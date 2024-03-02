ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 18 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: This one is tough to predict. Both sides have quality players. The team that bats better should prevail. But Quetta Gladiators have been more consistent and have found an ideal combination, unlike Islamabad United. Expect the Gladiators to register another victory.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Date

02 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Colin Munro has 347 runs at an average of 49.57 and a strike rate of 173.50 in nine PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties against them.

Colin Munro has 249 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 169.38 in nine PSL innings at Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties.

Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in powerplay in 2024: 69 runs, 63 balls, 17.25 average, 107.57 SR & 4 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him four times in 63 balls in T20s.

Colin Munro vs Akeal Hosein in T20s: 51 runs, 37 balls, 25.50 average, 137.83 SR & 2 dismissals.

Colin Munro’s previous five scores: 82, 71, 20, 8 & 5.

Alex Hales has 185 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 158.11 in seven PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a fifty against them.

Alex Hales has 181 runs at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 149.58 in seven PSL innings at Rawalpindi. He also has a fifty.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 119 runs, 82 balls, 23.80 average, 145.12 SR & 5 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 105 runs, 88 balls, 26.25 average, 119.31 SR & 4 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him once in 25 balls.

Alex Hales vs Mohammad Hasnain in T20s: 43 runs, 31 balls, 10.75 average, 138.70 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores read: 47, 21, 2, 36 & 22.

Agha Salman has 34 runs at a strike rate of 136 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Agha Salman vs Abrar Ahmed in T20s: 5 runs, 10 balls, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Agha Salman’s previous five scores read: 25*, 14, 33, 52 & 64*.

Imad Wasim has 147 runs at an average of 14.70 and a strike rate of 116.66 in 14 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 31.80 in 16 PSL innings against them.

Imad Wasim at Rawalpindi in PSL: 4 innings, 211 runs, 177.31 SR & 2 fifties.

Imad Wasim vs leg-spin in 2024: 18 runs, 31 balls, 6 average, 58.06 SR & 3 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 24.14 average, 20.57 SR & 7.04 economy rate. Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 59.50 average, 42.50 SR & 8.43 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s previous five scores: 1/20, 0/17, 0/23, 1/22 & 0/33.

Shadab Khan has 149 runs at an average of 12.41 and a strike rate of 114.61 in 14 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 20.12 in 15 PSL innings against them.

Shadab Khan vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 20 runs, 17 balls, 6.66 average, 117.64 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shadab Khan’s previous five scores read: 10*, 6, 2, 11 & 74*. His last five figures read: 0/18, 2/28, 2/24, 1/35 & 1/24.

Azam Khan has 198 runs at an average of 39.60 and a strike rate of 185.04 in five PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has two fifties against them.

Azam Khan’s last five scores read: 75, 1, 13, 19 & 50*.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm orthodox spin in 2024: 43 runs, 44 balls, 14.33 average, 97.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm pace in 2024: 93 runs, 63 balls, 18.60 average, 147.61 SR & 5 dismissals.

Jordan Cox’s previous five scores read: 13, 19, 41, 2 & 1.

Faheem Ashraf has 179 runs at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 158.40 in nine PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 14.80 in 11 PSL innings against them.

Faheem Ashraf has 180 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 152.54 in seven PSL innings at Rawalpindi. He also has seven wickets.

Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 16.66 average, 11.66 SR & 9.09 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 26 average, 20.60 SR & 7.60 economy rate.

Naseem Shah took 2 wickets in his only innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 7.60 average, 8 SR & 6.31 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 51 average, 40.50 SR & 7.13 economy rate.

Jason Roy has 223 runs at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 136.80 in seven PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has three fifties against them.

Jason Roy at Rawalpindi in PSL: 246 runs, 82 average, 184.96 SR, one fifty & a century.

Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 83 runs, 66 balls, 27.66 average, 125.75 SR & 3 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him thrice in 71 balls.

Jason Roy vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 21 runs, 18 balls, 10.50 average, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jason Roy’s previous five scores read: 52, 12, 37, 24 & 75.

Saud Shakeel’s last five scores read: 24, 24, 2, 40 & 74.

Khawaja Nafay’s previous five scores read: 2, 36, 9, 60* & 6*.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has 351 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 122.72 in 17 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has three fifties against them.

Sarfaraz Ahmed vs Faheem Ashraf in T20s: 47 runs, 41 balls, 9.40 average, 114.63 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sarfaraz Ahmed vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 93 runs, 73 balls, 31 average, 127.39 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw has 244 runs at an average of 27.11 and a strike rate of 123.85 in 13 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.

Rilee Rossouw has 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 201.33 in three PSL innings at Rawalpindi. He also has a century.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg spin since 2023: 131 runs, 129 balls, 18.71 average, 101.55 SR & 7 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him six times in 65 balls in the last five years.

Rilee Rossouw’s previous five scores read: 6, 30, 34*, 18 & 14.

Sherfane Rutherford has 150 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 170.45 in five PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.

Sherfane Rutherford vs left-arm pace in 2024: 69 runs, 50 balls, 17.25 average, 138 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sherfane Rutherford vs Naseem Shah in T20s: 6 runs, 8 balls, 3 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sherfane Rutherford’s previous five innings read: 58*, 21, 19, 14 & 20.

Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets in his only innings against Islamabad United.

Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in 2024: 18 wickets, 19.94 average, 18.05 SR & 6.62 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 26.40 average, 17.80 SR & 8.89 economy rate.

Akeal Hosein’s previous five innings read: 2/34, 1/30, 2/32, 2/17 & 1/38.

Mohammad Wasim took 3 wickets in his only innings against Islamabad United.

Mohammad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 39.50 average, 24.50 SR & 9.67 economy rate. Mohammad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.50 average, 15 SR & 5.80 economy rate.

Mohammad Wasim’s previous five figures read: 1/46, 0/41, 3/20, 1/42 & 1/49.

Mohammad Amir has 16 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 24.93 in 19 PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 20.71 average, 14.92 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 50.50 average, 42.50 SR & 7.12 economy rate.

Mohammad Amir at Rawalpindi in PSL: 10 wickets, 16.80 average, 12 SR, 8.40 economy rate & 2 four-wicket hauls.

Mohammad Amir’s last five figures read: 2/46, 0/30, 1/33, 1/29 & 0/10.

Abrar Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 14 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Abrar Ahmed vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 14.50 average, 11.75 SR & 7.40 economy rate. Abrar Ahmed vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 18.50 average, 13 SR & 8.53 economy rate.

Abrar Ahmed’s previous five figures read: 3/31, 1/35, 3/18, 1/40 & 2/29.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches in Rawalpindi last year were flat, with an average first-innings score of 209 in 11 games. Expect a nice batting track, with batters getting value for their shots. The team winning the toss might elect to field first since chasing proved slightly easier last year. A total of around 200 is a must to compete.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 12°C, with rain throughout the match hours, is forecast.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

Also Read: "Needed to protect domestic cricket": '83 WC winning hero on BCCI's stance to omit Ishan-Shreyas from receiving central contracts

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Agha Salman: Agha Salman is a popular captaincy pick for obvious reasons. Salman will contribute with both bat and ball, and his batting form has been top-notch this PSL. He will bat at No.3 and can again weave a big knock on a flat surface. His bowling will also fetch a few points.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Further, he has a fine record at Rawalpindi. Shadab has been bowling well this season and will look to extend his good run.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy will enjoy batting at Rawalpindi. Last year, he wreaked havoc here and made full use of ideal batting conditions. Roy will open the innings and will look to score big again.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Faheem Ashraf: Surprisingly, Faheem Ashraf’s selection % currently stands at 3.39. Faheem will contribute with both bat and ball, and he did well at Rawalpindi in the previous editions. His batting value will increase, and he can snare a few wickets as well since batters will go after him.

Telegram Group Join Now

Khawaja Nafay: Khawaja Nafay has been selected by 21% of users as of now. Nafay will bat at No.3, and he likes playing his shots. His batting style is suited for the track like in Rawalpindi. Nafay can score crucial runs and fetch match-winning points.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jordan Cox: Jordan Cox was slotted to bat quite low in the previous game. If Islamabad United continue batting him in the lower order, Cox’s value will reduce in fantasy teams, given he doesn’t bowl, either. Since Azam Khan keeps wickets, he can’t contribute with gloves, either. He can be avoided for this game.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sarfaraz Ahmed, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, and Hunain Shah.

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Azam Khan, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Rumman Raees.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sarfaraz Ahmed, Alex Hales, Khawaja Nafay, and Abrar Ahmed.

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Azam Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Wasim.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

This one is tough to predict. Both sides have quality players. The team that bats better should prevail. But Quetta Gladiators have been more consistent and have found an ideal combination, unlike Islamabad United. Expect the Gladiators to register another victory.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.