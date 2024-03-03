GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 10 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: A contest of two contrasting sides. While Gujarat Giants have been inconsistent and haven’t won any games, Delhi Capitals Women have won two and are sitting in the second position. The Capitals have a strong and in-form core, capable of defeating any side. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to clinch another victory.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Date

03 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Beth Mooney’s scores this WPL: 16, 8 & 24.

Laura Wolvaardt has 58 runs at a strike rate of 123.40 in two WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Harleen Deol has 51 runs at a strike rate of 108.51 in two WPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Harleen Deol’s scores this WPL: 18, 22 & 8.

Phoebe Litchfield’s scores this WPL: 35, 5 & 7.

Ashleigh Gardner has 51 runs at a strike rate of 150 in two WPL innings against Delhi Capitals Women. She also has two wickets against them.

Ashleigh Gardner’s scores this WPL: 30, 7 & 15. Ashleigh Gardner’s figures this WPL: 0/30, 1/15 & 0/23.

Dayalan Hemalatha’s scores this WPL: 2*, 31* & 3.

Kathryn Bryce’s scores this WPL: 5*, 3 & 25*. Kathryn Bryce’s figures this WPL: 1/19, 0/17 & 1/22.

Tanuja Kanwar’s figures this WPL: 2/23, 1/40 & 2/21.

Meg Lanning’s scores this WPL: 11, 51 & 31.

Shafali Verma has 84 runs at a strike rate of 240 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has a fifty against them.

Shafali Verma’s scores this WPL: 50, 64* & 1.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ scores this WPL: 0, 4* & 42.

Marizanne Kapp made 36 runs in his only WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has 6 wickets at an average of 6.50 and a strike rate of 8 in two WPL innings against them.

Marizanne Kapp’s scores this WPL: 32 & 16. Her figures this WPL: 2/35, 3/5 & 1/32.

Shikha Pandey has 3 wickets at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Shikha Pandey’s figures this WPL: 1/27, 0/28 & 1/32.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches in Bengaluru have been nice for batting, particularly in the second innings. It keeps getting flat as the game progresses and becomes suitable for batting later. There will be some assistance with the new ball in the first innings, so some pacers of the team bowling first can be tried. The team winning the toss will elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gardner will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. Expect her to fetch ample points.

Alice Capsey: Alice Capsey will contribute with both bat and ball. Capsey will bat in the top order and bowl all four overs. She is a valuable pick.

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp is another popular captaincy option for this game. Kapp will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been top-notch. She will fetch ample points.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harleen Deol: Harleen Deol has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Harleen will bat in the top order and is capable of playing big knocks. Expect her to score big in this game.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues is a capable batter. While Jemimah has blown hot and cold lately, she is a quality batter. She will bat in the middle order and can score useful runs.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Taniya Bhatia: Taniya Bhatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shafali Verma, Phoebe Litchfield, Shikha Pandey, Tanuja Kanwar, and Radha Yadav.

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Meghna Singh, and Minnu Mani.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwar, and Radha Yadav.

If DEL-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Dayalan Hemalatha, and Arundhati Reddy.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

