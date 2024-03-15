ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Eliminator 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Both sides played some good cricket in the league stage. While Islamabad United have a fearsome batting unit, Quetta Gladiators have quality bowlers. Islamabad have a better depth overall and are coming with momentum after winning the previous two games, unlike Quetta, who lost their last encounter. The contest will be intense, but the United might prevail in the end.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
Date
15 March 2024
Time
9:30 PM IST
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Colin Munro has 347 runs at an average of 49.57 and a strike rate of 173.50 in nine PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Colin Munro has 414 runs at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 159.84 in 11 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has four fifties here.
-
Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in 2024: 120 runs, 106 balls, 24 average, 113.20 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him four times in 63 balls.
-
Colin Munro vs Akeal Hosein in T20s: 51 runs, 37 balls, 25.50 average, 137.83 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Colin Munro’s last five scores: 84, 9, 15, 15 & 82.
-
Alex Hales has 185 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 158.11 in seven PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Alex Hales has 458 runs at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 140.49 in 15 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 131 runs, 91 balls, 16.37 average, 143.95 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in 2024: 29 runs, 26 balls, 7.25 average, 111.53 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 105 runs, 88 balls, 26.25 average, 119.31 SR & 4 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him once in 25 balls.
-
Alex Hales’ previous five scores read: 0, 18, 0, 0 & 47.
-
Agha Salman has 34 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 136 in two PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Agha Salman has 49 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 125.64 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Agha Salman vs Abrar Ahmed in T20s: 5 runs, 10 balls, 2.25 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Agha Salman’s previous five scores: 2, 33, 4, 37 & 25*.
-
Shadab Khan has 149 runs at an average of 12.41 and a strike rate of 114.61 in 14 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 20.12 in 15 PSL innings against them.
-
Shadab Khan has 264 runs at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 136.78 in 16 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 27 wickets at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 15.88 in 19 PSL innings here.
-
Shadab Khan vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 20 runs, 17 balls, 6.66 average, 117.64 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 50.50 average, 30.83 SR & 9.82 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 15.25 SR & 5.80 economy rate.
-
Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 54, 34, 7, 80 & 10*. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/52, 0/22, 1/23, 3/41 & 0/18.
-
Azam Khan has 198 runs at an average of 39.60 and a strike rate of 185.04 in five PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Azam Khan has 473 runs at an average of 36.38 and a strike rate of 160.88 in 16 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has three fifties here.
-
Azam Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 15 runs, 8 balls, 7.50 average, 187.50 SR & 2 dismissals. Akeal Hosein has dismissed him once in 14 balls.
-
Azam Khan’s last five scores: 0, 9, 29, 29* & 75.
-
Haider Ali has 133 runs at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 124.29 in six PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Haider Ali has 361 runs at an average of 21.23 and a strike rate of 128.92 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.
-
Haider Ali vs Mohammad Amir in T20s: 10 runs, 6 balls, 5 average, 166.66 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Haider Ali’s previous five scores: 19, 26*, 0, 2 & 6.
-
Faheem Ashraf has 179 runs at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 158.40 in nine PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 14.80 in 11 PSL innings against them.
-
Faheem Ashraf has 171 runs at an average of 21.37 and a strike rate of 172.72 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 18 wickets at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 20 in 18 PSL innings here.
-
Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 23.77 average, 18.55 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 17.75 average, 12.25 SR & 8.69 economy rate.
-
Imad Wasim has 147 runs at an average of 14.70 and a strike rate of 116.60 in 14 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 31.80 in 16 PSL innings against them.
-
Imad Wasim has 337 runs at an average of 28.08 and a strike rate of 131.12 in 19 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 17 wickets at an average of 32.23 and a strike rate of 27.52 in 23 PSL innings here.
-
Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 16 wickets, 24.93 average, 21.56 SR & 6.93 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 67.50 average, 47 SR & 8.61 economy rate.
-
Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 0/29, 1/18, 1/24, 0/7 & 1/20.
-
Naseem Shah took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Naseem Shah has 12 wickets at an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 26 in 14 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a five-wicket haul here.
-
Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 58.33 average, 46.33 SR & 7.55 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 6.85 average, 7.71 SR & 5.33 economy rate.
-
Naseem Shah’s previous five figures: 1/31, 1/30, 1/26, 1/29 & 1/32.
-
Hunain Shah took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Hunain Shah took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Hunain Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 23.16 average, 17 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Hunain Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 35 average, 26 SR & 8.07 economy rate.
-
Hunain Shah’s previous five figures: 1/29, 1/36, 1/24, 2/25 & 1/30.
-
Tymal Mills has 3 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.
-
Tymal Mills has 7 wickets at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 19.71 in six PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Tymal Mills vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 34.62 average, 21 SR & 9.89 economy rate. Tymal Mills vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 42 average, 27 SR & 9.33 economy rate.
-
Tymal Mills’ last five figures: 0/52, 3/34, 0/30, 1/31 & 2/45.
