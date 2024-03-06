ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 23 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

Date

06 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Colin Munro has 213 runs at an average of 26.62 and a strike rate of 126.03 in nine PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.

Colin Munro has 264 runs at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 169.23 in ten PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties here.

Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in 2024: 89 runs, 80 balls, 22.25 average, 111.25 SR & 4 dismissals.

Colin Munro vs Carlos Brathwaite in T20s: 163 runs, 110 balls, 27.16 average, 148.18 SR & 6 dismissals.

Colin Munro vs Zaman Khan in T20s: 23 runs, 22 balls, 7.66 average, 104.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Colin Munro vs Sikandar Raza in T20s: 4 runs, 9 balls, 2 average, 44.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Colin Munro’s previous five scores read: 15, 82, 71, 20 & 8.

Alex Hales has 194 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 138.57 in six PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

Alex Hales has 181 runs at an average of 22.62 and a strike rate of 148.36 in eight PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty here.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 119 runs, 82 balls, 23.80 average, 145.12 SR & 5 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 105 runs, 88 balls, 26.25 average, 119.31 SR & 4 dismissals. George Linde has dismissed him once in two balls.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores read: 0, 47, 21, 2 & 36.

Agha Salman made 64 runs in his only PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Agha Salman made 37 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Agha Salman’s previous five scores read: 37, 25*, 14, 33 & 52.

Shadab Khan has 306 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 154.54 in 13 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has 21 wickets at an average of 17.76 and a strike rate of 15.71 in 15 PSL innings against them.

Shadab Khan has 353 runs at an average of 44.12 and a strike rate of 163.42 in nine PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 20.66 in ten PSL innings here.

Shadab Khan vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 74 runs, 70 balls, 12.33 average, 105.71 SR & 6 dismissals. George Linde has dismissed him once in five balls.

Shadab Khan vs left-arm pace since 2023: 102 runs, 74 balls, 25.50 average, 137.83 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs Sikandar Raza in T20s: 7 runs, 4 balls, 3.50 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 36.16 average, 22.83 SR & 9.64 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 16.33 average, 18.33 SR & 5.38 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s previous five scores read: 80, 10*, 6, 2 & 11. His last five figures read: 3/41, 0/18, 2/28, 2/24 & 1/35.

Jordan Cox made 26 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm pace in 2024: 96 runs, 67 balls, 19.20 average, 143.28 SR & 5 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him twice in 14 balls.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm orthodox spin in 2024: 43 runs, 44 balls, 14.33 average, 97.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jordan Cox’s previous five scores read: 26, 13, 19, 41 & 2.

Azam Khan has 122 runs at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 119.60 in eight PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Azam Khan has 149 runs at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 147.52 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty here.

Azam Khan vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 88 runs, 72 balls, 14.66 average, 122.22 SR & 6 dismissals. George Linde has dismissed him once in six balls.

Azam Khan vs Carlos Brathwaite in T20s: 26 runs, 15 balls, 13 average, 173.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Azam Khan’s last five scores read: 29, 75, 1, 13 & 19.

Imad Wasim has 216 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 145.94 in 15 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 33.41 and a strike rate of 27.91 in 16 PSL innings against them.

Imad Wasim has 211 runs at a strike rate of 177.31 in four PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Imad Wasim vs leg-spin in 2024: 18 runs, 31 balls, 6 average, 58.06 SR & 3 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 24.57 average, 20.92 SR & 7.09 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 60 average, 43 SR & 8.88 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 0/7, 1/20, 0/17, 0/23 & 1/22.

Faheem Ashraf has 71 runs at an average of 14.20 and a strike rate of 100 in eight PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has 18 wickets at an average of 16.61 and a strike rate of 12 in 11 PSL innings against them.

Faheem Ashraf has 180 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 152.54 in seven PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has seven wickets.

Hunain Shah took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Hunain Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 20.33 average, 17 SR & 7.34 economy rate. Hunain Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 33 average, 23 SR & 9.42 economy rate.

