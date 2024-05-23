HYD vs RAJ Prediction, Qualifier 2, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

HYD vs RAJ Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad were thrashed in the last game and will be aiming to make a strong statement here. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will look to maintain their winning momentum. Both the teams lost their respective matches to CSK that they played on this ground in the league stage. Rajasthan Royals will be favorites for this game given their versatile bowling attack.

HYD vs RAJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Date: 24th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

HYD vs RAJ Match Preview

After a poor run of form in the latter stages of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals won a much important Eliminator game against RCB. But they face a high-class Sunrisers Hyderabad who will be itching to prove themselves after a poor day at Ahmedabad against KKR. Rajasthan's batting order relies heavily on their top four. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have been excellent throughout the season and RR will expect them to fire in an important game. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scratchy 45 in the last game but he will take confidence and look to score a big one here. Royals' bowling is their strength with quality spinners like R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal at their disposal. Trent Boult will be expected to provide early breakthroughs. RR's bowling will be tested against a strong SRH batting order.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad looked off-color against KKR in Qualifer 1. They will be looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat. Sunrisers rely on their strong batting order to put their opponents on the backfoot. They have a destructive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma who have formed the most destructive opening pair in this season. If they stay on till the powerplay, expect another huge score for Sunrisers. The middle order also looks in good shape with Rahul Tripathi scoring runs in the last game. Heinrich Klaasen has been superb throughout the season while Nitish Reddy has been impressive as well. On the bowling front, they have the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins with the new ball. However, the lack of experienced spinners in Chennai could prove to be a disadvantage for them.

Probable HYD vs RAJ Playing XI

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Rahul Tripathi Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Sanvir Singh Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in T Natarajan as the impact player when they are bowling. They can also bring in Mayank Markande in place of Sanvir Snigh on a spin-friendly Chepauk.

RAJ probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Tom Kohler-Cadmore Sanju Samson (C) (wk) Riyan Parag Dhruv Jurel Shimron Hetmyer Rovman Powell Ravichandran Ashwin Trent Boult Avesh Khan Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals are likely to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The pitch is likely to be good for batting but spinners will have a role to play as well.

Weather Updates

The temperature will be around 29 degrees during the match but the humidity will be close to 75%. Dew will play a part in the second innings. There is no chance of rain.

Top Players for HYD vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Abhishek Sharma - Abhishek Sharma has been destructive form throughout the season. He can notch up big scores at a good rate. The left-hander has been equally aggressive against both pace and spin which makes him a dangeorus batter to bowl to. He has scored 470 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 207.04.

Riyan Parag - Parag's consistency has been his strength this season. The talented youngster has owned the No. 4 spot and has a good strike rate too. He played a crucial innings under pressure in the last game. In the only match played by RR in Chennai this season, Parag top-scored for his side with 47. In IPL 2024, he is the third highest run-scorer with 567 runs in 15 matches at an average of 56.70 so far.

Sanju Samson - The RR skipper has been in excellent form in IPL 2024. Samson has led his team from the front and has scored runs consistently at a high strike rate. He has scored 521 runs in 15 matches so far at an average of 52.10 and a strike rate of 155.52.

Top Captaincy picks

Heinrich Klaasen - Klaasen looked in brilliant form in the last game but was dismissed for a 21-ball-32. The wicketkeeper-batter is one of the most destructive players in the batting line-up. Klaasen has scored 413 runs in 14 matches at an average of 41.30 and a strike rate of 180.34.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Chahal had a fantastic start to the season but wasn't as effective in the latter part of the league stage. He will be crucial on this wicket as it will suit his style of bowling. He can extract turn from this surface with his classical leg-spin. He has picked up 18 wickets from 14 games at an average of 28.44.

Players to avoid

Sanvir Singh - The allrounder got out on the first ball in the previous game against KKR. Batting at the lower order, he is unlikely to have much impact in the game. He can be avoided for this game as he might not have fetch many points.

Sandeep Sharma - The pitch might not suit Sandeep Sharma's style of bowling as he might not get much swing upfront. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

HYD vs RAJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

HYD vs RAJ Match Prediction

