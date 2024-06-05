IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, India vs Ireland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

India vs Ireland

Date

5 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 18 wickets, 30.38 average, 18.66 SR & 9.76 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 13.54 average, 11.27 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh has 3 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 16 in two T20I innings in 2024.

Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against Ireland.

Jasprit Bumrah has 6 wickets at an average of 9.66 and a strike rate of 12 in three T20I innings against Ireland.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 11.50 average, 11 SR & 6.27 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 20 average, 18.60 SR & 6.45 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings in 2024.

Kuldeep Yadav has 7 wickets at an average of 5.28 and a strike rate of 5.57 in two T20I innings against Ireland. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 4*, 42*, 5, 18 & 43. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/40, 0/24, 0/29 & 3/20.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 40*, 16, 2, 1 & 0. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 1/30, 0/27, 0/32, 3/31 & 2/44.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 15.33 average, 14.33 SR & 6.41 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 58.50 average, 40.50 SR & 8.66 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 124 runs, 93 balls, 17.71 average, 133.33 SR & 7 dismissals. Joshua Little has dismissed him once in three balls.

Hardik Pandya has 75 runs at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 241.93 in four T20I innings against Ireland. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 30 in four T20I innings against them.

Shivam Dube vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 66.50 average, 41.50 SR & 9.61 economy rate. Shivam Dube vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 11 average, 7 SR & 9.42 economy rate.

Shivam Dube has 124 runs at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 158.97 in three T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 21 in three T20I innings this year.

Shivam Dube scored 22 runs in his only T20I innings against Ireland.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 110 runs, 58 balls, 27.50 average, 189.65 SR & 4 dismissals. Joshua Little has dismissed him once in two balls.

Suryakumar Yadav has 15 runs in two T20I innings against Ireland.

Virat Kohli has 29 runs at an average of 14.50 and a strike rate of 170.58 in two T20I innings in 2024.

Virat Kohli has 9 runs in two T20I innings against Ireland.

Rohit Sharma has 121 runs at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 168.05 in three T20I innings in 2024. He also has a century this year.

Rohit Sharma has 149 runs at an average of 74.50 and a strike rate of 137.96 in three T20I innings against Ireland. He also has two fifties against them.

Ireland:

Paul Stirling has 56 runs at an average of 9.33 and a strike rate of 130.23 in six T20I innings against India.

Paul Stirling has 151 runs at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 129.05 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Paul Stirling’s last five scores: 21, 36, 32, 11 & 11.

Andy Balbirnie has 156 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 138.05 in six T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.

Andrew Balbirnie has 276 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 120 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Andrew Balbirnie’s last five scores: 16, 5, 56, 11 & 35.

Lorcan Tucker has 23 runs at an average of 5.75 and a strike rate of 74.19 in four T20I innings against India.

Lorcan Tucker has 241 runs at an average of 26.77 and a strike rate of 134.63 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Lorcan Tucker’s last five scores: 11, 4, 55, 40 & 73.

Harry Tector has 119 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 141.66 in four T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Harry Tector has 174 runs at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 123.40 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Harry Tector’s last five scores: 13, 1, 3, 0 & 30*.

Curtis Campher has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 114 in two T20I innings against India.

Curtis Campher has 119 runs at an average of 14.87 and a strike rate of 120.20 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.

Curtis Campher’s last five scores: 26, 37, 0, 10 & 1. Curtis Campher’s previous five figures: 1/5, 0/13, 2/33, 0/31 & 0/33.

George Dockrell has 65 runs at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 127.45 in six T20I innings against India.

George Dockrell has 116 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 122.10 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

George Dockrell’s last five scores: 17, 53*, 4, 6 & 6. George Dockrell’s previous five figures: 0/7, 0/5, 0/10, 0/5 & 1/2.

Gareth Delany has 8 runs in two T20I innings against India.

Gareth Delany has 136 runs at an average of 27.20 and a strike rate of 138.77 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Gareth Delany’s last five scores: 4, 2, 1*, 19 & 28*.

Mark Adair has 4 wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in four T20I innings against India.

Mark Adair has 17 wickets at an average of 17.05 and a strike rate of 12.29 in nine T20I innings in 2024.

Mark Adair’s previous five figures: 1/28, 2/21, 3/36, 2/34 & 3/28.

Barry McCarthy has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against India.

Barry McCarthy has 5 wickets at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 33.20 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Barry McCarthy’s last five figures: 2/31, 0/37, 0/39, 0/34 & 0/39.

Joshua Little has 3 wickets in four T20I innings against India.

Joshua Little has 6 wickets at an average of 10.83 and a strike rate of 12 in three T20I innings in 2024.