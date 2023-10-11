IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan will put on a solid fight and make things difficult for India. However, the Men in Blue are formidable enough to overcome the obstacles and win the game.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs Afghanistan

Date

11 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has 67 runs at a strike rate of 106.34 in two ODI innings against Afghanistan.

KL Rahul has 90 runs at a strike rate of 75.63 in two ODI innings against Afghanistan.

KL Rahul has 628 runs at an average of 78.50 and a strike rate of 86.50 in 13 ODI innings this year. He has also hit five fifties and a century.

Hardik Pandya snared 2 wickets in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Ravindra Jadeja has 7 wickets at an average of 10.85 and a strike rate of 17.14 in two ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Zadran has 500 runs at an average of 45.45 and a strike rate of 82.23 in 12 ODI innings this year. He has also hit four half-centuries and a century.

Mohammad Nabi has 122 runs at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 93.12 in three ODI innings against India. He has also hit two fifties against them. Nabi has also taken 5 wickets at an average of 20.60 in three ODI innings against India.

Rashid Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 26.33 in two ODI innings against India.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 230 in Delhi, but the track played much better in the previous game. South Africa and Sri Lanka enjoyed batting on the deck, as they got value for their shots. Another fine batting track with occasional assistance for the spinners is expected.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with some clouds in the sky, is forecast.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Also Read: Shubman Gill to miss the clash World Cup clash against Pakistan: Reports

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is among the most popular captaincy choices in this game. He is in tremendous form and always scores runs in this format. Kohli is a safe option.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute to all the departments. He can score useful runs while batting at No. 6 and scalp a few crucial wickets with the ball. Hardik is a valuable captain.

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi always performs against India with both bat and ball. Nabi is a talented batter who can add useful runs, and the track in Delhi might suit his bowling style as well. Hence, he is a good captaincy choice.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has surprisingly been picked up by less than 27% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He will open the innings, and if the pitch is similar to the last game in Delhi, Kishan can cause serious damage to the Afghanistan bowling unit. He needs to be cautious against Mujeeb Ur Rahman early on.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been selected by less than 14% of users as of now. He will bowl in the powerplay and can dismiss the big fishes of the Indian team who are slightly vulnerable to the spinners.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Hasmatullah Shahidi: Hashmatullah Shahidi hasn’t done anything significant of late and can be avoided for this encounter.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Afghanistan will put on a solid fight and make things difficult for India. However, the Men in Blue are formidable enough to overcome the obstacles and win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.