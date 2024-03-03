KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 19 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have quality players and will form an exciting contest. Multan Sultans have been more consistent and are the table toppers. While Karachi Kings will have the home advantage, Multan Sultans are more balanced as a unit. Expect the Sultans to win the game.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Date

03 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Shan Masood scored 30 runs in his only innings against Multan Sultans.

Shan Masood has 436 runs at an average of 33.53 and a strike rate of 142.01 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties.

Shan Masood vs left-arm pace since 2023: 102 runs, 98 balls, 20.40 average, 104.08 SR & 5 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him four times in 36 balls in T20s.

Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 2, 27, 10, 12 & 30.

Tim Seifert’s last five scores read: 21, 8, 2, 3 & 54.

James Vince has 107 runs at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 214 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

James Vince has 384 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 141.17 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty.

James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 94 runs, 73 balls, 13.42 average, 128.76 SR & 7 dismissals.

James Vince’s last five scores read: 37, 8, 38*, 5 & 58.

Shoaib Malik has 222 runs at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 129.82 in ten PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Shoaib Malik has 515 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 130.37 in 21 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has three fifties.

Shoaib Malik vs spin in 2024: 94 runs, 86 balls, 18.80 average, 109.30 SR & 5 dismissals. Shoaib Malik vs pace in 2024: 158 runs, 123 balls, 79 average, 128.45 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 35 runs, 26 balls, 17.50 average, 134.61 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores read: 12, 6, 39, 29 & 53.

Mohammad Nawaz has 87 runs at an average of 10.87 and a strike rate of 124.28 in nine PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 25.12 in 11 PSL innings against them.

Mohammad Nawaz has 246 runs at an average of 17.57 and a strike rate of 134.42 in 21 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 38.06 and a strike rate of 26.81 in 23 PSL innings here.

Mohammad Nawaz vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 6 runs, 7 balls, 3 average, 85.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Nawaz’s previous five scores read: 28, 6, 15, 7 & 7. Mohammad Nawaz’s last five figures read: 0/36, 1/23, 0/16, 1/29 & 0/11.

Irfan Khan’s scores this PSL read: 15, 27* & 12*.

Hasan Ali has 9 wickets at an average of 32.11 and a strike rate of 23.33 in nine PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Hasan Ali has 33 wickets at an average of 21.87 and a strike rate of 14.87 in 21 PSL innings in Karachi.

Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 22 average, 14 SR & 9.64 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 22 average, 15.66 SR & 8.80 economy rate.

Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 2/39, 1/42, 2/29, 3/30 & 0/38.

Mir Hamza has 3 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 16 in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Mir Hamza vs RHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 20.75 average, 15.25 SR & 8.21 economy rate. Mir Hamza vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 14.50 average, 11.50 SR & 8.28 economy rate.

Mir Hamza’s figures for this PSL read: 0/25, 2/31, 3/28 & 1/30.

Zahid Mahmood has 3 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 3 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 16 in two PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 4 wickets at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 10.50 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Tabraiz Shamsi vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 24.50 average, 19.40 SR & 7.60 economy rate. Tabraiz Shamsi vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 59.66 average, 41.66 SR & 8.73 economy rate.

Tabraiz Shamsi’s previous five figures read: 1/34, 2/42, 0/36, 0/45 & 1/43.

Mohammad Rizwan has 460 runs at an average of 57.50 and a strike rate of 132.18 in 11 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 541 runs at an average of 54.10 and a strike rate of 137.65 in 12 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has six fifties.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 109 runs, 108 balls, 21.80 average, 100.92 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 60 runs, 59 balls, 20 average, 101.69 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan’s previous five scores read: 0, 51, 0, 82 & 43.

Reeza Hendricks made 79 runs in his only innings against Karachi Kings.

Reeza Hendricks vs left-arm pace in 2024: 132 runs, 98 balls, 22 average, 134.69 SR & 6 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks vs Tabraiz Shamsi in 2024: 103 runs, 90 balls, 34.33 average, 114.44 SR & 3 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 40, 72, 29, 9 & 58.

Usman Khan made 15 runs in his only innings against Karachi Kings.

