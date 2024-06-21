IND vs BAN Prediction, Match 47, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, India vs Bangladesh Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

IND vs BAN Prediction: Bangladesh has been inconsistent whereas the Indians have been on a roll and have found the right combination. They have depth in batting and bowling, making them the favourites to win this contest.

IND vs BAN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: India vs Bangladesh

Date: June 22, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

IND vs BAN Match Preview

India will lock horns against Bangladesh in their next match of the Super 8s stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue are in sublime form, maintaining an unbeaten streak so far. India has already won their first match of the Super 8s against Afghanistan and will look to extend it further against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has shown strong character to advance from the group stages. They have suffered only one loss so far in the tournament and will hope to start their Super 8s stage on a positive note.

Probable IND vs BAN Playing XI

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(C) Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant(WK) Suryakumar Yadav Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah

BAN probable Playing XI

Tanzid -Hasan Liton Das(WK) Najmul Hossain-Shanto(C) Rishad- Hossain Tawhid Hridoy Shakib Al Hasan Mahmudullah Mahedi Hasan Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Tanzim Sakib

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to offer equal opportunities to both batters and bowlers. The shorter boundaries will also help the batters score quickly and a score around 180-190 can be a winning one.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C with mostly bright weather.

Top Players for IND vs BAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India. He is yet to get a big score but his ability to destroy any bowling attack once he gets going makes him a dangerous option.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with the bat as well as the ball. He has looked in good form and is once again expected to deliver the goods.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib: Tanzim Hasan Sakib will bowl in different spells and can pick up crucial wickets.

Top Captaincy picks

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy will bat in the top order and can anchor the innings. He is a good option to fetch some match-winning fantasy points.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah will bowl in the powerplay overs as well as in the death. Bumrah's ability to pick up crucial wickets makes him a popular choice.

Players to avoid

Shivam Dube - Shivam Dube might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Tanzid Hasan - Tanzid Hasan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs BAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

IND vs BAN Match Prediction

Bangladesh has been inconsistent whereas the Indians have been on a roll and have found the right combination. They have depth in batting and bowling, making them the favourites to win this contest.

