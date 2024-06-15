IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 33: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, India vs Canada Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: India are a strong side and has previous experience playing at this venue. While Canada have done well in patches, they are still an inexperienced unit at this level. Expect India to win the contest.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

India vs Canada

Date

15 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 148.81 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has one fifty and a century this year.

Rohit Sharma has 196 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 153.12 in five T20I innings in Florida. He also has two fifties here.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 52 runs, 45 balls, 17.33 average, 115.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 3, 13, 52*, 23 & 68.

Virat Kohli has 34 runs in five T20I innings in 2024.

Virat Kohli has 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 103.27 in three T20I innings in Florida.

Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 16 runs, 19 balls, 3.20 average, 84.21 SR & 5 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 0, 4, 1, 33 & 47.

Rishabh Pant has 96 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 124.67 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Rishabh Pant has 48 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 129.72 in three T20I innings in Florida.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 18, 42, 36*, 53 & 33.

Suryakumar Yadav has 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 96.72 in three T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Suryakumar Yadav has 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 144.06 in two T20I innings in Florida. He also has a fifty here.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 50*, 7, 2, 31 & 0.

Shivam Dube has 158 runs at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 127.41 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 31*, 3, 0*, 14 & 7.

Hardik Pandya scored 7 runs in his only T20I innings in 2024. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 9.28 and a strike rate of 10.28 in three T20I innings this year.

Hardik Pandya has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 123.52 in two T20I innings in Florida.

Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 131 runs, 105 balls, 16.37 average, 124.76 SR & 8 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 14.28 average, 13 SR & 6.59 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 30 average, 25 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 7, 40*, 16, 2 & 1. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 2/14, 2/24, 3/27, 1/30 & 0/27.

Ravindra Jadeja has 3 wickets in four T20I innings in Florida.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 0, 4*, 42*, 5 & 18. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/10, 0/7, 0/11, 0/40 & 0/24.

Axar Patel scored 20 runs in his only T20I innings in 2024. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 11.28 and a strike rate of 12 in five T20I innings this year.

Axar Patel has 6 wickets at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 12 in four T20I innings in Florida.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 17.80 average, 17.80 SR & 6 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 34.33 average, 22.33 SR & 9.80 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 20, 14*, 57, 15 & 15. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/11, 1/3, 1/10 & 1/20.

Jasprit Bumrah has 5 wickets at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah has 4 wickets at an average of 18.25 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20I innings in Florida.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 6.33 average, 10.66 SR & 3.56 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 9 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/25, 3/14, 2/6, 1/12 & 2/39.

Arshdeep Singh has 10 wickets at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 12 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Arshdeep Singh has 7 wickets at an average of 12.57 and a strike rate of 9.57 in four T20I innings in Florida.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 23 wickets, 26.43 average, 16.91 SR & 9.37 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 12.53 average, 11 SR & 6.83 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 4/9, 1/31, 2/35, 2/12 & 2/37.

Mohammed Siraj has a solitary wicket in three T20I innings in 2024.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 0/25, 0/19, 1/13, 1/17 & 2/33.

Canada:

Aaron Johnson has 213 runs at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 133.96 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Aaron Johnson’s last five scores: 52, 14, 23, 10 & 33.

Pargat Singh has 87 runs at an average of 12.42 and a strike rate of 92.55 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Pargat Singh’s last five scores: 2, 18, 5, 13 & 16.

Nicholas Kirton has 192 runs at an average of 27.42 and a strike rate of 129.72 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Nicholas Kirton’s previous five scores: 1, 49, 51, 52 & 15.

Shreyas Movva has 71 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 114.51 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Shreyas Movva’s last five scores: 2, 37, 32*, 2 & 0.

Dillon Heyliger has 9 wickets at an average of 19.88 and a strike rate of 17 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Dillon Heyliger’s last five figures: 2/18, 2/18, 1/19, 4/20 & 0/29.

Saad Bin Zafar has 6 wickets at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 25 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Saad Bin Zafar’s last five figures: 0/23, 1/22, 0/42, 2/25 & 2/21.

Jeremy Gordon has 3 wickets at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 21 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Jeremy Gordon’s previous five figures: 1/17, 2/16, 0/44, 2/25 & 3/6.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Florida have been flat for batting - a welcome change from New York. Expect another decent batting surface, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.

Also Read: 'Carries laptop everywhere': Saurabh Netravalkar's sister reveals how the USA star is working amidst T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is a popular captaincy option for this game. Rohit will open the innings and has been in decent touch. He will enjoy playing against Canada.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. Pandya has been bowling well this season. He can also score a few runs with the bat.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh is another popular captaincy option for this game. Arshdeep will enjoy bowling against an inexperienced batting lineup of Canada. His recent form has been top-notch.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad Bin Zafar has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Saad can contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dilpreet Bajwa: Dilpreet Bajwa might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Pargat Singh, Jeremy Gordon, and Jasprit Bumrah.

If CAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shivam Dube, Aaron Johnson, Nicholas Kirton, Dillon Heyliger, and Ravindra Jadeja.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Axar Patel, Saad Bin Zafar, and Jeremy Gordon.

If CAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Johnson, Mohammed Siraj, and Shreyas Movva.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction

