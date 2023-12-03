IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India are a formidable side and should win the game.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

IND vs AUS T20I series

Match

India vs Australia 5th T20I

Date

3 December 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 213 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 166.41 in three innings this series. He also has one fifty and a century.

Suryakumar Yadav has 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 167.47 in four innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Rinku Singh has 99 runs at a strike rate of 190.38 in three innings this year.

Ravi Bishnoi has 7 wickets at an average of 19.29 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four innings this series.

Axar Patel has 5 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 19.20 in four innings this series.

Deepak Chahar picked up two wickets in his only innings this series.

Travis Head has 66 runs at a strike rate of 194.12 in two innings this series.

Matthew Wade has 106 runs at a strike rate of 170.97 in three innings this series.

Jason Behrendorff has 4 wickets at an average of 17.25 in three innings this series.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

While the average first innings score in Bengaluru has been 135 in T20Is, the track will be much better than that. A flat pitch with plenty of runs can be expected, with the bowlers barely getting anything. Around 200 can be a good one, and the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with clouds covering the sky, is forecast.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been getting starts and would like to convert them into a big score. The track in Bengaluru will be nice for the batters, and Yashasvi can cause serious damage. The Aussie bowlers aren’t much experienced, either.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer couldn’t score much in the previous game but will hope to make full use of the conditions in Bengaluru. Iyer will bat at No.3, which would provide him with ample balls to score. Expect a fine outing for him.

Travis Head: Travis Head will be the most popular captaincy pick from the Australian camp in this game. Head will open the innings and can be a real threat on a pleasant batting track. His bowling can also fetch a few points.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mukesh Kumar: While Mukesh Kumar might not have been among the wickets, he has bowled quite well this series. He will look to continue the good work and also dismiss a few batters. Bowling in the slog overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short will contribute with both bat and ball. Short is a fine batter and has looked decent at the crease at times this series. He can also take a few wickets.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Chris Green: Chris Green might not be as effective on a flat Bengaluru track and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Wade, Aaron Hardie and Mukesh Kumar.

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh and Ben Dwarshuis.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Hardie and Avesh Khan.

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Short, Rinku Singh and Deepak Chahar.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction

India are a formidable side and should win the game.

