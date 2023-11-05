IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: It will be a fascinating contest as both teams have some world-class players and played good cricket throughout the tournament. However, India are slightly stronger and might win the match.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs South Africa

Date

05 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has 1403 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 85.91 in 28 ODI innings against South Africa. He also has eight fifties and four centuries against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 293 runs at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 99.65 in eight ODI innings against South Africa. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 162 runs at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 106.57 in six ODI innings against South Africa. He also has 10 wickets at 36.90 runs apiece in nine ODI innings against them.

Jasprit Bumrah has 17 wickets at an average of 21.58 and a strike rate of 31.76 in 11 ODI innings against South Africa.

Mohammed Shami has 11 wickets at an average of 19.54 and a strike rate of 19.63 in four ODI innings against South Africa.

Kuldeep Yadav has 24 wickets at an average of 16.16 and a strike rate of 20.54 in 10 ODI innings against South Africa.

Quinton de Kock has 1072 runs at an average of 56.42 and a strike rate of 91.93 in 19 ODI innings against India. He also has two fifties and six centuries against them.

Rassie van der Dussen has 240 runs at an average of 120 and a strike rate of 104.34 in four ODI innings against India. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 248 runs at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 97.63 in seven ODI innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Kagiso Rabada has 20 wickets at an average of 32.55 and a strike rate of 38.25 in 14 ODI innings against India. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Lungi Ngidi has 17 wickets at an average of 25.52 and a strike rate of 26.11 in nine ODI innings against India. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The two games in the World Cup 2023 have been low-scoring, but this will be a run fest. The pitch will be fast and skiddy, as it mostly is here in Kolkata. The batters should enjoy batting, with the pacers looking to hurry the batters with their speeds. A total of around 300 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Also Read: WATCH: Rahul Dravid takes a hilarious dig at Virat Kohli's bowling in press conference

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma enjoys batting at Eden Gardens. Moreover, he also likes pace on his bat and has been in terrific touch lately. Expect Rohit to score big.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has a tremendous record against South Africa, and he always scores runs against them. Virat can again play a big knock, given the kind of form he’s in.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has a sensational record against India, and his recent form has also been very good. He likes playing on surfaces like Kolkata, where the ball gets extra bounce and comes nicely on the bat. Another big score might well be on the cards.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has surprisingly been picked up by less than 29% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a fantastic record against South Africa, and his recent form has also been decent. Kuldeep can cause serious damage to the South African team.

Gerald Coetzee: Gerald Coetzee has been selected by less than 39% of people as of now. He might enjoy bowling in Kolkata and can trouble the Indian batters with his pace and bounce. Expect Coetzee to have a good outing.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Keshav Maharaj: Keshav Maharaj might not be as effective in Kolkata and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shubman Gill, David Miller, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Gerald Coetzee and Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Shubman Gill, David Miller and Mohammed Siraj.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team withHeinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

It will be a fascinating contest as both teams have some world-class players and played good cricket throughout the tournament. However, India are slightly stronger and might win the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.