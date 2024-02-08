GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 26 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates

Date

8 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Chris Lynn is the top-run scorer for Gulf Giants with 244 runs in 6 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 40.67 and SR of 137.85

James Vince has scored 189 runs in 8 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 23.63 and SR of 116.67

Zohaib Zubair has been the top bowler for Gulf Giants and has taken 9 wickets in 5 ILT20 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.47

Chris Jordan has taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 8.76

Nicholas Pooran is the top-run scorer for MI Emirates with 261 runs in 8 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 43.50 and SR of 170.59

Waseem Muhammad has scored 248 runs in 8 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 41.33 and SR of 155.97

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been the top bowler for the MI Emirates and has taken 17 wickets in 8 ILT20 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.66

Trent Boult has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.07

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has slowed down, making batting challenging at times. However, the presence of dew tends to make batting easier in the second innings. A score of 160-170 is considered to be par and the team batting first has a 71% winning chance.

Weather Report

The weather predicts pleasant conditions, with temperatures reaching 23°C and no chances of rain.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn will bat in the top order. His recent form has been top-notch and will look to extend his good run. Lynn's big-hitting abilities will definitely fetch few points.

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera will open the batting. His recent form has been top-notch. Expect Perera to make an impact again.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is another popular captaincy option for this game. He has bowled brilliantly this season. Expect him to fetch good points.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jamie Smith: Jamie Smith has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Smith will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has a selection % of less than 20 as of now. Fletcher will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. He is a dangerous batter.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aayan Afzal Khan: Aayan Afzal Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith, Gerhard Erasmus, Odean Smith and Akeal Hosein

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Tim David, Waseem Muhammad, Shimron Hetmyer and Zohaib Zubair

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shimron Hetmyer, Jordan Cox, Jamie Overton and Trent Boult

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Tim David, Chris Jordan and Dominic Drakes

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

