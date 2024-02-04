GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 22 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Gulf Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
International League T20 2024
Match
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors
Date
4 February 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
James Vince has 1553 runs at an average of 39.82 and a strike rate of 145.41 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 13 fifties and a century.
-
Chris Lynn has 1159 runs at an average of 41.39 and a strike rate of 144.87 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and a century.
-
Jordan Cox has 736 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 140.19 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three centuries.
-
Chris Jordan has 44 wickets at an average of 31.36 and a strike rate of 21 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.
-
Johnson Charles has 965 runs at an average of 37.11 and a strike rate of 144.89 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and two centuries.
-
Daniel Sams has 719 runs at an average of 19.97 and a strike rate of 152 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 66 wickets at an average of 21.30 and a strike rate of 14.15 in 45 T20 innings in this timeframe.
-
Chris Woakes has 20 wickets at an average of 28.05 and a strike rate of 20.95 in 22 T20 innings since 2023.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first innings score in Dubai has been 159, with the pacers snaring 73% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 21°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani.
Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Sean Williams, Basil Hameed, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Mark Watt, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Lynn will bat in the top order, and his recent form has been top-notch. Expect him to score runs again.
Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Dubai. Overton can also fetch a few points with the bat.
Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. Sams’ bowling will be mighty effective in Dubai. His batting can also be handy.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Jamie Smith: Jamie Smith will open the innings. He can utilise the field restrictions and provide a brisk start to his team. Smith’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Mark Deyal: Mark Deyal will bat in the top order. Deyal is a nice batter and can score crucial runs. He can be tried in a few teams.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Basil Hameed: Basil Hameed might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If GUL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Zuhaib Zubair, and Chris Woakes.
If SJH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, James Vince, Carlos Brathwaite, and James Fuller.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If GUL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jamie Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Mark Deyal, Muhammad Jawadullah, and Blessing Muzarabani.
If SJH bat first:
Complete the team with three among James Vince, Sean Williams, Carlos Brathwaite, and James Fuller.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction
