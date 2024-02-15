GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Gulf Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals

Date

15 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

James Vince has 1714 runs at an average of 38.95 and a strike rate of 143.19 in 52 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 15 fifties and a century.

Chris Lynn has 1245 runs at an average of 37.72 and a strike rate of 141.31 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and a century.

Jamie Overton has 605 runs at an average of 23.26 and a strike rate of 160.90 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 29 wickets at an average of 23.31 and a strike rate of 16.96 in 25 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Daniel Worrall has 31 wickets at an average of 16.19 and a strike rate of 13.54 in 20 T20 innings since 2023.

Leus du Plooy has 1055 runs at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of 149.43 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties.

Tom Abell has 783 runs at an average of 34.04 and a strike rate of 132.48 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Sikandar Raza has 1415 runs at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 146.48 in 53 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 49 wickets at an average of 21.18 and a strike rate of 18.14 in 52 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Olly Stone has 19 wickets at an average of 20.36 and a strike rate of 14.15 in 14 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sharjah has been around 160, with pacers having more assistance. Expect a decent batting track with occasional help for speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Usman Khan, Jamie Smith (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani.

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, David Warner (c), Leus du Plooy, Tom Abell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan.

Also Read: Jay Shah accidentally confirms India's T20 World Cup 2024 captain

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan has been in decent form. He has been taking wickets consistently and will look to extend his good run. Expect him to make an impact.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton is a popular captaincy option for this game. Overton will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will look to make an impact again.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn’s selection % is less than 28 as of now. Lynn will bat in the top order, and his recent form has been top-notch. He can fetch match-winning points.

Telegram Group Join Now

Zahir Khan: Zahir Khan will enjoy bowling in Sharjah. There has always been some help for spinners here, and Zahir can exploit it. He has bowled well in patches.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akif Raja: Akif Raja might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shimron Hetmyer, Leus du Plooy, Sam Billings, Zuhaib Zubair, and Olly Stone.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Tom Abell, Jordan Cox, Daniel Worrall, and Haider Ali.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Leus du Plooy, Tom Banton, Olly Stone, and Zuhaib Zubair.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Tom Abell, Daniel Worrall, and Zahir Khan.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Gulf Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.