KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 29 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date

11 March 2024

Time

9:30 PM IST

Tim Seifert has 66 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 115.78 in four PSL innings in Karachi.

Tim Seifert vs off-spinners since 2023: 132 runs, 116 balls, 22 average, 113.79 SR & 6 dismissals.

Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace since 2023: 137 runs, 90 balls, 22.83 average, 152.22 SR & 6 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Tim Seifert’s last five scores read: 36, 26, 49, 1 & 21.

James Vince has 212 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 131.67 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

James Vince has 433 runs at an average of 30.92 and a strike rate of 142.50 in 15 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 118 runs, 87 balls, 14.75 average, 135.63 SR & 8 dismissals.

James Vince vs left-arm pace in 2024: 187 runs, 129 balls, 46.75 average, 144.96 SR & 4 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.

James Vince’s previous five scores read: 42, 29, 27, 7 & 37.

Shan Masood has 227 runs at an average of 25.22 and a strike rate of 124.04 in nine PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

Shan Masood has 496 runs at an average of 33.06 and a strike rate of 140.90 in 15 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.

Shan Masood vs leg-spinners in 2024: 13 runs, 16 balls, 6.50 average, 81.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 36, 10, 7, 36 & 2.

Kieron Pollard has 231 runs at an average of 115.50 and a strike rate of 197.43 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

Kieron Pollard has 164 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 162.37 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.

Kieron Pollard vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 7 balls, 2.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 3, 39, 13, 48* & 58.

Shoaib Malik has 305 runs at an average of 33.88 and a strike rate of 129.23 in 12 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.

Shoaib Malik has 580 runs at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 131.81 in 23 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 6 wickets here.

Shoaib Malik vs left-arm spin in 2024: 56 runs, 58 balls, 14 average, 96.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik vs Aamer Jamal in T20s: 13 runs, 12 balls, 4.33 average, 108.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik vs Naveen-ul-Haq in T20s: 38 runs, 29 balls, 19 average, 131.03 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores: 27, 1, 27*, 38 & 12.

Irfan Khan has 157 runs at an average of 39.25 and a strike rate of 148.11 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.

Irfan Khan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 41 runs, 28 balls, 13.66 average, 146.42 SR & 3 dismissals.

Irfan Khan’s previous five scores: 35, 16, 4*, 23 & 15.

Anwar Ali has 4 wickets at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 50.50 in 11 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Anwar Ali has 3 wickets at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 40 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.

Anwar Ali’s previous five figures: 1/36, 0/28, 2/26, 0/34 & 2/10.

Hasan Ali has 19 wickets at an average of 15.36 and a strike rate of 11.26 in nine PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Hasan Ali has 34 wickets at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 15.85 in 23 PSL innings in Karachi.

Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 25.50 average, 18.62 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 16.40 average, 12.40 SR & 8.03 economy rate.

Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 0/30, 0/31, 4/15, 1/34 & 2/39.

Zahid Mahmood has a solitary wicket in three PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Zahid Mahmood has 10 wickets at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 16.20 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.

Zahid Mahmood vs RHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 32 average, 15.66 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Zahid Mahmood vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 8.75 average, 10.75 SR & 4.92 economy rate.

Zahid Mahmood’s previous five figures: 2/27, 1/30, 2/25, 0/34 & 2/17.

Blessing Muzarabani has 7 wickets at an average of 16.42 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Blessing Muzarabani has 4 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 24 in four PSL innings in Karachi.

Blessing Muzarabani vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 24.91 average, 19 SR & 7.86 economy rate. Blessing Muzarabani vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 29 average, 23.50 SR & 7.53 economy rate.

Blessing Muzarabani’s previous five figures: 1/40, 1/24, 2/27, 2/32 & 0/30.

Saim Ayub has 29 runs at an average of 5.80 and a strike rate of 85.29 in five PSL innings in Karachi.

Saim Ayub has 64 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 100 in eight PSL innings in Karachi.

Saim Ayub vs off-spinners in 2024: 46 runs, 45 balls, 15.33 average, 102.22 SR & 3 dismissals. Shoaib Malik has dismissed him twice in 28 balls.

Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 30, 46, 1, 38 & 88.

Babar Azam has 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 140 in three PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Babar Azam has 1077 runs at an average of 63.35 and a strike rate of 128.21 in 23 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 11 fifties here.

Babar Azam vs leg-spinners in 2024: 120 runs, 90 balls, 24 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Babar Azam vs Blessing Muzarabani in T20s: 36 runs, 32 balls, 18 average, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Babar Azam vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 138 runs, 120 balls, 34.50 average, 115 SR & 4 dismissals.

Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 53, 64, 0, 111* & 48.

Mohammad Haris has 65 runs at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 162.50 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Mohammad Haris has 68 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 194.28 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in 2024: 10 runs, 12 balls, 5 average, 83.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris vs Zahid Mahmood in T20s: 6 runs, 10 balls, 3 average, 60 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 47 runs, 17 balls, 23.50 average, 276.47 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ previous five scores: 20, 1, 2, 12* & 19.

Haseebullah Khan made 50 runs in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Haseebullah Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 16 balls, 5 average, 93.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Haseebullah Khan’s last five scores read: 6, 31, 0, 37 & 0.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 160 runs at an average of 53.33 and a strike rate of 146.78 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 237 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 135.42 in nine PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs left-arm pace in 2024: 58 runs, 59 balls, 7.25 average, 98.30 SR & 8 dismissals.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 19 runs, 28 balls, 4.75 average, 67.85 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rovman Powell has 106 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 149.29 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Rovman Powell has 36 runs at a strike rate of 144 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Rovman Powell vs off-spin in 2024: 30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in 2024: 137 runs, 83 balls, 34.25 average, 165.06 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs Blessing Muzarabani in T20s: 14 runs, 7 balls, 7 average, 200 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 13 runs, 19 balls, 6.50 average, 68.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s previous five scores: 28*, 23*, 0, 8 & 46.

Aamer Jamal has 14 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 155.55 in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 12 in two PSL innings against them.

Aamer Jamal vs RHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 50.25 average, 34.75 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Aamer Jamal vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 11.33 average, 8.66 SR & 8.09 economy rate.

Aamer Jamal’s previous five scores: 5, 12*, 87, 1 & 7*. Aamer Jamal’s last five figures: 1/15, 2/36, 0/35, 0/13 & 0/29.

Luke Wood took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Luke Wood took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Karachi.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 25.66 average, 20.08 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 26.16 average, 16.33 SR & 9.69 economy rate.

Luke Wood’s previous five figures: 2/21, 0/44, 1/34, 1/37 & 1/46.

Naveen-ul-Haq took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 17 wickets, 20.88 average, 14 SR & 9.01 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets. 40.33 average, 26.33 SR & 9.23 economy rate.