Hunain Shah’s previous five figures read: 2/25, 1/30, 0/36, 1/13 & 0/30.

Naseem Shah has 2 wickets at 69 balls apiece in six PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Naseem Shah has 6 wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 22 in six PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 6.83 average, 7.83 SR & 5.46 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 62 average, 49 SR & 7.65 economy rate.

Naseem Shah’s previous five figures: 1/26, 1/29, 1/32, 2/34 & 2/27.

Rumman Raees has 11 wickets at an average of 21.54 and a strike rate of 15.36 in eight PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Rumman Raees has 6 wickets at an average of 40.83 and a strike rate of 25 in eight PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Rumman Raees figures in this PSL: 2/28, 0/45 & 1/14.

Sahibzada Farhan has 99 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 132 in three PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.

Sahibzada Farhan’s previous five scores read: 31, 15, 72*, 2 & 62.

Fakhar Zaman has 488 runs at an average of 32.53 and a strike rate of 141.86 in 15 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Fakhar Zaman has 148 runs at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 170.11 in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a century here.

Fakhar Zaman vs left-arm pace in 2024: 17 runs, 17 balls, 8.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 85 runs, 59 balls, 14.16 average, 144.06 SR & 6 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman vs Imad Wasim in T20s: 96 runs, 65 balls, 32 average, 147.69 SR & 3 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman’s previous five scores read: 23, 4, 6, 41 & 6.

Rassie van der Dussen made 71 runs in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Rassie van der Dussen made 28 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Rassie van der Dussen vs leg-spinners in 2024: 58 runs, 51 balls, 14.50 average, 113.72 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rassie van der Dussen’s previous five scores: 30, 104*, 26, 54 & 15.

Kamran Ghulam has 72 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 116.12 in four PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Kamran Ghulam made 41 runs in his only PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Sikandar Raza has 24 runs at a strike rate of 171.42 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Sikandar Raza vs left-arm pace in 2024: 164 runs, 87 balls, 23.42 average, 188.50 SR & 7 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 17 runs, 18 balls, 8.50 average, 94.44 SR & 2 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him four times in 33 balls.

Sikandar Raza vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 18.75 average, 18.25 SR & 6.16 economy rate. Sikandar Raza vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 27.60 average, 6.84 economy rate.

Sikandar Raza’s previous five scores: 17, 1, 0, 23 & 18. Sikandar Raza’s previous five figures: 1/20, 0/20, 0/24, 1/25 & 1/27.

George Linde’s previous five figures: 0/25, 0/25, 1/26, 2/36 & 0/23.

Carlos Brathwaite has 28 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 150 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 18 in four PSL innings against them.

Carlos Brathwaite has 2 wickets at 15 balls apiece in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Carlos Brathwaite’s last five scores: 14*, 6*, 15*, 6 & 1*. Carlos Brathwaite’s previous five figures: 1/36, 0/34, 0/7, 0/10 & 1/34.

Jahandad Khan’s previous five scores: 0, 13, 12, 16 & 45*. Jahandad Khan’s last five figures: 0/35, 1/22, 1/44, 0/10 & 0/22.

Shaheen Afridi has 13 wickets at an average of 25.84 and a strike rate of 18.46 in 11 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Shaheen Afridi has 5 wickets at an average of 15.20 and a strike rate of 10.80 in three PSL innings in Rawalpindi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Shaheen Afridi vs RHBs in 2024: 19 wickets, 20.89 average, 15.31 SR & 8.21 economy rate. Shaheen Afridi vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 24.60 average, 18 SR & 8.20 economy rate.

Shaheen Afridi’s last five figures: 2/39, 3/33, 1/34, 2/25 & 1/38.

Zaman Khan has 9 wickets at an average of 17.88 and a strike rate of 13.33 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Zaman Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 11.75 and a strike rate of 8.25 in two PSL innings in Rawalpindi.

Zaman Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 11.25 average, 9.75 SR & 7.14 economy rate. Zaman Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 58.50 average, 9.55 economy rate.