Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 11 of LPL 2024

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: While both sides are formidable, Kandy Falcons have a better bowling attack. They bat deep and their batters have shown good form at times. Expect Kandy Falcons to win the game.

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings

Date

9 July 2024

Time

3:00 PM IST

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Dinesh Chandimal has 245 runs at an average of 27.22 and a strike rate of 124.36 in ten LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Dinesh Chandimal has 13 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dinesh Chandimal vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 19 runs, 16 balls, 9.50 average, 118.75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dinesh Chandimal’s last five scores: 1, 12, 38, 65 & 38.

Andre Fletcher has 48 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 123.07 in three LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Andre Fletcher has 97 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 134.72 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Andre Fletcher vs Fabian Allen in T20s: 27 runs, 21 balls, 13.50 average, 128.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Fletcher’s previous five scores: 50, 47, 24, 0 & 29.

Mohammad Haris has 160 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 160 in two LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Mohammad Haris has 56 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 160 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 21 runs, 22 balls, 5.25 average, 95.45 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 59 runs, 33 balls, 29.50 average, 178.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ last five scores: 0, 56, 4, 5 & 40.

Kamindu Mendis has 91 runs at an average of 15.16 and a strike rate of 131.88 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Kamindu Mendis has 46 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 176.92 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Kamindu Mendis vs pace in T20s in 2024: 156 runs, 109 balls, 22.28 average, 143.11 SR & 7 dismissals. Pramod Madushan has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Kamindu Mendis’ previous five scores: 10, 36, 7, 27 & 17.

Pavan Rathnayake has a solitary run in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Pavan Rathnayake’s last five scores: 0, 1*, 0, 4 & 23.

Angelo Mathews has 161 runs at an average of 26.83 and a strike rate of 136.44 in seven LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 11.16 and a strike rate of 13 in five LPL innings against them.

Angelo Mathews has 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 141.46 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Angelo Mathews vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 29.40 average, 21.20 SR & 8.32 economy rate. Angelo Mathews vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 20 average, 21 SR & 5.71 economy rate.

Angelo Mathews’ last five scores: 25, 33, 25, 37* & 30*.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 106 runs at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 160.60 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 7.30 and a strike rate of 8.92 in six LPL innings against them.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 65 runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 191.17 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two LPL innings here.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 31 runs, 27 balls, 10.33 average, 114.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 24 wickets, 17.66 average, 16.08 SR & 6.59 economy rate. Wanindu Hasaranga vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 13.75 average, 11.50 SR & 7.17 economy rate.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 65*, 0, 25, 20* & 0. Wanindu Hasaranga’s previous five figures: 1/36, 2/37, 2/30, 0/32 & 2/25.

Dasun Shanaka has 143 runs at an average of 20.42 and a strike rate of 133.64 in nine LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Dasun Shanaka has 9 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings here.

Dasun Shanaka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 195 runs, 124 balls, 16.25 average, 157.25 SR & 12 dismissals. Azmatullah Omarzai has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Dasun Shanaka vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 18.63 average, 13.36 SR & 8.36 economy rate. Dasun Shanaka vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 12.57 average, 11.42 SR & 6.60 economy rate.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 9, 0, 5, 46* & 0. Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 0/19, 1/20, 1/25, 3/20 & 1/10.

Dushmantha Chameera has 5 wickets at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 27.60 in six LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Dushmantha Chameera has 3 wickets at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dushmantha Chameera vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 25.85 average, 16.57 SR & 9.36 economy rate. Dushmantha Chameera vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 33.33 average, 33.33 SR & 6 economy rate.

Dushmantha Chameera’s previous five figures: 0/42, 3/40, 1/46, 0/27 & 1/12.

Lakshan Sandakan has 3 wickets at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 32 in five LPL innings against Jaffna Kings.

Lakshan Sandakan took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Lakshan Sandakan’s last five figures: 1/46, 2/15, 0/32, 3/28 & 2/22.

Shoriful Islam has 4 wickets at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 12 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Shoriful Islam vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 18 wickets, 21.33 average, 17.22 SR & 7.43 economy rate. Shoriful Islam vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 15.78 average, 12.57 SR & 7.53 economy rate.

Shoriful Islam’s last five figures: 2/32, 2/43, 1/26, 2/29 & 1/31.

Jaffna Kings:

Pathum Nissanka has 100 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 156.25 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Pathum Nissanka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 206 runs, 155 balls, 18.72 average, 132.90 SR & 11 dismissals.

Pathum Nissanka’s previous five scores: 88, 12, 27, 51 & 18.

Kusal Mendis has 75 runs at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 107.14 in four LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Kusal Mendis has 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 171.42 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Kusal Mendis vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 117 runs, 88 balls, 19.50 average, 132.95 SR & 6 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis vs Dushmantha Chameera in T20s: 19 runs, 12 balls, 9.50 average, 158.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 18, 30, 6, 4 & 46.

Rilee Rossouw has 79 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 149.05 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Rilee Rossouw vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 79 runs, 57 balls, 19.75 average, 138.59 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 97 runs, 77 balls, 32.33 average, 125.97 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s previous five scores: 12, 67, 1, 1 & 49.

Avishka Fernando has 164 runs at an average of 23.42 and a strike rate of 165.65 in seven LPL innings against Kandy Falcons. He also has a fifty against them.

Avishka Fernando has 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 173.17 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Avishka Fernando vs pace in T20s in 2024: 194 runs, 124 balls, 24.25 average, 156.45 SR & 8 dismissals. Dushmantha Chameera has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Avishka Fernando vs Shoriful Islam in T20s: 16 runs, 14 balls, 8 average, 114.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Avishka Fernando’s last five scores: 57, 14, 80, 59 & 1*.

Charith Asalanka has 95 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 150.79 in four LPL innings against Kandy Falcons. He also has a fifty against them.

Charith Asalanka has 27 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 192.85 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Charith Asalanka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 183 runs, 105 balls, 22.87 average, 174.28 SR & 8 dismissals. Shoriful Islam has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Charith Asalanka vs Lakshan Sandakan in T20s: 23 runs, 25 balls, 7.66 average, 92 SR & 3 dismissals.

Charith Asalanka vs Angelo Mathews in T20s: 8 runs, 11 balls, 4 average, 72.72 SR & 2 dismissals.

Charith Asalanka’s last five scores: 13, 14*, 50, 33 & 46.

Azmatullah Omarzai has 54 runs at a strike rate of 284.21 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two LPL innings here.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 95 runs, 87 balls, 15.83 average, 109.19 SR & 6 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 75 runs, 54 balls, 15 average, 138.88 SR & 5 dismissals. Shoriful Islam has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 17 wickets, 29.11 average, 22.88 SR & 7.63 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 25 average, 17.80 SR & 8.42 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 19*, 35*, 4*, 10 & 10. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 1/46, 2/33, 0/30, 0/18 & 1/10.

Fabian Allen scored 4 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 2 wickets in two LPL innings here.

Fabian Allen vs pace in T20s in 2024: 61 runs, 49 balls, 6.77 average, 124.48 SR & 9 dismissals.

Fabian Allen vs left-arm chinaman in T20s in 2024: 6 runs, 7 balls, 3 average, 85.71 SR & 2 dismissals.

Fabian Allen vs Wanindu Hasaranga in T20s: 2 runs, 9 balls, 1 average, 22.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Fabian Allen vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 40.71 average, 31 SR & 7.88 economy rate. Fabian Allen vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 25.33 average, 13.33 SR & 11.40 economy rate.

Fabian Allen’s last five scores: 4, 11*, 0, 0 & 1. Fabian Allen’s previous five figures: 1/32, 1/49, 0/9, 2/33 & 0/25.

Asitha Fernando has 2 wickets in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Asitha Fernando’s last five figures: 2/25, 0/40, 0/41, 2/40 & 0/18.

Pramod Madushan has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings against Kandy Falcons.

Pramod Madushan has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 16 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Pramod Madushan’s previous five figures: 2/48, 1/36, 0/25, 0/32 & 0/12.

Tabraiz Shamsi took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Tabraiz Shamsi vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 23 wickets, 14.86 average, 12.56 SR & 7.10 economy rate. Tabraiz Shamsi vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 40.66 average, 29.83 SR & 8.17 economy rate.

Tabraiz Shamsi’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/26, 3/6, 3/27 & 1/50.

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dambulla has been 195, with pacers snaring 73.47% of wickets here. Expect another fine batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kandy Falcons: Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Haris, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Pavan Rathnayake, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Shoriful Islam.

Jaffna Kings: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Also Read: 'Special thanks to': Abhishek Sharma reveals using the bat of this Indian star after registering maiden international ton

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka will also contribute with both bat and ball. Shanaka’s recent form has been decent. He will enjoy batting in Dambulla.

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka is another popular captaincy option for this game. Nissanka will open the innings and has been a consistent performer. He can again score big.

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris has been selected by less than 24% of users as of now. Haris will bat in the top order and has a fine record against Jaffna Kings. He can score big.

Telegram Group Join Now

Pramod Madushan: Pramod Madushan’s selection % currently stands at 18.19. Madushan will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can dismiss a few batters.

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ahan Wickramasinghe: Ahan Wickramasinghe might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KFL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Lakshan Sandakan, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If JK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, and Asitha Fernando.

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KFL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Haris, Avishka Fernando, Shoriful Islam, and Pramod Madushan.

If JK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rilee Rossouw, Angelo Mathews, Asitha Fernando, and Kamindu Mendis.

KFL vs JK Dream11 Prediction

While both sides are formidable, Kandy Falcons have a better bowling attack. They bat deep and their batters have shown good form at times. Expect Kandy Falcons to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.