GUJ vs PUN Prediction, Match 17, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

GUJ vs PUN Match Prediction: Gujarat Titans look like a strong unit at home. They have a solid batting line-up and an effective bowling line-up as well. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have lost two games in a row and are lurking at the bottom half of the points table. It will be difficult for the Kings to beat a strong-looking Titans in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans have the upper hand and they are likely to register a win here.

GUJ vs PUN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Date: 4th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs PUN Match Preview

After a thrashing at the hands of Chennai, Gujarat Titans came back strongly in their previous game by defeating Punjab Kings at home. They have a solid batting order with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in the top three. David Miller's experience has been fruitful for them so far while Rahul Tewatia cannot be counted out. The fast bowling seems a weak link in the absence of Mohammed Shami but Mohit Sharma is doing his job to perfection.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have lost their way after winning the first match. They have lost to RCB and LSG in two successive games. The top order looks good with Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow at the top. However, the middle order looks thin with Livingstone injured and Jitesh Sharma not getting enough runs. Bowling is another concern for Punjab as the quicks and the spinner Rahul Chahar currently leaking runs. The Kings will hope for an inspired performance.from Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Probable GUJ vs PUN Playing XI

GUJ probable Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Shubman Gill (C) Sai Sudharsan Vijay Shankar David Miller Azmatullah Omarzai Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Umesh Yadav Darshan Nalkande

Gujarat are likely to bring in Mohit Sharma into the playing XI as an impact player when they are bowling.

PUN probable Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C) Jonny Bairstow Prabhsimran Singh Sam Curran Jitesh Sharma (wk) Sikandar Raza Shashank Singh Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Kagiso Rabada Rahul Chahar

Punjab are likely to bring in Arshdeep Singh as an impact player in the playing XI when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The pitch will be good for batting but seamers can find some movement with the new ball.

Weather Updates

The weather will be cloudy throughout the match but there is no chance of rain. The temperature will remain around 30 degrees during the match.

Top Players for GUJ vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Shubman Gill - Gill has an excellent record at this ground. He has got starts in this tournament so far but has been unable to convert them into big ones. He will be eyeing a match-winning innings against a topsy-turvy Punjab bowling attack. In this season, Gill has scored 75 runs in 3 innings.

Shikhar Dhawan - Dhawan is one of the consistent run-scorers in the IPL ever since it started. He is second on the list of all-time run-scorers in IPL, only behind Kohli. In IPL 2024, the left-hander has scored 137 runs at an average of 45.66. He is one of the top players for the fantasy team.

Sai Sudharsan - The young left-hander has played some good cameos so far. In the last game as well, he scored a valiant 45 in Gujarat's win. Sudharsan is not known to play fast but is effective in his own way as he can play a big innings. He has scored 127 runs at an average of 42.33 this year.

Top Captaincy picks

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is having a mediocre tournament so far according to his standards. He has picked up just 3 wickets so far at an average of 35. But he is a big-match player and has the ability to pick up wickets at any stage. He is also a useful contributor with the bat which makes him a safe captaincy option.

Sam Curran - Curran is slotted to bat in the top four and will open the bowling as well. He has scored 86 runs and picked up 4 wickets in three matches so far. In the last match, he had figures of 3/28. Curran's all-round abilities makes him a useful captaincy option.

Players to avoid

Rahul Tewatia - Despite being a useful finisher, Tewatia has faced very less balls in this tournament. He is slotted to bat at No. 7 and might not face enough balls in this game as well. He can be avoided for this game.

Shashank Singh - Shashank is slotted to bat lower down the order and is likely to face fewer balls. He does not contribute with the ball as well. He can be avoided for this game.

GUJ vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Also read: Young Lucknow Super Giants pacer ruled out of IPL 2024

GUJ vs PUN Match Prediction

Gujarat Titans look like a strong unit at home. They have a solid batting line-up and an effective bowling line-up as well. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have lost two games in a row and are lurking at the bottom half of the points table. It will be difficult for the Kings to beat a strong-looking Titans in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans have the upper hand and they are likely to register a win here.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.