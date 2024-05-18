HYD vs PUN Prediction, Match 69, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

HYD vs PUN Match Prediction: This match is important for Sunrisers as they aim to be among the top two teams to qualify for the playoffs. That will give them another chance at the final even if they lose their qualifier game. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are depleted after the departure of Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow. Sunrisers Hyderabad are a strong side at home and will be favourites for this match.

HYD vs PUN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Date: 19th May, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

HYD vs PUN Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad are already in the playoffs with seven wins and five defeats so far. But they will be aiming for a two two spot to be in the first qualifier rather than the eliminator. Sunrisers' batting has been a treat to watch this season. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been the most dangerous opening batters of the season and if they get going, they can demolish any bowling attack. Heinrich Klaasen has been brilliant with his spin-hitting while youngster Nitish Reddy has been a good addition to the Playing XI. SRH's bowlers have been getting better with every match. Skipper Pat Cummins has been impressive in various phases while T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have got the wickets whenever the team needed them.

Punjab Kings have been inconsistent all season and will be without a number of first-choice players for this match. Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow have left for England duties but that gives them an opportunity to try some other options. Talented batter Prabhsimran Singh has been unable to get big scores this season. Shashank Singh has been Punjab's best batter so far and will be crucial in this game as well. But the eyes will be on Jitesh Sharma who came with a lot of expectations this season but has failed to live up to them. In the absence of Curran and Dhawan, Jitesh is set to lead the side. Arshdeep Singh will lead the bowling attack. The recent form of Harshal Patel has been one of the few shining lights for the Kings.

Probable HYD vs PUN Playing XI

HYD probable Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Sanvir Singh Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jaydev Unadkat Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in T Natarajan as the impact player when they are bowling.

PUN probable Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Atharva Taide Rilee Rossouw Shashank Singh Harpreet Singh Jitesh Sharma (C) (wk) Ashutosh Sharma Chris Woakes Harshal Patel Rahul Chahar Nathan Ellis

Punjab Kings are likely to bring in Arshdeep Singh as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. The pitch is likely to be good for batting but spinners can get some help since it is a day-game. A high-scoring game is expected.

Weather Updates

There is slight chance of rain during the match, although, a result is expected. The temperature will be 37 degrees for the game.

Top Players for HYD vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Travis Head - The left-hander has been in terrific form this season. He has scored runs consistently and at a terrific strike rate as well. Head scored 89 runs off 30 balls in the last match. He has scored 533 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 53.30 and a strike rate of 201.89.

Harshal Patel - Harshal Patel has been terrific with his variations this season. He didn't start well but has come back superbly during the latter half of the tournament. He has picked up 22 wickets in 13 matches and is the top wicket-taker of the season so far.

Abhishek Sharma - Along with Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma has been brilliant this season with his hitting. The talented left-hander has batted with freedom and has emerged as one of the finds of the tournament. He has scored 401 runs in 12 matches at an average of 36.45 and a strike rate of 205.64.

Top Captaincy picks

Heinrich Klaasen - The wicketkeeper-batter has been hitting sixes for fun this season. Klaasen has been in terrific form since the past few months and will fancy facing an inexperienced Punjab bowling attack. He has scored 339 runs in 12 matches at an average of 42.37 and a strike rate of 186.26.

Shashank Singh - Shashank has batted beautifully this season and will aim to end the season on a high. He is an excellent player against both pace and spin. He has scored 352 runs in 13 matches at an average of 50.28.

Players to avoid

Sanvir Singh - The allrounder is unlikely to face any balls given his batting slot and SRH's strong batting line-up. He is not likely to bowl as well. He might not fetch many balls and can be avoided for this game.

Harpreet Singh - Harpreet hasn't got many chances to bat this season but is likely to get a chance as Curran is unavailable. But he is likely to bat lower down the order and might not have a big impact in the match. He can be avoided for this game.

HYD vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

HYD vs PUN Match Prediction

This match is important for Sunrisers as they aim to be among the top two teams to qualify for the playoffs. That will give them another chance at the final even if they lose their qualifier game. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are depleted after the departure of Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow. Sunrisers Hyderabad are a strong side at home and will be favourites for this match.

