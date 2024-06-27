IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today Semi Final 2: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, India vs England Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: India have adapted quickly throughout this competition, which gives them an edge. England’s batting has firepower, but this game will be decided by who bats smart. India have a better bowling unit for the conditions and should win the game.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
India vs England
Date
27 June 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Rohit Sharma has 410 runs at an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 138.98 in 14 T20I innings against England. He also has two fifties and a century against them.
-
Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 91 runs, 66 balls, 18.20 average, 137.87 SR & 5 dismissals. Reece Topley has dismissed him once in 14 balls.
-
Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 92, 23, 8, 3 & 13.
-
Virat Kohli has 639 runs at an average of 39.93 and a strike rate of 135.66 in 20 T20I innings against England. He also has five fifties against them.
-
Virat Kohli scored 59 runs in his only T20I innings in Guyana.
-
Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 41 runs, 42 balls, 5.85 average, 97.61 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli vs Chris Jordan in T20Is: 91 runs, 68 balls, 30.33 average, 133.82 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid in T20Is: 72 runs, 68 balls, 36 average, 105.88 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 0, 37, 24, 0 & 4.
-
Rishabh Pant has 140 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 132.07 in eight T20I innings against England.
-
Rishabh Pant scored 65 runs in his only T20I innings in Guyana.
-
Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in T20Is in 2024: 29 runs, 13 balls, 14.50 average, 223.07 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 15, 36, 20, 18 & 42.
-
Suryakumar Yadav has 274 runs at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 191.60 in six T20I innings against England. He also has one fifty and a century against them.
-
Suryakumar Yadav has 84 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 178.72 in two T20I innings in Guyana. He also has a fifty here.
-
Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 145 runs, 90 balls, 24.16 average, 161.11 SR & 6 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him once in two balls.
-
Suryakumar Yadav vs Adil Rashid in T20Is: 39 runs, 17 balls, 19.50 average, 229.41 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 31, 6, 53, 50* & 7.
-
Shivam Dube vs leg-spinners in T20Is in 2024: 21 runs, 17 balls, 10.50 average, 123.52 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 28, 34, 10, 31* & 3.
-
Hardik Pandya has 279 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 150.81 in 12 T20I innings against England. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 18.42 in 13 T20I innings against them.
-
Hardik Pandya has 44 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 133.33 in two T20I innings in Guyana. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two T20I innings here.
-
Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 199 runs, 150 balls, 22.11 average, 132.66 SR & 9 dismissals.
-
Hardik Pandya vs Chris Jordan in T20Is: 106 runs, 54 balls, 35.33 average, 196.29 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 15 average, 13.46 SR & 6.68 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 46.75 average, 33.50 SR & 8.37 economy rate.
-
Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 27*, 50*, 32, 7 & 40*. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/47, 1/32, 0/13, 2/14 & 2/24.
-
Ravindra Jadeja has 85 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 116.43 in six T20I innings against England. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 31.50 in six T20I innings against them.
-
Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 6 runs, 5 balls, 3 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 36.50 average, 28.50 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 58 average, 38 SR & 9.15 economy rate.
-
Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 9*, 7, 0, 4* & 42*. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/17, 0/24, 1/20, 0/10 & 0/7.
-
Axar Patel has 24 runs in two T20I innings against England.
-
Axar Patel has 14 runs in two T20I innings in Guyana. He also took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings here.
-
Axar Patel vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 17 wickets, 18.64 average, 18 SR & 6.21 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 38.33 average, 24 SR & 9.58 economy rate.
-
Axar Patel’s last five scores: 3*, 12, 20, 14* & 57. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 1/21, 0/26, 1/15, 1/25 & 1/11.
-
Kuldeep Yadav has 5 wickets at an average of 11.60 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two T20I innings against England. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.
-
Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings in Guyana.
-
Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 10 average, 9.73 SR & 6.16 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 20 average, 18.42 SR & 6.51 economy rate.
-
Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/24, 3/19, 2/32, 0/15 & 1/33.
-
Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against England.
-
Arshdeep Singh has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings in Guyana.
-
Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 29 wickets, 23.68 average, 15.03 SR & 9.45 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 12.46 average, 11.20 SR & 6.67 economy rate.
-
Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 3/37, 2/30, 3/36, 4/9 & 1/31.
-
Jasprit Bumrah has 7 wickets at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 10.85 in four T20I innings against England.
-
Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 7.63 average, 13.09 SR & 3.50 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 12.25 average, 10.50 SR & 7 economy rate.
-
Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 1/29, 2/13, 3/7, 0/25 & 3/14.
England:
-
Phil Salt scored 8 runs in his only T20I innings against India.
