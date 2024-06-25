IND vs ENG Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi Final: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, India vs England Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

IND vs ENG Prediction: England defeated India in the same semis clash in the last edition of the T20 World Cup and Rohit Sharma and Co will seek to avenge that loss this time around. India are still unbeaten and have firmly established themselves as the team to beat in this competition and we feel they will be the ones heading to Barbados for the Final.

IND vs ENG Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: India vs England

Date: June 27, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

IND vs ENG Match Preview

The Indian team are looking in sublime form and are still unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024. After dominating the group-stage and the Super 8s, the Men in Blue will look to extend their streak when they lock horns against the defending champions in semi-final 2. Incidentally, it was only England which knocked out India in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the semis itself and Rohit Sharma and Co will seek to avenge that loss.

England, on the other hand, has had a few nervy moments but have displayed their pedigree to come out on top. After finishing second in the group-stage, England suffered their second loss of the tournament in the Super 8s but churned out wins against co-hosts West Indies and USA to secure their semi-final berth.

Probable IND vs ENG Playing XI

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant (WK) Suryakumar Yadav Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah

ENG probable Playing XI

Phil Salt Jos Buttler (C & WK) Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook Moeen Ali Liam Livingstone Sam Curran Chris Jordan Jofra Archer Adil Rashid Reece Topley

Venue and Pitch

The wicket at Providence cricket Stadium in Guyana is a slow wicket but batters can play their big shots. Although the new ball gets some lateral movement, spinners will have more say as the game progresses. A score around the 170-mark will be a competitive one.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28-30°C with strong chances of rain (70-80%). There is no reserved day allotted but the match can be extended by 250 minutes (around 4hrs) to obtain a final result.

Top Players for IND vs ENG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli had a slow start to the tournament but he is gradually coming to his own. He's a big match player and can fetch handsome fantasy points.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with the bat as well as the ball. He has looked in good form and is once again expected to deliver the goods.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has a knack for taking wickets in crucial moments. Expect him to once again trouble the opposition batters.

Top Captaincy picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will open the innings and can also play the role of an anchor. He can score good fantasy points.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has looked in incredible touch in the last match. He will open the batting too and can score big points.

Players to avoid

Ravindra Jadeja - Ravindra Jadeja might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Liam Livingstone - Liam Livingstone might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs ENG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

IND vs ENG Match Prediction

