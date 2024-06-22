IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 47: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: India are a much better side and have momentum on their side. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have always struggled against big nations in this format. Expect India to win the game.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

India vs Bangladesh

Date

22 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 454 runs at an average of 37.83 and a strike rate of 141.43 in 12 T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has five fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 58 runs, 54 balls, 14.50 average, 107.40 SR & 4 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him twice in 41 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 8, 3, 13, 52* & 23.

Virat Kohli has 193 runs at an average of 96.50 and a strike rate of 122.15 in five T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has two fifties against them.

Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 26 runs, 26 balls, 5.20 average, 100 SR & 5 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 24, 0, 4, 1 & 33.

Rishabh Pant has 40 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 93.02 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 20, 18, 42, 36* & 53.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 30 runs in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 141 runs, 87 balls, 28.20 average, 162.06 SR & 5 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 53, 50*, 7, 2 & 31.

Shivam Dube has 10 runs in two T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 15 in four T20I innings against them.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 10, 31*, 3, 0* & 14.

Hardik Pandya has 51 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 164.51 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 15.60 in four T20I innings against them.

Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 148 runs, 119 balls, 16.44 average, 124.36 SR & 9 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 14.71 average, 13.64 SR & 6.47 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 31.75 average, 25.60 SR & 7.39 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 32, 7, 40*, 16 & 2. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/13, 2/14, 2/24, 3/27 & 1/30.

Ravindra Jadeja has 12 runs in two T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 30 in four T20I innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 6 runs, 5 balls, 3 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him once in five balls.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 27 average, 24.50 SR & 6.61 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 36 average, 22 SR & 9.81 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 7, 0, 4*, 42* & 5. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 1/20, 0/10, 0/7, 0/11 & 0/40.

Axar Patel scored 7 runs in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 16 wickets, 17.62 average, 17.81 SR & 5.93 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 34.33 average, 21 SR & 9.80 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 12, 20, 14*, 57 & 15. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 1/15, 1/25, 1/11, 1/3 & 1/10.

Arshdeep Singh has 3 wickets at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 14 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 26 wickets, 24.69 average, 15.80 SR & 9.37 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 12.69 average, 11.15 SR & 6.82 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 3/36, 4/9, 1/31, 2/35 & 2/12.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 12 wickets, 11.58 average, 10.50 SR & 6.61 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.60 average, 20.20 SR & 6.41 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/32, 0/15, 1/33, 1/52 & 2/25.

Jasprit Bumrah has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 6.40 average, 11.70 SR & 3.28 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 13.50 average, 10.50 SR & 7.71 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 3/7, 0/25, 3/14, 2/6 & 1/12.

Bangladesh:

Litton Das has 157 runs at an average of 22.42 and a strike rate of 148.11 in seven T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Litton Das scored 16 runs in his only T20I innings in Antigua.

Litton Das vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 52 runs, 52 balls, 17.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Litton Das’ last five scores: 16, 10, 1, 9 & 36.

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 21 runs in his only T20I innings in his only T20I innings against India.

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 41 runs in his only T20I innings in Antigua.

Najmul Hossain Shanto vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 113 runs, 114 balls, 16.14 average, 99.12 SR & 7 dismissals.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s previous five scores: 41, 4, 1, 14 & 7.

Towhid Hridoy scored 40 runs in his only T20I innings in Antigua.

Towhid Hridoy vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 81 runs, 62 balls, 27 average, 130.64 SR & 3 dismissals.

Towhid Hridoy vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 82 runs, 63 balls, 27.33 average, 130.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Towhid Hridoy’s last five scores: 40, 9, 9, 37 & 40.

Shakib Al Hasan has 75 runs at an average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 107.14 in seven T20I innings against India. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 29.16 and a strike rate of 25 in seven T20I innings against them.

Shakib Al Hasan scored 8 runs in his only T20I innings in Antigua.

Shakib Al Hasan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 18.53 average, 18.46 SR & 6.02 economy rate. Shakib Al Hasan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 14.85 average, 11.14 SR & 8 economy rate.

Shakib Al Hasan’s last five scores: 8, 17, 64*, 3 & 8. Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five figures: 2/9, 0/29, 0/6, 0/30 & 0/47.

Mahmudullah has 185 runs at an average of 23.12 and a strike rate of 125.85 in 11 T20I innings against India. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Mahmudullah scored 2 runs in his only T20I innings in Antigua.

Mahmudullah’s last five scores: 2, 13, 25, 20 & 16*.

Mahedi Hasan vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 14 runs, 24 balls, 7 average, 58.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mahedi Hasan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 28.60 average, 24.20 SR & 7.09 economy rate. Mahedi Hasan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 36.33 average, 36.66 SR & 5.94 economy rate.

Mahedi Hasan’s previous five figures: 0/22, 1/22, 0/27, 0/31 & 1/18.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 12 wickets, 11 average, 11.16 SR & 5.91 economy rate. Tanzim Hasan Sakib vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 132 average, 94 SR & 8.42 economy rate.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s previous five figures: 0/9, 4/7, 1/23, 3/18 & 1/24.

Taskin Ahmed has 2 wickets in four T20I innings against India.

Taskin Ahmed vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 26 wickets, 13.34 average, 11.69 SR & 6.84 economy rate. Taskin Ahmed vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 19.44 average, 16.44 SR & 7.09 economy rate.

Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/22, 1/29, 2/30, 2/19 & 2/25.

Mustafizur Rahman has 4 wickets in nine T20I innings against India.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 18 wickets, 18.88 average, 17.16 SR & 6.60 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 12 wickets, 16.33 average, 15.25 SR & 6.42 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 0/23, 3/7, 1/12, 0/18 & 3/17.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Antigua has been 137, with pacers snaring 57.74% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track with some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Rishad Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has a fabulous record against Bangladesh. Kohli will open the innings and will enjoy batting in Antigua. He can score big.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is a popular captaincy option for this game. Pandya will bat in the middle order and bowl four overs. He will fetch ample points.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan will also contribute with both bat and ball. Shakib will bat in the middle order and bowl four overs. He will get ample assistance off the deck while bowling.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has been selected by less than 35% of users as of now. Kuldeep will bowl in different phases and get some help off the deck. His recent form has been top-notch.

Litton Das: Litton Das’ selection % currently stands at 27.47. Das will open the innings and has done well against India previously. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Suryakumar Yadav, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Axar Patel, Taskin Ahmed, and Arshdeep Singh.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tanzid Hasan, Rohit Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mustafizur Rahman.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Suryakumar Yadav, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, and Axar Patel.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishad Hossain, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

India are a much better side and have momentum on their side. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have always struggled against big nations in this format. Expect India to win the game.

