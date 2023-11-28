IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

If India chases the game, they have a strong chance of securing the series tonight.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

IND vs AUS T20 series

Match

India vs Australia 3rd T20

Date

28 November 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a total of 306 runs in 10 T20Is and boasts a solid average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 172.88.

Ishan Kishan is the top-runs scorer for India with 110 runs in 2 innings at an Avg. of 55.00 and SR of 154.93

Suryakumar Yadav scored 99 runs in 2 innings at an Avg. of 49.50 and SR of 190.38

Ravi Bishnoi has been the top bowler for India and has taken 2 wickets in 2 matches at an economy rate of 10.75

Prasidh Krishna also plucked 4 wickets at an economy rate of 11.38

Josh Inglis is the top-runs scorer for Australia with 112 runs in 2 innings at an Avg. of 56.00 and SR of 207.41

Steve Smith scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an Avg. of 35.50 and SR of 124.56

Nathan Ellis has been the top bowler for Australia and has taken 3 wickets in 2 matches at an economy rate of 11.13

Tanveer Sangha also plucked 2 wickets at an economy rate of 10.13

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch in Guwahati has hosted 3 T20Is and has produced some high-scoring games over the years. In 2022, India had registered 237 against the Proteas which the visitors almost chased it down. Teams should opt to field first winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Guwahati. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees Celsius. There will be gusty winds of around 10 km/h throughout the match.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff/Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been in fine form in the ongoing T20I series, delivering two consecutive half-centuries at a striking rate of 154.93. Currently standing as the second-highest run-scorer, he has accumulated 110 runs with five fours and nine sixes.

Marcus Stoinis: Australia’s all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be a smart option, considering his ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball. He showcased his prowess by scoring 45 runs at an impressive strike rate of 180.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite a challenging start in the first T20I, made a strong comeback in the previous match and crafted a remarkable half-century in just 25 deliveries. His innings included nine fours and two maximums, showcasing his ability to score quickly.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh can be a good differential pick, especially if India bowls first. He is India's designated death-over bowler and his accurate yorkers can help him pick up a couple of wickets. Currently, he is selected in just 30.9% of the teams.

Tilak Varma: India's top 4 has done most of the heavy lifting, which has led to fewer opportunities for Tilak Varma, at number 5. Additionally, the team promoted Rinku Singh ahead of him after India were approaching the death overs. Due to these reasons, his selection % has fallen to 9.4% and this makes him a great differential opportunity.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Short: Matthew Short hasn't been able to deliver either with the bat nor the ball thus far. In the first match, he went for 13 runs and picked up a wicket in one over while managing just 19 runs with the bat in the second game.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first

Complete the team with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matthew Wade and Jason Behrendorff

If AUS bat first

Complete the team with Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell and Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first

Complete the team with Rinku Singh, Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell.

If AUS bat first

Complete the team with Josh Inglis, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

If India chases the game, they have a strong chance of securing the series tonight.

