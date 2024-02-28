KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 15 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings have been impressive, while Islamabad United have been inconsistent. If player-to-player marking is done, both sides look evenly matched. However, the Karachi Kings have played consistent cricket and have momentum on their side after winning their previous two games. Further, the Kings will play at home, so expect them to win the contest.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

Date

28 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Shan Masood has 256 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 132.64 in eight PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.

James Vince has 184 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 139.39 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a fifty against them.

James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 80 runs, 66 balls, 11.42 avg, 121.21 SR & 7 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him four times in T20s.

Shoaib Malik has 429 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 116.89 in 18 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.

Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores: 39, 29, 53, 10* & 19*.

Shoaib Malik vs Faheem Ashraf in T20s in the previous five years: 39 runs, 36 balls, 108.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Nawaz has 267 runs at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 119.19 in 13 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 26.35 and a strike rate of 22.71 in 16 PSL innings against them.

Kieron Pollard has 248 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 157.96 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has two fifties against them.

Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 58, 49*, 28*, 9* & 27*.

Kieron Pollard vs Imad Wasim in T20s: 29 runs, 44 balls, 7.25 avg, 65.90 SR & 4 dismissals.

Hasan Ali has 13 wickets at an average of 22.38 and a strike rate of 16.61 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Tabraiz Shamsi vs RHBs in T20s this year: 10 wickets, 25 average, 18.20 SR & 8.24 economy. He has only two wickets against LHBs in 2024.

Jordan Cox vs left-arm orthodox this year: 43 runs, 44 balls, 14.33 average, 97.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Colin Munro has 191 runs at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 150.39 in five PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Colin Munro vs left-arm pace in 2024: 74 runs, 72 balls, 18.50 average, 102.77 SR & 4 dismissals. Mir Hamza can trouble him early on.

Colin Munro vs Mohammad Nawaz in T20s: 56 runs, 31 balls, 18.66 avg, 180.64 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shadab Khan has 164 runs at an average of 23.42 and a strike rate of 141.37 in 11 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 26.30 in 16 PSL innings against them.

Azam Khan has 244 runs at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 154.43 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Azam Khan’s previous five scores: 75, 1, 13, 19 & 50*.

Faheem Ashraf has 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 146.22 in nine PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 20.61 in 13 PSL innings against them.

Naseem Shah has 12 wickets at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 13.75 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Naseem Shah’s figures this PSL: 1/32, 2/34, 2/27 & 1/36.

Tymal Mills has 6 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 15 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Tymal Mills vs RHBs this year: 6 wickets, 33 average, 20.66 SR & 9.70 economy. He hasn’t taken any wickets against LHBs in 2024.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Karachi has been 168, with pacers snaring 66.62% of wickets here. Last year, the average first-innings score was 180, and teams branched the 170-run barrier five times in nine attempts. Expect another flat batting track for this game. While the sides batting first won six of the nine games in Karachi last season, the team winning the toss might still elect to field first in this rubber. A total of around 180 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Islamabad United: Jordan Cox, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills.

Also Read: Namibia cricketer Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton records fastest-ever T20I century

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shan Masood: Shan Masood will open the innings. While Masood hasn’t scored big yet, he can play a long innings in this game. He has an average of 37, with two fifties in Karachi.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball and has looked good in both departments this season. He will fetch ample points.

Agha Salman: Agha Salman is another top captaincy option for this game. Salman will also contribute to all the departments and has been in terrific form. He will look to extend his consistent run.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Muhammad Akhlaq: Muhammad Akhlaq’s selection % currently stands at 9. Akhlaq will open the innings and can score a few crucial runs. The track is expected to assist the batters, easing Akhlaq’s job to an extent. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points, making him a solid differential pick.

Telegram Group Join Now

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Most Karachi batters have had issues against left-arm orthodox bowling, and Wasim has done well against some of their batters, as mentioned above. Further, his batting can also be useful in the lower order. Wasim used to play for Karachi Kings till the last season and has vast experience of conditions in Karachi.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Haider Ali: Haider Ali has looked at sea lately, and his batting position has been significantly low. Further, Haider doesn’t bowl, either. It would be wise to avoid him for this game.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Shoaib Malik, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, and Tymal Mills.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Azam Khan, James Vince, Daniel Sams, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Akhlaq, Imad Wasim, Mir Hamza, and Tymal Mills.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Karachi Kings have been impressive, while Islamabad United have been inconsistent. If player-to-player marking is done, both sides look evenly matched. However, the Karachi Kings have played consistent cricket and have momentum on their side after winning their previous two games. Further, the Kings will play at home, so expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.