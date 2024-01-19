IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, U19 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Ireland U-19 are a strong team and should win the game.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

U19 World Cup 2024

Match

Ireland U-19 vs United States U-19

Date

19 January 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Philippus le Roux’s last five scores read: 23, 31, 15, 1 & 36.

Gavin Roulston has two fifties in his last six innings. His previous six innings read: 35, 2, 81, 13, 9 & 73.

Carson McCullough has seven wickets in his last four innings. His figures read: 1/35, 3/36, 1/64 & 2/52.

Finn Lutton has seven wickets in his previous four innings. His figures read: 2/44, 3/80, 2/56 & 0/19.

Reuben Wilson’s previous six figures: 2/16, 2/48, 1/32, 0/53, 0/30 & 5/42.

Siddarth Kappa made 129* in the warm-up game against Namibia-U19.

Arya Garg took three wickets in the last warm-up game against Zimbabwe U-19.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Bloemfontein has been 248. Expect another balanced track. There will be some help for the pacers early on before the pitch gets better for batting. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 240 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 19°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Ireland U-19: Philippus le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Gavin Roulston, Jordan Neill, Carson McCullough, Kian Hilton (wk), Scott Macbeth, John McNally, Daniel Forkin, Finn Lutton.

United States U-19: Amogh Arepally (wk), Bhavya Mehta, Siddarth Kappa, Manav Nayak, Aryaman Suri, Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Parth Patel-I, Khush Bhalala, Aarin Nadkarni, Aaryan Batra.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Carson McCullough: Carson McCullough is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball. Expect him to fetch ample points.

Jordan Neill: The all-rounders will be crucial in this game. Neill is a good all-rounder and will contribute handsomely.

Gavin Roulston: Gavin Roulston will bat in the top order. His recent form has been decent. Expect him to perform well again.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Philippus le Roux: Philippus le Roux will open the innings. If he gets through the new-ball spell, Roux can add handy runs with the willow. He can be tried in a few teams.

Arya Garg: Arya Garg has a selection % of less than 6 as of now. Garg bowled well in the warm-up game. There will be some assistance for the pacers, and Garg can exploit it well.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Manav Nayak: Manav Nayak might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IRE-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ryan Hunter, Bhavya Mehta, Macdara Cosgrave, and Khush Bhalala.

If USA-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with Amogh Arepally, Aarin Nadkarni and Reuben Wilson.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IRE-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ryan Hunter, Macdara Cosgrave, Arya Garg and Khush Bhalala.

If USA-U19 bat first:

Complete the team with three among Philippus le Roux, Amogh Arepally, Aarin Nadkarni and Matthew Weldon.

IRE-U19 vs USA-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Ireland U-19 are a strong team and should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.