-
Phil Salt vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 162 runs, 125 balls, 32.40 average, 129.60 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Phil Salt’s last five scores: 25*, 11, 87*, 11 & 12.
-
Jos Buttler has 475 runs at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 145.25 in 18 T20I innings against India. He also has four fifties against them.
-
Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is: 3 runs, 10 balls, 1.50 average, 30 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 83*, 17, 25, 0 & 24*.
-
Jonny Bairstow has 174 runs at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 133.84 in ten T20I innings against India.
-
Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 16, 48*, 31, 8* & 7.
-
Moeen Ali has 80 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 140.35 in seven T20I innings against India. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 31.28 and a strike rate of 20 in eight T20I innings against them.
-
Moeen Ali vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 93 runs, 80 balls, 13.28 average, 116.25 SR & 7 dismissals. Hardik Pandya has dismissed him twice in seven balls.
-
Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.57 average, 13.57 SR & 7.76 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 45 average, 32.25 SR & 8.37 economy rate.
-
Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 9, 13, 16, 25 & 4. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/15, 1/18, 0/15 & 1/23.
-
Harry Brook has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 134.14 in three T20I innings against India.
-
Harry Brook vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 37 balls, 11.66 average, 94.59 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Harry Brook’s last five scores: 53, 47*, 20*, 17* & 1.
-
Liam Livingstone has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 139.02 in three T20I innings against India.
-
Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 29.66 average, 18.33 SR & 9.70 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 17 average, 11.33 SR & 9 economy rate.
-
Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 33, 13, 15, 2* & 0. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/24, 1/20, 1/15, 2/17 & 1/9.
-
Sam Curran has 29 runs in five T20I innings against India. He also has 2 wickets against them.
-
Sam Curran vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 8 runs, 15 balls, 4 average, 53.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Sam Curran vs Hardik Pandya in T20Is: 6 runs, 8 balls, 3 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Sam Curran vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 41.20 average, 27.80 SR & 8.89 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 30.20 average, 19.20 SR & 9.43 economy rate.
-
Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 2/23, 0/29, 0/25, 0/13 & 2/24.
-
Chris Jordan has 21 wickets at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 16.71 in 15 T20I innings against India. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Chris Jordan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 20.42 average, 13.85 SR & 8.84 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 32 average, 23 SR & 8.34 economy rate.
-
Chris Jordan’s last five figures: 4/10, 1/19, 2/44, 0/24 & 1/24.
-
Jofra Archer has 7 wickets at an average of 22.14 and a strike rate of 17.14 in five T20I innings against India. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Jofra Archer vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 16.30 average, 14.50 SR & 6.74 economy rate. Jofra Archer vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 21 average, 17 SR & 7.41 economy rate.
-
Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 0/16, 3/40, 1/34, 1/15 & 3/12.
-
Adil Rashid has 8 wickets at an average of 37.62 and a strike rate of 30 in 11 T20I innings against India.
-
Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 19 wickets, 18.78 average, 16.15 SR & 6.97 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 25.14 average, 21.28 SR & 7.08 economy rate.
-
Adil Rashid’s previous five figures: 2/13, 1/20, 1/21, 0/29 & 4/11.
-
Reece Topley has 4 wickets at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20I innings against India.
-
Reece Topley vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 23.66 average, 20.16 SR & 7.04 economy rate. Reece Topley vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 20.25 average, 14.50 SR & 8.37 economy rate.
-
Reece Topley’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/23, 0/26, 0/6 & 0/12.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Guyana has been 161, with pacers snaring 50% of wickets here. Expect another slow track, with spinners enjoying it. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 28°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will open the innings. Kohli has a tremendous record in knockouts and has also done well against England. He will look to score big.
Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is a popular captaincy option for this game. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has a fine record against India. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Axar Patel: Axar Patel has been selected by less than 36% of users as of now. Axar will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Guyana.
Reece Topley: Reece Topley’s selection % currently stands at 7.03. Topley will bowl in different phases and get some help off the deck early on. He can dismiss a few batters.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
Best leagues to join on Dream11
Risky small leagues
Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool
Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool
Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool
Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool
Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool
Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool
Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool
Safe small leagues
Rs 75 league (top few get 300)
Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool
Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool
Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool
Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool
Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool
Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool
Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool
Mega Leagues
Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool
Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool
Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If IND bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, and Arshdeep Singh.
If ENG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Chris Jordan.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If IND bat first:
Complete the team with three among Harry Brook, Axar Patel, Moeen Ali, Reece Topley, and Kuldeep Yadav.
If ENG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Ravindra Jadeja.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
