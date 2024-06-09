IND vs PAK Prediction, Match 19, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, India vs Pakistan Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

IND vs PAK Prediction: The Men in Blue have a formidable squad and are looking in sublime form while Pakistan lost their tournament opener and are low on confidence. Despite the staunch rivalry and intense nature of the contest, Rohit Sharma and Co are expected to secure a comfortable win.

IND vs PAK Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: India vs Pakistan

Date: June 9, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

IND vs PAK Match Preview

India and Pakistan lock horns in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue are looking in excellent form, having outclassed Ireland in their tournament opener in both the bowling and batting departments.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will enter the contest with their confidence level taking a hit after a shocking loss against co-hosts United States of America. Pakistan fought till the end but was defeated in the Super Over. The Men in Green will thus have a task cut out to refind their momentum in the marquee clash if they have to avoid facing an early exit from the tournament.

Probable IND vs PAK Playing XI

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj Arshdeep Singh

PAK probable Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Babar Azam (c) Usman Khan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Imad Wasim Shaheen Shah Afridi Haris Rauf Mohammad Amir Naseem Shah

Venue and Pitch

The New York pitch is already under scrutiny for its sluggish nature. Based on previous games, the pitch is expected to benefit the bowlers, suggesting another low-scoring contest. The highest score so far in the venue is 106.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 21°C with considerable cloud cover and a 60 percent chance of rain.

Top Players for WI vs UGA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli has looked in good form recently. He can anchor the innings and also score some quick runs.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is a proven match-winner and the New York pitch will certainly help him bring out his best and is expected to get good fantasy points.

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah can swing the ball and make important breakthroughs. He can fetch ample points in fantasy.

Top Captaincy picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will open the innings. He can score quickly and can be really dangerous if he manages to get going.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. He can pick up crucial wickets and the New York deck will also help him.

Players to avoid

Shivam Dube - Shivam Dube might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Imad Wasim - Imad Wasim might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ALSO READ: Ashwin trolls Sunrisers Hyderabad-David Warner rift with a sly tweet

IND vs PAK Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

IND vs PAK Match Prediction

The Men in Blue have a formidable squad and are looking in sublime form while Pakistan lost their tournament opener and are low on confidence. Despite the staunch rivalry and intense nature of the contest, Rohit Sharma and Co are favourites to seal the match.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.