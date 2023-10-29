IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: India are in form and have more quality in the squad. Expect them to win the game.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs England

Date

29 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 637 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 87.02 in 19 ODI innings against England. He also has three fifties and two centuries against them.

Virat Kohli has 1340 runs at an average of 43.22 and a strike rate of 88.68 in 35 ODI innings against England. He also has nine fifties and three centuries against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 501 runs at an average of 45.54 and a strike rate of 99.20 in 20 ODI innings against England. He also has 38 wickets at 24.63 runs apiece in 24 ODI innings against them.

Jasprit Bumrah has 14 wickets at an average of 24.28 and a strike rate of 24.14 in six ODI innings against England. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Kuldeep Yadav has 10 wickets at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 35.40 in six ODI innings against England. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Mohammed Shami has 21 wickets at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 31 in 14 ODI innings against England. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Jonny Bairstow has 627 runs at an average of 41.80 and a strike rate of 104.84 in 16 ODI innings against India. He also has two fifties and as many centuries against them.

Joe Root has 739 runs at an average of 46.18 and a strike rate of 83.59 in 19 ODI innings against India. He also has three fifties and as many centuries against them.

Ben Stokes has 522 runs at an average of 34.80 and a strike rate of 103.77 in 17 ODI innings against India. He also has five fifties against them.

Chris Woakes has 17 wickets at 36.47 runs apiece in 12 ODI innings against India.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Lucknow has been 229, but the pitch will play better than this. There will be ample help for the batters, and they will get value for their shots. A total of around 280 will be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has got starts but hasn’t converted them into the big scores. Gill has been in sublime form throughout the year and will look to score big. Expect him to have a good outing.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. Kohli is in tremendous form this World Cup, and the track will also be nice for the batters in Lucknow. Hence, he can score massive again.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow hasn’t been as good this World Cup, but he is a quality batter. Bairstow has a decent record against India and will look to cover for all the abysmal work this tournament. Expect Bairstow to finally break free.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has surprisingly been picked up by less than 7% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Suryakumar will bat at No. 6 and can contribute with useful runs in the lower order. The track will be fine for the batters, and Suryakumar will fancy his chances.

Mark Wood: Mark Wood has been selected by less than 21% of people as of now. Wood can crank it up in middle overs and trouble the Indian batters with his pace.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Chris Woakes: Chris Woakes hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ben Stokes, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mark Wood.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Adil Rashid.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Mohammed Siraj.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, David Willey and Mohammed Shami.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

India are in form and have more quality in the squad. Expect them to win the game.

