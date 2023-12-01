IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India are a strong unit, and Australia will be without most of their regular starters. Expect the Men in Blue to win the match and seal the series.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

IND vs AUS T20I series

Match

India vs Australia 4th T20I

Date

1 December 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 181 runs at an average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 181 in three T20I innings against Australia. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 80 runs at a strike rate of 205.12 in three T20I innings against Australia. He also has one fifty and a century in the previous five T20I innings.

Ishan Kishan has 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 144.73 in three T20I innings against Australia. He also has two fifties against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 253 runs at an average of 42.16 and a strike rate of 176.92 in six T20I innings against Australia. He also has two fifties against them.

Axar Patel has 10 wickets at an average of 15.70 and a strike rate of 13.20 in six T20I innings against Australia.

Matthew Wade has 429 runs at an average of 61.28 and a strike rate of 158.30 in 12 T20I innings against India. He also has three fifties against them.

Tim David has 130 runs at a strike rate of 162.50 in six T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Jason Behrendorff has 9 wickets at 15.33 balls apiece in seven T20I innings against India. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Nathan Ellis has 6 wickets at 16 balls apiece in four T20I innings against India.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The only international game played in Raipur was an ODI game between India and New Zealand. The Kiwis were bundled for a mere 108, but the surface will be much better this time around. This series has been high-scoring, and expect another pleasant batting track. The teams winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with some chances of rain during the match hours, is forecast.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Short, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a fantastic start to his T20I career and will look to build on that impressive record. He likes playing his shots early on and can cause serious damage in the powerplay. Expect a fine outing for the southpaw.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav will always be a good captaincy pick in this format. He is a proven match-winner in T20s and can again play a long innings. Suryakumar is a safe captaincy pick.

Travis Head: Travis Head will be another safe captaincy choice for this game. Head will open the innings, and his recent form has been top-notch. He can also fetch a few points with his bowling.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has surprisingly been picked up by less than 12% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Avesh is a fine bowler and bowled well in the previous game. Bowling in the slog-overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short has been selected by less than 46% of people as of now. Short is an excellent batter and can chip in with crucial runs in the game. His bowling can also generate a few points.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Chris Green: Chris Green is expected to feature in this game, but he might not be as effective. Consider dropping him.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Wade, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jason Behrendorff.

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with Aaron Hardie, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Wade, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tanveer Sangha.

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with Ben McDermott, Axar Patel and Nathan Ellis.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction

India are a strong unit, and Australia will be without most of their regular starters. Expect the Men in Blue to win the match and seal the series.

