IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today Semi Final 2: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, India vs England Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

India vs England

Date

27 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

Rohit Sharma has 410 runs at an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 138.98 in 14 T20I innings against England. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 91 runs, 66 balls, 18.20 average, 137.87 SR & 5 dismissals. Reece Topley has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 92, 23, 8, 3 & 13.

Virat Kohli has 639 runs at an average of 39.93 and a strike rate of 135.66 in 20 T20I innings against England. He also has five fifties against them.

Virat Kohli scored 59 runs in his only T20I innings in Guyana.

Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 41 runs, 42 balls, 5.85 average, 97.61 SR & 7 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Chris Jordan in T20Is: 91 runs, 68 balls, 30.33 average, 133.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid in T20Is: 72 runs, 68 balls, 36 average, 105.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 0, 37, 24, 0 & 4.

Rishabh Pant has 140 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 132.07 in eight T20I innings against England.

Rishabh Pant scored 65 runs in his only T20I innings in Guyana.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in T20Is in 2024: 29 runs, 13 balls, 14.50 average, 223.07 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 15, 36, 20, 18 & 42.

Suryakumar Yadav has 274 runs at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 191.60 in six T20I innings against England. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 84 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 178.72 in two T20I innings in Guyana. He also has a fifty here.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 145 runs, 90 balls, 24.16 average, 161.11 SR & 6 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him once in two balls.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Adil Rashid in T20Is: 39 runs, 17 balls, 19.50 average, 229.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 31, 6, 53, 50* & 7.

Shivam Dube vs leg-spinners in T20Is in 2024: 21 runs, 17 balls, 10.50 average, 123.52 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 28, 34, 10, 31* & 3.

Hardik Pandya has 279 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 150.81 in 12 T20I innings against England. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 18.42 in 13 T20I innings against them.

Hardik Pandya has 44 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 133.33 in two T20I innings in Guyana. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two T20I innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 199 runs, 150 balls, 22.11 average, 132.66 SR & 9 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs Chris Jordan in T20Is: 106 runs, 54 balls, 35.33 average, 196.29 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 15 average, 13.46 SR & 6.68 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 46.75 average, 33.50 SR & 8.37 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 27*, 50*, 32, 7 & 40*. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/47, 1/32, 0/13, 2/14 & 2/24.

Ravindra Jadeja has 85 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 116.43 in six T20I innings against England. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 31.50 in six T20I innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 6 runs, 5 balls, 3 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 36.50 average, 28.50 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 58 average, 38 SR & 9.15 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 9*, 7, 0, 4* & 42*. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/17, 0/24, 1/20, 0/10 & 0/7.

Axar Patel has 24 runs in two T20I innings against England.

Axar Patel has 14 runs in two T20I innings in Guyana. He also took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings here.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 17 wickets, 18.64 average, 18 SR & 6.21 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 38.33 average, 24 SR & 9.58 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 3*, 12, 20, 14* & 57. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 1/21, 0/26, 1/15, 1/25 & 1/11.

Kuldeep Yadav has 5 wickets at an average of 11.60 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two T20I innings against England. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings in Guyana.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 10 average, 9.73 SR & 6.16 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 20 average, 18.42 SR & 6.51 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/24, 3/19, 2/32, 0/15 & 1/33.

Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against England.

Arshdeep Singh has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings in Guyana.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 29 wickets, 23.68 average, 15.03 SR & 9.45 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 12.46 average, 11.20 SR & 6.67 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 3/37, 2/30, 3/36, 4/9 & 1/31.

Jasprit Bumrah has 7 wickets at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 10.85 in four T20I innings against England.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 7.63 average, 13.09 SR & 3.50 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 12.25 average, 10.50 SR & 7 economy rate.