HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 29 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Brisbane Heat are an in-form side and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Date

7 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matt Renshaw has 206 runs at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 132.05 in ten BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Sam Billings has 154 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 149.51 in four BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two fifties against them.

Xavier Bartlett has 6 wickets at an average of 13.83 and a strike rate of 10 in three BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Michael Neser has 16 wickets at an average of 24.87 and a strike rate of 16.18 in 13 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Caleb Jewell has 137 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 131.73 in six BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a fifty against them.

Macalister Wright made 56 runs in his only innings against Brisbane Heat.

Tim David has 128 runs at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 139.13 in six BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Chris Jordan has 7 wickets at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 11.14 in five BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Nathan Ellis has 8 wickets at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 20.25 in seven BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Riley Meredith has 13 wickets at an average of 16.76 and a strike rate of 14.30 in eight BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Brisbane has been 176, with the pacers snaring 67.88% of wickets here. Expect another fine batting surface, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith.

HEA vs HUR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HEA vs HUR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HEA vs HUR Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Munro has been in fine form this season and will bat on a nice batting track. Expect him to perform again.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter is another popular captaincy option for this game. Walter will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott will open the innings and will look to make the most of the nice batting conditions in Brisbane. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan McSweeney has a low selection % of less than 27 as of now. McSweeney will bat in the top order and has done well at the Gabba. Expect him to make an impact again.

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith has a fine record against Brisbane Heat and will enjoy bowling in Brisbane. The track is generally fast here, assisting the pacers with a high pace. Meredith can snare a few wickets.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nikhil Chaudhary: Nikhil Chaudhary might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Tim David, Nathan Ellis and Matthew Kuhnemann.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson and Patrick Dooley.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Brown, Sam Hain, Tim David and Riley Meredith.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson and Patrick Dooley.

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

