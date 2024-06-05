IND vs IRE Prediction, Match 8, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, India vs Ireland Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

IND vs IRE Prediction: The Men in Blue enter the match as clear favourites and are expected to secure a straightforward win. However, Ireland has a reputation for staging upsets in major tournaments which makes the contest a mouthwatering affair to watch.

IND vs IRE Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: India vs Ireland

Date: June 5, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium, New York

IND vs IRE Match Preview

The Men in Blue will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland as they aim to break a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title after last winning it in 2011. Although Rohit Sharma and Co will enter the contest as favourites, they will be up against a tricky opponent who has made a reputation for staging upsets in major events.

The Indian team will come on the back of a win in their warm-up game against Bangladesh while Ireland will play their first cricket of the season. India will hope to get some momentum against Ireland, especially with the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan lined up next for June 9.

Probable IND vs IRE Playing XI

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c) Yashasvi Jaiswal Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Rishabh Pant (wk) Hardik Pandya Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah

IRE probable Playing XI

Paul Stirling (c) Andrew Balbirnie Harry Tector Curtis Campher Lorcan Tucker (wk) Gareth Delaney George Dockrell Mark Adair Craig Young Joshua Little Benjamin White

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium exhibits a two-paced nature, causing the ball to arrive inconsistently onto the bat compared to most T20 surfaces. Also with the pitch being on the slower side, it is expected to favour the bowlers more.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27°C with a 20 percent chance of rain and predicted cloud cover as well during the game.

Top Players for IND vs IRE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is a different player when it comes to the shortest format. The aggressive opener can get India off to a blazing start in the powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is a proven match-winner and the New York pitch will certainly help him bring out his best and is expected to get good fantasy points. Joshua Little: Joshua Little is Ireland's top bowler. He has the ability to get breakthroughs with the new ball during the powerplay phase of the first six overs.

Top Captaincy picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has been in incredible form of late, finishing as IPL 2024 Orange Cap Player with 741 runs. He is expected to continue his sublime form with the bat against Ireland's not-so-experienced bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has a fine record against Ireland. He will get ample assistance off the deck in New York.

Players to avoid

George Dockrell - George Dockrell might not get too many opportunities and hence can be excluded from this game.

Gareth Delaney - Gareth Delaney might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs IRE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

IND vs IRE Match Prediction

The Men in Blue enter the match as clear favourites and are expected to secure a straightforward win. However, Ireland has a reputation for staging upsets in major tournaments which makes the contest a mouthwatering affair to watch.

