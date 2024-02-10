GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 28 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Gulf Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Date

10 February 2024

Time

4:00 PM IST

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

James Vince has 1664 runs at an average of 39.61 and a strike rate of 143.82 in 50 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 14 fifties and a century.

Jordan Cox has 742 runs at an average of 27.48 and a strike rate of 138.43 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Chris Lynn has 1221 runs at an average of 39.38 and a strike rate of 142.80 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and a century.

Jamie Overton has 600 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 161.72 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 26 wickets at an average of 23.23 and a strike rate of 17 in 23 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Michael-Kyle Pepper has 637 runs at an average of 25.48 and a strike rate of 158.06 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Sam Hain has 1047 runs at an average of 38.77 and a strike rate of 138.49 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Laurie Evans has 1237 runs at an average of 29.45 and a strike rate of 153.47 in 48 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Sunil Narine has 58 wickets at an average of 24.59 and a strike rate of 20.67 in 55 T20 innings since 2023.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dubai has been 159, with the pacers snaring 69.64% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Aayan Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarbani.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Sam Hain, Imad Wasim, Laurie Evans, Ravi Bopara, David Willey, Sagar Kalyan, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Jake Lintott.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn will bat in the top order. Lynn’s recent form has been top-notch. He can play a long innings again.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton will contribute with both bat and ball. Overton’s recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

David Willey: David Willey will also contribute with both bat and ball. Willey’s recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer will bat in the middle order. Hetmyer has played a couple of good innings and can play a decent knock again. The deck will also suit him.

Sam Hain: Sam Hain’s selection % is less than 12 as of now. Hain will bat in the middle order and can fetch match-winning points. He can be tried in a few teams.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sagar Kalyan: Sagar Kalyan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Smith, Imad Wasim, Zuhaib Zubair, and Joshua Little.

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alishan Sharafu, James Vince, Sunil Narine, and Blessing Muzarabani.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Hain, Zuhaib Zubair, and Jake Lintott.

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Blessing Muzarabani, and Sunil Narine.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

