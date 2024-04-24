HYD vs BLR Prediction, Match 41, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

HYD vs BLR Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad is playing fearless cricket at the moment. They have already amassed three 250-plus scores this season, including the highest IPL score ever, which they scored against RCB in the first leg between these two teams. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers are still looking for their second win of the season and will look to end their losing streak. Home team Sunrisers Hyderabad are heavy favourites and are likely to win this game.

HYD vs BLR Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date: 25th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

HYD vs BLR Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in terrific form right now. They are playing with a set template in which they bat aggressively and put a mammoth score on the board. All of their batters are in incredible form with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fresh from a fiery display against Delhi Capitals. The middle order batters have given them good company with Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, and Nitish Kumar Reddy all looking in ominous touch. If there was a weakness in their batting lineup, that was covered in the last game as Shahbaz Ahmed scored a brilliant 59 off 29 balls. The bowling attack will be led by captain Pat Cummins whose resurgence as a T20 bowler has been incredible in this IPL. T Natarajan has been superb in the death overs as well.

Contrary to Sunrisers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are struggling to find form. Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batter has a significant score to his name. Rajat Patidar's form in the last few matches is a positive but they need runs from skipper Faf du Plessis at the top. Dinesh Karthik has been brilliant in the lower middle order and has provided RCB with some glorious finishes this year. The bowling has looked all over the place with constant chopping and changing throughout the tournament. Experienced bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson will be expected to produce their best performance if RCB are to challenge the powerful Hyderabad's batting lineup.

Probable HYD vs BLR Playing XI

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jaydev Unadkat Mayank Markande

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in T Natarajan as the impact player when they are bowling.

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Will Jacks Rajat Patidar Cameron Green Dinesh Karthik (wk) Suyash Prabhudessai Mahipal Lomror Karn Sharma Lockie Ferguson Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to bring in Yash Dayal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. It is expected to be an excellent pitch for batting as it has been right throughout the tournament.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 degrees during the match.

Top Players for HYD vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Travis Head - Head scored a 39-ball century the last time he batted against RCB, which was a few days ago. In the last game he scored 89 runs off just 32 balls. He goes after the bowling right from the first ball and has been in amazing form in this season. The left-handed opener has scored 324 runs in 6 matches at an average of 54 and an incredible strike rate of 216 so far.

Rajat Patidar - Rajat Patidar seems to have found form in the last few games but is yet to get a big score. He is someone who likes to play big and is an excellent player of both pace and spin. Patidar will enjoy batting on this wicket. In IPL 2024, he has scored 161 runs in 8 matches at an average of 23.

Abhishek Sharma - Abhishek has been batting superbly at the top of the order alongwith Travis Head. He has given Sunrisers some blazing starts throughout the season. The left-hander is a dangerous player at the top and scored 46 runs off just 12 balls in the last game. He has scored 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 215.96 so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Heinrich Klaasen - The situation is well set for Klaasen to play another fiery knock here at Hyderabad. The wicketkeeper-batter is in incredible form like the other Sunrisers batters and can score big runs in just a few balls. He can also contribute vital points with his catches as well. He has scored 268 runs at an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 198.51.

Virat Kohli - Kohli failed to get a big score in the last game and will be eager to score runs here. He is the Orange Cap holder currently and will look to add more runs to his tally. Kohli has been one of the few shining spots for RCB this season. He has scored 379 runs at an average of 63.16 and a strike rate of 150.39.

Players to avoid

Abdul Samad - Samad has been in good form but does not get many balls to face given his batting position and the strong Sunrisers batting lineup. He is likely to bat at No. 6 or lower. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

Mahipal Lomror - Lomror is likely to bat in the lower order and is likely to face fewer no. of balls. His bowling has been hardly used by RCB so far. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

HYD vs BLR Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

HYD vs BLR Match Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad is playing fearless cricket at the moment. They have already amassed three 250-plus scores this season, including the highest IPL score ever, which they scored against RCB in the first leg between these two teams. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers are still looking for their second win of the season and will look to end their losing streak. Home team Sunrisers Hyderabad are heavy favourites and are likely to win this game.

