HYD vs CHE Prediction, Match 18, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

HYD vs CHE Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: 5th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

HYD vs CHE Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won one match and lost two so far. They have an attacking batting line-up which is their strength as well. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen all are in superb form with the bat. With the ball, they do have some issues. Mayank Markande and Bhuvneshwar Kumar haven't lived up to the expectations so far. Pat Cummins will need to step up and play a key role with the ball.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2024 campaign with two wins in a row before losing their way against Delhi Capitals. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to score a half-century this season. They have a long batting line-up with MS Dhoni coming at No. 8. Dhoni's blitz in the last match was a huge boost while Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra are in good form too. CSK will miss Mustafizur Rahman in this match who has flown to Bangladesh for his visa issues. Matheesha Pathirana will have a big role to play at the death.

Probable HYD vs CHE Playing XI

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Mayank Agarwal Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mayank Markande Jaydev Unadkat

T Natarajan's fitness is still under doubt. If he is fit, he is likely to replace Jaydev Unadkat. Hyderabad are likely to bring in Washington Sundar as an impact player when they are bowling due to the presence of left-handers in the Chennai's batting line-up.

CHE probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Rachin Ravindra Ajinkya Rahane Daryl MItchell Shivam Dube Sameer Rizvi Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni (wk) Deepak Chahar Tushar Deshpande Maheesh Theekshana

Since Mustafizur Rahman is unavailable, Chennai are likely to bring mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana into the playing XI. They are likely to bring in Matheesha Pathirana as an impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. It is likely to be a batting-friendly pitch as it was in the last match. Expect lots of runs to be scored from both the teams.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 37 degrees when the match starts and will cool down to 32 degrees as the game progresses.

Top Players for HYD vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Heinrich Klaasen - Heinrich Klaasen is one of the top T20 batters in the world right now. He has been in tremendous form since one year and has carried that form into this IPL season. The wicketkeeper-batter will fancy his chances to play another blinder on this batting-friendly strip as he did against Mumbai. In IPL 2024, Klaasen has scored 167 runs three matches at a blistering strike rate of 219.73.

Rachin Ravindra - Ravindra has looked in good form so far but has been unable to get to a fifty. He will enjoy batting on a flat pitch here. Ravindra can also bowl some useful left-arm spin too which makes him a top player for fantasy team. In IPL 2024, Ravindra has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 180.85.

Matheesha Pathirana - The young fast bowler is in good form currently. In the absence of Mustafizur, Pathirana wil be expected to bowl at the death. He has an exceptionally good yorker and a brilliant slower ball. Pathirana has been a genuine wicket-taker for Chennai. He has 4 wickets in two matches so far at an average of 15.

Top Captaincy picks

Abhishek Sharma - The youngster has been in good hitting form in this IPL. Abhishek Sharma is batting with a lot of intent this season. He scored a 23-ball-63 in the last match he played here. He has scored 124 runs in three matches this season at a strike rate of 200. He is likely to get a big score here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK's skipper is known to play anchor's role and bat till the last over. He is known for his consistency but is yet to score a fifty in this season. He will fancy batting here at Hyderabad and is likely to get a big knock under his belt.

Players to avoid

Abdul Samad - Samad bats lower down the order and doesn't get enough balls to face. In the last match played here, he did not even get to bat. He won't fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

MS Dhoni- Despite playing a scintillating innings in the last match, it is clear that Dhoni won't get to face many balls. He is likely to bat at No. 8 and might not even get to bat. He can be avoided for the fantasy team.

HYD vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

HYD vs CHE Match Prediction:

Both teams have strong batting line-ups and they will face each other on a batting-friendly pitch at Hyderabad. This means that it will be a high-scoring contest between two star-studded teams. Hyderabad is a dangerous team but Chennai is more consistent and adapts itself well according to the conditions. Chennai is likely to win this match and register its third win of the season.