Usman Khan made 81 runs in his only innings in Karachi.

Usman Khan vs leg spinners in 2024: 22 runs, 28 balls, 7.33 average, 78.57 SR & 3 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s last five scores: 96, 14, 21, 26 & 10.

Tayyab Tahir made 65 runs in his only innings in Karachi.

Tayyab Tahir vs Zahid Mahmood in T20s: 6 runs, 11 balls, 3 average, 54.54 SR & 2 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 178 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 141.26 in six PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 360 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 133.33 in 20 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty.

Iftikhar Ahmed vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 45 runs, 34 balls, 22.50 average, 132.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 40*, 0, 16, 34* & 18*.

Khushdil Shah has 138 runs at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 118.96 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has three wickets against them.

Khushdil Shah has 174 runs at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 145 in 12 PSL innings in Karachi.

Khushdil Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 15 average, 15 SR & 6 economy rate. He hasn’t taken any wickets against LHBs this year.

Khushdil Shah’s previous five scores: 3*, 1*, 5, 0* & 3.

Usama Mir has 2 wickets at 36 balls apiece in three PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Usama Mir vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 26.87 average, 19.25 SR & 8.46 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 10.14 average, 8.85 SR & 6.96 economy rate.

Usama Mir’s last five figures: 6/40, 1/34, 2/36, 1/25 & 2/29.

Aftab Ibrahim’s last five figures: 1/5, 2/26, 2/30, 0/31 & 0/20.

Mohammad Ali took 3 wickets in his only innings against Karachi Kings.

Mohammad Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 11 average, 10.44 SR & 6.42 economy rate. Mohammad Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 9.75 average, 11.50 SR & 5.27 economy rate.

Mohammad Ali’s last five figures: 0/32, 3/19, 2/23, 2/28 & 3/19.

Shahnawaz Dahani has 5 wickets at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 20.40 in five PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Shahnawaz Dahani has 14 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 12 in eight PSL innings in Karachi.

Shahnawaz Dahani’s previous five figures: 0/17, 1/26, 0/24, 0/30 & 3/16.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches in the two games have been balanced in Karachi, with a little bit of everything for everyone. Expect a nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. Speedsters will have more assistance. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 19°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Reeza Hendricks, Usman Khan (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Faisal Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Also Read: Reports: This person took out anger on Shreyas Iyer by excluding him from BCCI central contracts

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

James Vince: James Vince will bat in the top order and has been performing well consistently this year. Vince will enjoy batting in Karachi and can score big. He will be a fine captaincy option for this game.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Rizwan will open the innings and has a tremendous record against Karachi Kings. Further, the track will assist him. Rizwan is known to play big innings, and another formidable score can not be ruled out.

Reeza Hendricks: Reeza Hendricks is another popular captaincy option. Hendricks will open the innings and has been performing well in this edition of PSL. He played a terrific knock against Karachi Kings last time and can extend his good run on a flat batting surface.

Telegram Group Join Now

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shan Masood: Despite being a skilled batter, Shan Masood’s selection % currently stands at 33.66 as of now. His recent form is a massive reason. However, Masood can break free and flourish at a venue he knows quite well. He is also familiar with the opponent’s bowlers since he used to feature for Multan Sultans till the last season. Expect Masood to make an impact.

Shahnawaz Dahani: Shahnawaz Dahani has been selected by 4% of users as of now. Dahani will bowl in all the phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. Further, he has done well in Karachi previously and knows the conditions well. Dahani can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Irfan Khan: There are multiple reasons to avoid Irfan Khan in this game. Irfan will bat significantly low and can’t contribute much unless the Karachi Kings lose wickets in tandem. Further, he doesn’t bowl, either. It looks futile to select him in the fantasy teams.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Leus du Plooy, Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, and Faisal Akram.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KAR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Abbas Afridi.

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Usman Khan, James Vince, Leus du Plooy, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have quality players and will form an exciting contest. Multan Sultans have been more consistent and are the table toppers. While Karachi Kings will have the home advantage, Multan Sultans are more balanced as a unit. Expect the Sultans to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.