'After Dhoni retires, he will lead CSK' - Ambati Rayudu drops a big hint about future CSK captain

Rayudu highlighted that the young talent is currently being "under-used" by Indian cricket.

Currently, Team India holds a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, despite facing a dramatic final-over loss in their previous match in Guwahati. This series has witnessed high-scoring encounters, exemplified by India's formidable total of 222/3 in the third T20I. Despite their strong performance, Glenn Maxwell's exceptional unbeaten knock of 104 led Australia to successfully chase down the target in the last ball of the match.

However, one noteworthy positive for India has been Ruturaj Gaikwad's aggression in his batting. Although he started slowly, accumulating 21 runs off as many deliveries after the 10th over, Gaikwad gradually increased his pace, finishing unbeaten with an impressive 123 runs from just 57 balls.

Ambati Rayudu, who recently retired from the IPL, praised Gaikwad's composure in the middle and expressed his belief that the young talent is currently being "under-used" by Indian cricket.

Ambati Rayudu makes big prediction for Ruturaj Gaikwad

The former CSK and India batter went on to assert that Gaikwad possesses the qualities necessary to lead the national team.

“For me, (someone) who is being underused by Indian cricket right now is Ruturaj. He has tremendous talent and I think he is the one guy who should be used more,” Rayudu said on the The TRS Podcast.

“Yeah, hopefully you know after Dhoni bhai retires, he will start leading CSK and then on, I don't know… he might go on to lead India too. He has already led India at the Asian Games,” added Rayudu.

ALSO READ: "Rohit and Virat were crying": Ashwin reflects on Indian players' reactions after WC Final loss

Under Gaikwad's captaincy, India clinched a gold medal at the Asian Games in the T20 format, highlighting his leadership capabilities. Gaikwad is set to return to action on Friday as India faces Australia in the fourth T20I in Raipur.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.