-
Jason Roy has 223 runs at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 136.80 in seven PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Jason Roy has 346 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 139.51 in 11 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties and a century here.
-
Jason Roy vs left-arm pace in 2024: 112 runs, 85 balls, 28 average, 131.76 SR & 4 dismissals. Tymal Mills has dismissed him once in 41 deliveries.
-
Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 84 runs, 68 balls, 28 average, 123.52 SR & 3 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him thrice in 71 balls.
-
Jason Roy vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 21 runs, 18 balls, 10.50 average, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Jason Roy’s previous five scores read: 3, 18, 16, 15 & 52.
-
Saud Shakeel made 2 runs in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Saud Shakeel has 126 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 134.04 in three PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Saud Shakeel’s last five scores read: 14, 88*, 24, 33 & 24.
-
Rilee Rossouw has 244 runs at an average of 27.11 and a strike rate of 123.85 in 13 innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Rilee Rossouw has 264 runs at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 128.78 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm pace in 2024: 54 runs, 45 balls, 18 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Rilee Rossouw vs leg-spinners in 2024: 44 runs, 38 balls, 22 average, 115.78 SR & 2 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him five times in 70 balls.
-
Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 10, 13, 8, 10 & 6.
-
Omair Yousuf made 37 runs in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Laurie Evans has 16 runs in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Laurie Evans has 8 runs in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Laurie Evans vs left-arm pace in 2024: 110 runs, 67 balls, 18.33 average, 164.17 SR & 6 dismissals. Tymal Mills has dismissed him thrice in 40 balls.
-
Laurie Evans vs leg-spinners in 2024: 40 runs, 43 balls, 20 average, 93.02 SR & 2 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.
-
Laurie Evans’ previous five scores: 1, 7, 12, 7 & 34*.
-
Khawaja Nafay made 9 runs in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Khawaja Nafay has 44 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 100 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Khawaja Nafay vs left-arm pace in 2024: 30 runs, 23 balls, 15 average, 130.43 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Khawaja Nafay’s previous five scores: 16, 26, 5, 17 & 2.
-
Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Akeal Hosein has 2 wickets at 45 balls apiece in four PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in 2024: 21 wickets, 21.14 average, 19.28 SR & 6.57 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 22.57 average, 15 SR & 9.02 economy rate.
-
Akeal Hosein’s previous five figures: 0/26, 0/50, 4/23, 1/24 & 2/34.
-
Mohammad Wasim took 3 wickets in his only PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Mohammad Wasim has 14 wickets at an average of 30.78 and a strike rate of 20.35 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 36.40 average, 23.10 SR & 9.45 economy rate. Mohammad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 14.75 average, 16.75 SR & 5.28 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Wasim’s last five figures: 1/31, 1/28, 1/46, 0/41 & 3/20.
-
Mohammad Amir has 16 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 24.93 in 19 PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Mohammad Amir has 16 wickets at an average of 36.12 and a strike rate of 27.56 in 19 PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in 2024: 16 wickets, 23.25 average, 17.43 SR & 8 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 27.75 average, 24.75 SR & 6.72 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 2/40, 1/30, 0/35, 1/23 & 2/46.
-
Abrar Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 14 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Abrar Ahmed has 8 wickets at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 12 in four PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Abrar Ahmed vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 18.33 average, 14.91 SR & 7.37 economy rate. Abrar Ahmed vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 18.66 average, 12.33 SR & 9.08 economy rate.
-
Abrar Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/39, 2/31, 1/34, 1/24 & 3/31.
-
Usman Tariq’s previous five figures: 0/38, 0/23, 2/16, 0/27 & 0/22.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Karachi has been 169, with pacers snaring 63.45% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with plenty of assistance for batters. The speedsters will get some help with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Tymal Mills.
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Laurie Evans (wk), Omair Yousuf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Colin Munro: Colin Munro is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Munro will open the innings and enjoy batting in Karachi. His recent form has been top-notch.
Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball and has been a consistent performer in the league. He will fetch ample points.
Jason Roy: Jason Roy will open the innings. He is a consistent batter in the league. Roy’s record against Islamabad United is also decent.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Hunain Shah: Hunain Shah has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Hunain will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has done well in patches this season.
Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw’s selection % currently stands at 24. Rossouw will bat in the top order and can play a big knock. The track will also assist him.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Haider Ali: Haider Ali might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If ISL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Laurie Evans, Omair Yousuf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, and Tymal Mills.
If QUE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Azam Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, and Imad Wasim.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If ISL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Laurie Evans, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, and Tymal Mills.
If QUE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, and Mohammad Wasim.
ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction
Both sides played some good cricket in the league stage. While Islamabad United have a fearsome batting unit, Quetta Gladiators have quality bowlers. Islamabad have a better depth overall and are coming with momentum after winning the previous two games, unlike Quetta, who lost their last encounter. The contest will be intense, but the United might prevail in the end.
