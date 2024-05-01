HYD vs RAJ Prediction, Match 50, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

HYD vs RAJ Match Prediction: It's going to be an exciting match between two sides which have been impressive this season. Rajasthan Royals are in fine form right now but beating Sunrisers Hyderabad at home won't be easy for them. It will be a great battle between Hyderabad's batting and Rajasthan's bowling. Looking at the current form, Rajasthan Royals will start this match as favourites.

HYD vs RAJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Date: 2nd May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

HYD vs RAJ Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost their plot a bit with the defeats in their last two games. They rely heavily on their powerful batting line-up. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has been the most destructive pair in IPL 2024 so far. In the middle order, they have Heinrich Klaasen who has the ability to destroy any bowling attack in the world. Aiden Makram is likely to play the role of an anchor while young allrounder Nitish Reddy has been impressive as well. The bowling line-up has experience in the form of skipper Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. T Natarajan has been excellent with his death overs skills. But they are thin on the spin bowling department with Shahbaz Ahmed expected to bowl a few overs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are in top form right now and are at the top of the points table with eight wins in nine games. One more win can confirm their spot in the playoffs. They have an in-form batting order with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler at the top. Skipper Sanju Samson is having the best time of his career and is showing his consistency. Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel have produced match-winning innings as well. In the bowling department, Trent Boult has been lethal with the new ball. Sandeep Sharma has bowled brilliantly with the new ball and at the death. The spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin have been difficult to hit in the middle overs but they will face a tough challenge from SRH's in-form batters.

Probable HYD vs RAJ Playing XI

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jaydev Unadkat T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad can bring in Mayank Markande as the impact player if they want to strengthen the bowling department. In case they need an extra batter, Anmolpreet Singh can come as the impact player.

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Dhruv Jurel Shimron Hetmyer Rovman Powell Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals are likely to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The pitch is expected to be good for batting but dew is likely to come at some stage.

Weather Updates

The temperature will be 27 degrees during the match. There is 1% chance of rain but it is unlikely to affect the match.

Top Players for HYD vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Travis Head - Travis Head has been in tremendous hitting form in IPL 2024 so far. He likes to bat with intent and makes full use of the powerplay restrictions. He did not get a big score in the last two matches and will be eager to play a significant innings here. He has scored 338 runs at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 211.25 in 8 matches so far.

Sanju Samson - The RR skipper is scoring runs as consistently as ever and maintaining a good strike rate as well. He has taken his team out of a difficult situation on numerous occasions. Samson has scored 385 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 161.08 in 9 games.

Jos Buttler - Buttler has got his form back after some low scores in the initial matches. He is a dynamic opening batter and a good player of both pace and spin. He will relish batting on a flat surface at Hyderabad. He has scored 319 runs at an average of 53.16 and a strike rate of 150.47 in 8 games till now.

Top Captaincy picks

Heinrich Klaasen - Klaasen has been quiet in the last few games and he is due a big innings now. The wicketkeeper-batter can smash sixes for fun and has been in amazing form since last year. He has scored 285 runs at an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 185.53 in 9 games so far.

Riyan Parag - Parag has been one of the best young players of this season. Since his burst in the initial games, he has been quiet for a while. But the youngster will relish batting on this surface and play a significant innings here. In IPL 2024, Parag has scored 332 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 159.61 in 8 innings till now.

Players to avoid

Abdul Samad - Samad is likely to bat lower down the order and will get few balls to make an impact. He hasn't got many chances to bat given the strong SRH batting line-up. He might not be able to fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Ravichandran Ashwin - The pitch at Hyderabad is unlikely to assist the spinners. Ashwin has picked up just 2 wickets this season so far. He might not make much of an impact and can be avoided for this game.

HYD vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

HYD vs RAJ Match Prediction

It's going to be an exciting match between two sides which have been impressive this season. Rajasthan Royals are in fine form right now but beating Sunrisers Hyderabad at home won't be easy for them. It will be a great battle between Hyderabad's batting and Rajasthan's bowling. Looking at the current form, Rajasthan Royals will start this match as favourites.

