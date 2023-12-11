HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 5 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes are a good side, but Sydney Sixers look more formidable. Expect the Sixers to win their second consecutive game of the season.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

Date

11 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Wade has 424 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 151.42 in 12 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has three fifties against them.

Tim David has 118 runs at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 159.45 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has one fifty against them.

Chris Jordan has 7 wickets at an average of 12.14 and a strike rate of 9.85 in four BBL innings against Sydney Sixers.

Patrick Dooley has 5 wickets at 8.40 in two BBL innings against Sydney Sixers.

Josh Philippe has 269 runs at an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of 140.10 in ten BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two fifties against them.

James Vince has 267 runs at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 136.92 in nine BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two fifties against them.

Tom Curran has 8 wickets at an average of 20.12 and a strike rate of 14.25 in five BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Sean Abbott has 18 wickets at an average of 19.44 and a strike rate of 14.33 in 13 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Launceston has been 148, with the pacers snaring 79.41% of wickets here. There will obviously be more help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to bowl first, with around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with partly clouds, is forecast.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe.

Also Read: 5 teams that could target Pat Cummins in IPL 2024 Auction

HUR vs SIX Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HUR vs SIX live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HUR vs SIX Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

If you are looking for HUR vs SIX live score and ball-by-ball updates, then you can follow the scorecard below:

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade is among this game's most popular captaincy options. He has a fine record against the Sydney Sixers and will look to extend his good run. Wade has been a consistent run-scorer in the tournament and can be banked upon.

James Vince: James Vince might be a risky option but can be tried in a few teams as a captain. Vince has done well against Hobart Hurricanes in the past and can again play a match-winning knock.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, making him a good captaincy pick. Curran has been a consistent wicket-taker in the league, and the track will offer some assistance to the pacers. He can also score a few crucial runs in the lower order.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Patrick Dooley: Patrick Dooley has done well against Sydney Sixers in the past and can have another fine outing. He has been a consistent wicket-taker and can snare a few wickets to fetch match-winning points.

Jordan Silk: Jordan Silk has a selection % of less than 39, making him a nice differential pick. He will bat at No.5 and cause serious damage. Even if he gets fewer balls, Silk has the capacity to score quick runs and provide crucial points.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Daniel Hughes: Daniel Hughes might not be as effective in the game and can be avoided.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Macalister Wright, Jordan Silk, Tim David and Ben Dwarshuis.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with Josh Philippe, Corey Anderson and Steve O’Keefe.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with James Vince, Tim David and Riley Meredith.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with Josh Philippe, Caleb Jewell and Patrick Dooley.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes are a good side, but Sydney Sixers look more formidable. Expect the Sixers to win their second consecutive game of the season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.