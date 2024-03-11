GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 18 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are still not out of the knockout qualification. Gujarat Giants have looked good in the previous two games, but UP Warriorz have been more consistent. On paper, UP-W also look a stronger side. Expect the Warriorz to win the game.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Date

11 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Beth Mooney scored 16 runs in his only WPL innings against UP Warriorz.

Beth Mooney’s previous five scores: 66, 85*, 12, 16 & 8.

Laura Wolvaardt has 45 runs at a strike rate of 115.38 in two WPL innings against UP Warriorz.

Laura Wolvaardt’s scores this WPL: 13, 76, 0 & 28.

Dayalan Hemalatha has 80 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 160 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has a fifty against them.

Dayalan Hemalatha’s last five scores: 74, 1, 2*, 31* & 3.

Ashleigh Gardner has 115 runs at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 153.33 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has a solitary wicket against them.

Ashleigh Gardner’s last five scores: 1, 0, 40, 30 & 7. Ashleigh Gardner’s previous five figures: 1/22, 2/23, 2/37, 0/30 & 1/15.

Tanuja Kanwar has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 22 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz.

Tanuja Kanwar’s previous five figures: 1/21, 1/43, 1/31, 2/23 & 1/20.

Alyssa Healy has 52 runs at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 140.54 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Alyssa Healy’s last five scores: 29, 3, 55, 33 & 33.

Kiran Navgire has 69 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 125.45 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has a fifty against them.

Kiran Navgire’s previous five scores: 5, 7, 18, 12 & 57.

Grace Harris has 191 runs at an average of 191 and a strike rate of 191 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has three fifties against them.

Grace Harris’ previous five scores: 14, 15, 5, 60* & 38. Grace Harris’ last five figures: 2/8, 0/18, 0/25, 0/21 & 1/20.

Deepti Sharma has 34 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 97.14 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has 2 wickets against them.

Deepti Sharma’s previous five scores: 59, 53*, 33, 17* & 27*. Deepti Sharma’s last five figures: 4/19, 1/31, 1/30, 0/28 & 1/40.

Sophie Ecclestone has 6 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 12 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Sophie Ecclestone’s previous five figures: 1/15, 0/30, 1/22, 3/20 & 1/25.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has 3 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 24 in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s last five figures: 0/17, 1/34, 0/43, 1/33 & 1/38.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.01% of wickets here. The track will be slow and low, with pacers relying heavily on cutters and slower ones. The spinners will have more help, especially in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Tahila McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is a popular captaincy choice. Gardner will contribute with both bat and ball. She has done well against UP Warriorz in the past.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Deepti will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been top-notch. Her bowling will be mighty effective in Delhi.

Grace Harris: Grace Harris the most popular captaincy option for this game. Harris has been in tremendous form this season and will look to extend her good run. Her record against Gujarat Giants is top-notch.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Phoebe Litchfield: Phoebe Litchfield’s selection % is less than 37 as of now. Litchfield will bat in the middle order and can add a few crucial runs. She did well against UP Warriorz last time.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been selected by less than 28% of users as of now. Gayakwad will bowl in the middle overs and can snare a few wickets. The track will assist his craft.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shweta Sehrawat: Shweta Sehrawat might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Beth Mooney, Kiran Navgire, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar, Bharati Fulmali, and Meghna Singh.

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alyssa Healy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shabnim Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, and Saima Thakor.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Kathryn Bryce, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Meghna Singh.

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alyssa Healy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Saima Thakor, and Shabnim Shakil.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are still not out of the knockout qualification. Gujarat Giants have looked good in the previous two games, but UP Warriorz have been more consistent. On paper, UP-W also look a stronger side. Expect the Warriorz to win the game.

