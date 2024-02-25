GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 3 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women are a strong team and should win the contest.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women

Date

25 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Harleen Deol had 199 runs at an average of 33.17 and a strike rate of 127.56 in eight WPL innings last season. She also had a fifty.

Ashleigh Gardner had 202 runs at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 145.32 in eight WPL innings last season. She also had 10 wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 16.60 in eight WPL innings in this duration.

Dayalan Hemalatha had 151 runs at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 157.29 in eight WPL innings last season. She also had a fifty.

Sneh Rana had 6 wickets at 24.33 balls apiece in seven WPL innings last season.

Harmanpreet Kaur had 116 runs at a strike rate of 193.33 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants last season. She also had fifties in both innings against them.

Amelia Kerr scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 172.97 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants last season. She also had three wickets against them in this duration.

Nat Sciver-Brunt took 5 wickets at 5.20 runs apiece in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants last season.

Saika Ishaque had 4 wickets at 7.75 runs apiece in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants last season. She also had a four-wicket haul against them.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Bangalore has been 196, with pacers snaring 67.5% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with plenty of assistance for the batters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Lea Tahuhu, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap.

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

Also Read: RCB wrist-spinner's mesmerising five-wicket haul draws praise from Yuzvendra Chahal; powers team to a thrilling win over UP Warriorz

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gardner will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been top-notch. She will fetch ample points.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will also contribute with both bat and ball. Matthews will open the innings and can score big. Her bowling will also fetch a few points.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is another popular captaincy option for this game. Nat will contribute with both bat and ball and is a consistent performer. She will fetch ample points.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harleen Deol: Harleen Deol has been selected by less than 20% of users as of now. Harleen will bat in the top order and is a consistent performer. She can score big.

Telegram Group Join Now

Saika Ishaque: Saika Ishaque’s selection % is less than 32 as of now. Ishaque did well against Gujarat Giants last season and can pick crucial wickets. She has been a consistent performer in the tournament.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Keerthana Balakrishnan: Keerthana Balakrishnan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dayalan Hemalatha, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, and Mannat Kashyap.

If MUM-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Laura Wolvaardt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lea Tahuhu, and Pooja Vastrakar.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dayalan Hemlatha, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, and Sneh Rana.

If MUM-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Pooja Vastrakar, and Meghna Singh.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians Women are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.