IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs Netherlands

Date

12 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 442 runs at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 122.78 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has two fifties and a century.

Virat Kohli has 543 runs, averaging 108.60 and striking at 88.29 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has four fifties and two centuries.

KL Rahul has 245 runs, averaging 61.25 and striking at 79.80 in seven innings this World Cup. He also has one fifty.

Ravindra Jadeja has 14 wickets at an average of 17.36 and a strike rate of 27.64 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has a five-wicket haul.

Mohammed Shami has 16 wickets at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 9.75 in four innings this World Cup. He also has one four-wicket haul and two five-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah has 15 wickets, averaging 15.53 and striking at 25.53 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has one four-wicket haul.

Sybrand Engelbrecht has 255 runs at an average of 36.43 and a strike rate of 68.92 in seven innings this World Cup. He also has two fifties.

Scott Edwards has 242 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 90.30 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has two fifties.

Bas de Leede has 14 wickets at an average of 28.93 and a strike rate of 24.43 in seven innings this World Cup. He also has one four-wicket haul.

Logan van Beek has 12 wickets, averaging 30.75 and striking at 30.42 in seven innings this World Cup. He also has one four-wicket haul.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Bengaluru this World Cup have varied from game to game. However, the pitch will likely suit the batters, with some new ball movement under the lights. A total of around 280 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has been in fiery form this World Cup and will look to continue his good run. The track will also suit him. Expect Rohit to have a good outing again.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has got starts this World Cup but hasn’t converted them into big scores. However, this might be the game when Gill finally gets a massive one. A ton can not be ruled out.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has been unplayable throughout this World Cup. He will look to trouble the Netherlands batters as well, who have blown hot and cold. Shami can again pick wickets in bunches.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has surprisingly been picked up by less than 45% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Kuldeep has bowled well throughout this World Cup and can trouble the Netherlands batters, who are slightly weak against the spinners. Hence, Kuldeep can snare a few wickets.

Sybrand Engelbrecht: Sybrand Engelbrecht has been selected by less than 31% of people as of now. Sybrand has been compact with the bat at times and can fetch a few crucial points.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Max O’Dowd: Max O’Dowd hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Suryakumar Yadav, Logan van Beek and Mohammed Siraj.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Shreyas Iyer, Paul van Meekeren and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Shreyas Iyer, Teja Nidamanuru and Mohammed Siraj.

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction

India are a strong team and should win the contest.

