KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 29 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi have blown hot and cold throughout the edition. Both teams won their last game, and there is not much to separate the two teams. However, Peshawar Zalmi have more in-form players, especially in the batting department. They might prevail in the end.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi
Date
11 March 2024
Time
9:30 PM IST
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Tim Seifert has 66 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 115.78 in four PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Tim Seifert vs off-spinners since 2023: 132 runs, 116 balls, 22 average, 113.79 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace since 2023: 137 runs, 90 balls, 22.83 average, 152.22 SR & 6 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 12 balls.
-
Tim Seifert’s last five scores read: 36, 26, 49, 1 & 21.
-
James Vince has 212 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 131.67 in seven PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.
-
James Vince has 433 runs at an average of 30.92 and a strike rate of 142.50 in 15 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 118 runs, 87 balls, 14.75 average, 135.63 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
James Vince vs left-arm pace in 2024: 187 runs, 129 balls, 46.75 average, 144.96 SR & 4 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.
-
James Vince’s previous five scores read: 42, 29, 27, 7 & 37.
-
Shan Masood has 227 runs at an average of 25.22 and a strike rate of 124.04 in nine PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Shan Masood has 496 runs at an average of 33.06 and a strike rate of 140.90 in 15 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.
-
Shan Masood vs leg-spinners in 2024: 13 runs, 16 balls, 6.50 average, 81.25 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 36, 10, 7, 36 & 2.
-
Kieron Pollard has 231 runs at an average of 115.50 and a strike rate of 197.43 in eight PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Kieron Pollard has 164 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 162.37 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Kieron Pollard vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 7 balls, 2.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 3, 39, 13, 48* & 58.
-
Shoaib Malik has 305 runs at an average of 33.88 and a strike rate of 129.23 in 12 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Shoaib Malik has 580 runs at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 131.81 in 23 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 6 wickets here.
-
Shoaib Malik vs left-arm spin in 2024: 56 runs, 58 balls, 14 average, 96.55 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik vs Aamer Jamal in T20s: 13 runs, 12 balls, 4.33 average, 108.33 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik vs Naveen-ul-Haq in T20s: 38 runs, 29 balls, 19 average, 131.03 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores: 27, 1, 27*, 38 & 12.
-
Irfan Khan has 157 runs at an average of 39.25 and a strike rate of 148.11 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Irfan Khan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 41 runs, 28 balls, 13.66 average, 146.42 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Irfan Khan’s previous five scores: 35, 16, 4*, 23 & 15.
-
Anwar Ali has 4 wickets at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 50.50 in 11 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Anwar Ali has 3 wickets at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 40 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Anwar Ali’s previous five figures: 1/36, 0/28, 2/26, 0/34 & 2/10.
-
Hasan Ali has 19 wickets at an average of 15.36 and a strike rate of 11.26 in nine PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Hasan Ali has 34 wickets at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 15.85 in 23 PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 25.50 average, 18.62 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 16.40 average, 12.40 SR & 8.03 economy rate.
-
Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 0/30, 0/31, 4/15, 1/34 & 2/39.
-
Zahid Mahmood has a solitary wicket in three PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Zahid Mahmood has 10 wickets at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 16.20 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Zahid Mahmood vs RHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 32 average, 15.66 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Zahid Mahmood vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 8.75 average, 10.75 SR & 4.92 economy rate.
-
Zahid Mahmood’s previous five figures: 2/27, 1/30, 2/25, 0/34 & 2/17.
-
Blessing Muzarabani has 7 wickets at an average of 16.42 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Blessing Muzarabani has 4 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 24 in four PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Blessing Muzarabani vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 24.91 average, 19 SR & 7.86 economy rate. Blessing Muzarabani vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 29 average, 23.50 SR & 7.53 economy rate.
-
Blessing Muzarabani’s previous five figures: 1/40, 1/24, 2/27, 2/32 & 0/30.
-
Saim Ayub has 29 runs at an average of 5.80 and a strike rate of 85.29 in five PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Saim Ayub has 64 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 100 in eight PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Saim Ayub vs off-spinners in 2024: 46 runs, 45 balls, 15.33 average, 102.22 SR & 3 dismissals. Shoaib Malik has dismissed him twice in 28 balls.
