-129 the last time he played against Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya - The allrounder is fit and raring to go now. Hardik is likely to bat at No. 4 which means he will hve enough balls to face. He has already announced that he will be bowling as well. His allround capabilities makes him a top captaincy pick.

Players to avoid

Rahul Tewatia - Tewatia has been Gujarat Titans' finisher for the last two seasons. Although he has performed his role well, but his current form is unknown. He is also likely to bat lower down the order and will not bowl. He can be avoided for this game.

Tewatia has been Gujarat Titans' finisher for the last two seasons. Although he has performed his role well, but his current form is unknown. He is also likely to bat lower down the order and will not bowl. He can be avoided for this game. Piyush Chawla - The experienced legspinner might find it tough on a good batting surface at Ahmedabad. He is unlikely to bat given the impact player rule. He can be avoided for this game.

GUJ vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

GUJ vs MUM Match Prediction

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans are being led by a new skipper and will have to change their plans since they don't have the allround services of Hardik Pandya now. Mumbai Indians look like a strong side on paper and Hardik Pandya's experience gives them an edge here. MI are likely to win the match.

