IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: India are a better team and might win the game.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs Bangladesh

Date

19 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 738 runs at an average of 56.76 and a strike rate of 96.09 in 16 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also hit three fifties and as many centuries against them.

Virat Kohli has 807 runs at an average of 67.25 and a strike rate of 101.25 in 15 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also hit three fifties and four centuries against them.

Virat Kohli has 448 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 91.99 in seven ODI innings in Pune. He has also amassed three fifties and two centuries here.

KL Rahul has 185 runs at an average of 61.66 and a strike rate of 95.85 in four ODI innings in Pune. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Mohammed Siraj has 6 wickets at an average of 22 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. He takes a wicket every 25 balls against them.

Jasprit Bumrah has 10 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 22.60 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 228 runs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 86.36 in six ODI innings against India. He also has 5 wickets against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 665 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 73.23 in 24 ODI innings against India. He has also hit three fifties and a century against them.

Shakib Al Hasan has 751 runs at an average of 37.55 and a strike rate of 83.35 in 21 ODI innings against India. He also has 29 wickets at an average of 32.65 in 22 ODI innings against them.

Taskin Ahmed has 14 wickets at an average of 21.07 and a strike rate of 22.28 in seven ODI innings against India.

Mustafizur Rahman has 25 wickets at an average of 20.72 and a strike rate of 23.36 in 11 ODI innings against India.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 307, with the teams batting first, winning four of the seven matches in Pune. The short boundaries mean another high-scoring game is well on the cards. The pacers will have more say in the game.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with little chance of rain, is forecast.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has a tremendous record against Bangladesh, and his recent form has also been good. He will look to score big again on a batting-friendly surface of Pune. Expect Rohit to have a good outing.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is another in-form batter who can score big in the game. Gill made a century in his only ODI innings against Bangladesh. He can really dismantle the Bangladeshi bowling unit if he gets set.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his record against India is also decent. Expect Shakib to make an impact again.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has picked up by less than 7% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has 7 wickets at 23.28 runs apiece against Bangladesh in ODIs. Shardul can also contribute with the willow if required.

Taskin Ahmed: Taskin Ahmed has been selected by less than 23% of people as of now. Taskin has a fantastic record against India, and the track will also suit him. Expect Taskin to make an impact in the game.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tanzid Hasan: Tanzid Hasan hasn’t done anything significant and can be avoided for this encounter.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Mustafizur Rahman.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Shoriful Islam.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mushfiqur Rahim, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Shoriful Islam.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