-
Saim Ayub’s previous five scores read: 30, 46, 1, 38 & 88.
-
Babar Azam has 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 140 in three PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Babar Azam has 1077 runs at an average of 63.35 and a strike rate of 128.21 in 23 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 11 fifties here.
-
Babar Azam vs leg-spinners in 2024: 120 runs, 90 balls, 24 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Babar Azam vs Blessing Muzarabani in T20s: 36 runs, 32 balls, 18 average, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Babar Azam vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 138 runs, 120 balls, 34.50 average, 115 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Babar Azam’s previous five scores read: 53, 64, 0, 111* & 48.
-
Mohammad Haris has 65 runs at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 162.50 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Mohammad Haris has 68 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 194.28 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in 2024: 10 runs, 12 balls, 5 average, 83.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Haris vs Zahid Mahmood in T20s: 6 runs, 10 balls, 3 average, 60 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Haris vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 47 runs, 17 balls, 23.50 average, 276.47 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Haris’ previous five scores: 20, 1, 2, 12* & 19.
-
Haseebullah Khan made 50 runs in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Haseebullah Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 16 balls, 5 average, 93.75 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Haseebullah Khan’s last five scores read: 6, 31, 0, 37 & 0.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 160 runs at an average of 53.33 and a strike rate of 146.78 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 237 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 135.42 in nine PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs left-arm pace in 2024: 58 runs, 59 balls, 7.25 average, 98.30 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 19 runs, 28 balls, 4.75 average, 67.85 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell has 106 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 149.29 in four PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Rovman Powell has 36 runs at a strike rate of 144 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Rovman Powell vs off-spin in 2024: 30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in 2024: 137 runs, 83 balls, 34.25 average, 165.06 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell vs Blessing Muzarabani in T20s: 14 runs, 7 balls, 7 average, 200 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 13 runs, 19 balls, 6.50 average, 68.42 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell’s previous five scores: 28*, 23*, 0, 8 & 46.
-
Aamer Jamal has 14 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 155.55 in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 12 in two PSL innings against them.
-
Aamer Jamal vs RHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 50.25 average, 34.75 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Aamer Jamal vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 11.33 average, 8.66 SR & 8.09 economy rate.
-
Aamer Jamal’s previous five scores: 5, 12*, 87, 1 & 7*. Aamer Jamal’s last five figures: 1/15, 2/36, 0/35, 0/13 & 0/29.
-
Luke Wood took 2 wickets in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Luke Wood took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Luke Wood vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 25.66 average, 20.08 SR & 7.68 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 26.16 average, 16.33 SR & 9.69 economy rate.
-
Luke Wood’s previous five figures: 2/21, 0/44, 1/34, 1/37 & 1/46.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 17 wickets, 20.88 average, 14 SR & 9.01 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets. 40.33 average, 26.33 SR & 9.23 economy rate.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/32, 1/41, 2/50 & 2/44.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Karachi has been 169, with pacers snaring 62.97% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with some new ball help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 26°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Shoaib Malik: Shoaib Malik will contribute with both bat and ball. Malik’s batting form has been top-notch in this PSL and will look to extend it on a nice batting track. His bowling can also fetch a few points.
Saim Ayub: Saim Ayub is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Ayub will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will look to extend his good work.
Babar Azam: Babar Azam is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Azam has a fine record in Karachi and can again score big. His recent form has been good.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Shan Masood: Shan Masood’s selection % is less than 21 as of now. Masood will open the innings and has a fine record in Karachi. He can score a big knock.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Tom will bat in the middle order and enjoy batting in Karachi. He can score valuable runs.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Arafat Minhas: Arafat Minhas might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If KAR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Haris, Paul Walter, Luke Wood, and Zahid Mahmood.
If PES bat first:
Complete the team with three among Haseebullah Khan, James Vince, Rovman Powell, Anwar Ali, and Salman Irshad.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If KAR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Kieron Pollard, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Zahid Mahmood, and Paul Walter.
If PES bat first:
Complete the team with three among James Vince, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Salman Irshad, and Blessing Muzarabani.
KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction
