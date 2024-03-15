ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Eliminator 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Date

15 March 2024

Time

9:30 PM IST

Colin Munro has 347 runs at an average of 49.57 and a strike rate of 173.50 in nine PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties against them.

Colin Munro has 414 runs at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 159.84 in 11 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has four fifties here.

Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in 2024: 120 runs, 106 balls, 24 average, 113.20 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him four times in 63 balls.

Colin Munro vs Akeal Hosein in T20s: 51 runs, 37 balls, 25.50 average, 137.83 SR & 2 dismissals.

Colin Munro’s last five scores: 84, 9, 15, 15 & 82.

Alex Hales has 185 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 158.11 in seven PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a fifty against them.

Alex Hales has 458 runs at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 140.49 in 15 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 131 runs, 91 balls, 16.37 average, 143.95 SR & 8 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in 2024: 29 runs, 26 balls, 7.25 average, 111.53 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 105 runs, 88 balls, 26.25 average, 119.31 SR & 4 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him once in 25 balls.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores read: 0, 18, 0, 0 & 47.

Agha Salman has 34 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 136 in two PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Agha Salman has 49 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 125.64 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Agha Salman vs Abrar Ahmed in T20s: 5 runs, 10 balls, 2.25 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Agha Salman’s previous five scores: 2, 33, 4, 37 & 25*.

Shadab Khan has 149 runs at an average of 12.41 and a strike rate of 114.61 in 14 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 20.12 in 15 PSL innings against them.

Shadab Khan has 264 runs at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 136.78 in 16 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 27 wickets at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 15.88 in 19 PSL innings here.

Shadab Khan vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 20 runs, 17 balls, 6.66 average, 117.64 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 50.50 average, 30.83 SR & 9.82 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 15.25 SR & 5.80 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 54, 34, 7, 80 & 10*. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/52, 0/22, 1/23, 3/41 & 0/18.

Azam Khan has 198 runs at an average of 39.60 and a strike rate of 185.04 in five PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has two fifties against them.

Azam Khan has 473 runs at an average of 36.38 and a strike rate of 160.88 in 16 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has three fifties here.

Azam Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 15 runs, 8 balls, 7.50 average, 187.50 SR & 2 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Azam Khan’s last five scores: 0, 9, 29, 29* & 75.

Haider Ali has 133 runs at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 124.29 in six PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a fifty against them.

Haider Ali has 361 runs at an average of 21.23 and a strike rate of 128.92 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.

Haider Ali vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 10 runs, 6 balls, 5 average, 166.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Haider Ali’s previous five scores: 19, 26*, 0, 2 & 6.

Faheem Ashraf has 179 runs at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 158.40 in nine PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 14.80 in 11 PSL innings against them.

Faheem Ashraf has 171 runs at an average of 21.37 and a strike rate of 172.72 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 18 wickets at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 20 in 18 PSL innings here.

Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 23.77 average, 18.55 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 17.75 average, 12.25 SR & 8.69 economy rate.

Imad Wasim has 147 runs at an average of 14.70 and a strike rate of 116.60 in 14 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 31.80 in 16 PSL innings against them.

Imad Wasim has 337 runs at an average of 28.08 and a strike rate of 131.12 in 19 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 17 wickets at an average of 32.23 and a strike rate of 27.52 in 23 PSL innings here.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 16 wickets, 24.93 average, 21.56 SR & 6.93 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 67.50 average, 47 SR & 8.61 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 0/29, 1/18, 1/24, 0/7 & 1/20.

Naseem Shah took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Naseem Shah has 12 wickets at an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 26 in 14 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 58.33 average, 46.33 SR & 7.55 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 6.85 average, 7.71 SR & 5.33 economy rate.

Naseem Shah’s previous five figures: 1/31, 1/30, 1/26, 1/29 & 1/32.

Hunain Shah took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Hunain Shah took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Hunain Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 23.16 average, 17 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Hunain Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 35 average, 26 SR & 8.07 economy rate.

Hunain Shah’s previous five figures: 1/29, 1/36, 1/24, 2/25 & 1/30.

Tymal Mills has 3 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Tymal Mills has 7 wickets at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 19.71 in six PSL innings in Karachi.

Tymal Mills vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 34.62 average, 21 SR & 9.89 economy rate. Tymal Mills vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 42 average, 27 SR & 9.33 economy rate.

Tymal Mills’ last five figures: 0/52, 3/34, 0/30, 1/31 & 2/45.

Jason Roy has 223 runs at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 136.80 in seven PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has three fifties against them.

Jason Roy has 346 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 139.51 in 11 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Jason Roy vs left-arm pace in 2024: 112 runs, 85 balls, 28 average, 131.76 SR & 4 dismissals. Tymal Mills has dismissed him once in 41 deliveries.

Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 84 runs, 68 balls, 28 average, 123.52 SR & 3 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him thrice in 71 balls.

Jason Roy vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 21 runs, 18 balls, 10.50 average, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jason Roy’s previous five scores read: 3, 18, 16, 15 & 52.

Saud Shakeel made 2 runs in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Saud Shakeel has 126 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 134.04 in three PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Saud Shakeel’s last five scores read: 14, 88*, 24, 33 & 24.

Rilee Rossouw has 244 runs at an average of 27.11 and a strike rate of 123.85 in 13 innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.

Rilee Rossouw has 264 runs at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 128.78 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm pace in 2024: 54 runs, 45 balls, 18 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg-spinners in 2024: 44 runs, 38 balls, 22 average, 115.78 SR & 2 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him five times in 70 balls.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 10, 13, 8, 10 & 6.

Omair Yousuf made 37 runs in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Laurie Evans has 16 runs in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Laurie Evans has 8 runs in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Laurie Evans vs left-arm pace in 2024: 110 runs, 67 balls, 18.33 average, 164.17 SR & 6 dismissals. Tymal Mills has dismissed him thrice in 40 balls.

Laurie Evans vs leg-spinners in 2024: 40 runs, 43 balls, 20 average, 93.02 SR & 2 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.

Laurie Evans’ previous five scores: 1, 7, 12, 7 & 34*.

Khawaja Nafay made 9 runs in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Khawaja Nafay has 44 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 100 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Khawaja Nafay vs left-arm pace in 2024: 30 runs, 23 balls, 15 average, 130.43 SR & 2 dismissals.

Khawaja Nafay’s previous five scores: 16, 26, 5, 17 & 2.

Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Akeal Hosein has 2 wickets at 45 balls apiece in four PSL innings in Karachi.

Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in 2024: 21 wickets, 21.14 average, 19.28 SR & 6.57 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 22.57 average, 15 SR & 9.02 economy rate.

Akeal Hosein’s previous five figures: 0/26, 0/50, 4/23, 1/24 & 2/34.

Mohammad Wasim took 3 wickets in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Mohammad Wasim has 14 wickets at an average of 30.78 and a strike rate of 20.35 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 36.40 average, 23.10 SR & 9.45 economy rate. Mohammad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 16.75 SR & 5.28 economy rate.

Mohammad Wasim’s last five figures: 1/31, 1/28, 1/46, 0/41 & 3/20.

Mohammad Amir has 16 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 24.93 in 19 PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Mohammad Amir has 16 wickets at an average of 36.12 and a strike rate of 27.56 in 19 PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in 2024: 16 wickets, 23.25 average, 17.43 SR & 8 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 27.75 average, 24.75 SR & 6.72 economy rate.

Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 2/40, 1/30, 0/35, 1/23 & 2/46.

Abrar Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 14 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Abrar Ahmed has 8 wickets at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 12 in four PSL innings in Karachi.

Abrar Ahmed vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 18.33 average, 14.91 SR & 7.37 economy rate. Abrar Ahmed vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 18.66 average, 12.33 SR & 9.08 economy rate.

Abrar Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/39, 2/31, 1/34, 1/24 & 3/31.