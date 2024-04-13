KKR vs LSG: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 28 of IPL 2024

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Both teams lost their previous games. Kolkata Knight Riders are a dominant force at home. While Lucknow Super Giants have played quality cricket, they still lack significantly in a few areas. KKR should win the contest.

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date

14 April 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt scored 54 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 38 balls, 17.66 average, 139.47 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 59 runs, 34 balls, 29.50 average, 173.52 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 0, 18, 30, 54 & 30.

Sunil Narine has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 209.52 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 348 runs at an average of 12.88 and a strike rate of 158.90 in 29 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 62 wickets at an average of 20.11 and a strike rate of 19.12 in 52 IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 26.54 average, 21 SR & 7.58 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 52.25 average, 38.25 SR & 8.19 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 27, 85, 47, 2 & 5. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/30, 1/29, 1/40, 1/19 & 0/21.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 24, 54, 14, 26 & 24.

Shreyas Iyer has 56 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 147.36 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 97 runs at an average of 16.16 and a strike rate of 116.86 in six IPL innings in Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 15 runs, 10 balls, 5 average, 150 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 34, 18, 39*, 0 & 53.

Venkatesh Iyer has 24 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 126.31 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Venkatesh Iyer has 143 runs at an average of 17.87 and a strike rate of 112.59 in eight IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 138 runs, 85 balls, 19.71 average, 162.35 SR & 7 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 47 balls, 21.33 average, 136.17 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 13 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 3, 5*, 50, 7 & 35*.

Andre Russell has 57 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 146.15 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Andre Russell has 868 runs at an average of 36.16 and a strike rate of 194.18 in 32 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 33 wickets at an average of 24.18 and a strike rate of 16.27 in 35 IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 44 balls, 12 average, 136.36 SR & 5 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Andre Russell vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 40 runs, 17 balls, 20 average, 235.29 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 19.30 average, 11.10 SR & 10.43 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 27.50 average, 15 SR & 11 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 10, 41, 64, 27* & 2*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 0/8, 1/14, 2/29, 2/25 & 0/33.

Rinku Singh has 113 runs at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 194.82 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Rinku Singh has 333 runs at an average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 149.32 in 12 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 57 balls, 38.33 average, 201.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 44 balls, 25 average, 113.63 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him twice in 14 balls.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 9, 26, 5, 23 & 69*.

Mitchell Starc has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Kolkata.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 0/29, 2/25, 0/47, 0/53 & 0/15.

Vaibhav Arora took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Vaibhav Arora has 2 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 21 in two IPL innings in Kolkata.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 19.83 average, 14.16 SR & 8.40 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 20.50 average, 14.75 SR & 8.33 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s last five figures: 2/28, 3/27, 1/51, 0/33 & 0/32.

Varun Chakravarthy has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Varun Chakravarthy has 12 wickets at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 16.83 in nine IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 20.37 average, 14.93 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 29.62 average, 20.12 SR & 8.83 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 0/26, 3/33, 0/20, 1/55 & 1/25.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul has 451 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 137.92 in 13 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has six fifties against them.

KL Rahul has 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 155.55 in three IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 124 runs, 99 balls, 41.33 average, 125.25 SR & 3 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 74 runs, 60 balls, 37 average, 123.33 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him twice in 83 balls.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 39, 33, 20, 15 & 58.

Quinton de Kock has 445 runs at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of 147.84 in 14 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Quinton de Kock has 55 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 110 in five IPL innings in Kolkata.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 29 balls, 11 average, 151.72 SR & 4 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him twice in 32 balls.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 61 balls, 15.50 average, 101.63 SR & 4 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him thrice in 35 balls.

Quinton de Kock vs Andre Russell in T20s: 194 runs, 97 balls, 38.80 average, 200 SR & 5 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 56 runs, 60 balls, 18.66 average, 93.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 19, 6, 81, 54 & 4.

Devdutt Padikkal has 151 runs at an average of 21.57 and a strike rate of 117.05 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Devdutt Padikkal scored 28 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 44 balls, 8 average, 90.90 SR & 5 dismissals.

Devdutt Padikkal vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 35 balls, 16.50 average, 94.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 3, 7, 6, 9 & 0.

Marcus Stoinis has 113 runs at an average of 16.14 and a strike rate of 129.88 in ten IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 15.87 in eight IPL innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 35 runs at an average of 8.75 and a strike rate of 102.94 in five IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 25 balls, 18 average, 216 SR & 3 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him once in 33 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 78 runs, 53 balls, 26 average, 147.16 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 76 balls, 35.66 average, 140.78 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs Andre Russell in T20s: 23 runs, 27 balls, 5.75 average, 85.18 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 8, 58, 24, 19 & 3.

Nicholas Pooran has 162 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 151.40 in eight IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Nicholas Pooran scored 58 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Nicholas Pooran vs Andre Russell in T20s: 105 runs, 69 balls, 26.25 average, 152.17 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Mitchell Starc in T20s: 7 runs, 9 balls, 3.50 average, 77.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 112 runs, 87 balls, 37.33 average, 128.73 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Varun Chakravarthy in T20s: 51 runs, 29 balls, 25.50 average, 175.86 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 0, 32*, 40, 42 & 64.

Ayush Badoni has 40 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 102.56 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ayush Badoni scored 25 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 66 runs, 49 balls, 11 average, 134.69 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 55*, 20, 0, 8 & 1.

Krunal Pandya has 170 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 131.78 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 33.37 and a strike rate of 30.12 in 13 IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 41 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 136.66 in five IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 24.25 in five IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 30 runs, 41 balls, 7.50 average, 73.17 SR & 4 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him thrice in 33 balls.

Krunal Pandya vs Andre Russell in T20s: 39 runs, 28 balls, 19.50 average, 139.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 34.50 average, 27.90 SR & 7.41 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 39.50 average, 31.50 SR & 7.52 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five scores: 3, 2*, 0*, 43* & 3*. Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 0.45, 3/11, 0/10, 0/26 & 0/19.

Ravi Bishnoi has 9 wickets at an average of 19.22 and a strike rate of 18 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravi Bishnoi has 3 wickets at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings in Kolkata.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 33.27 average, 23.72 SR & 8.41 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 17.11 average, 15.33 SR & 6.69 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 2/25, 1/8, 0/33, 0/25 & 1/38.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 20.58 average, 14.41 SR & 8.56 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 28.40 average, 21.40 SR & 7.96 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/37, 2/25, 0/43 & 2/41.

Yash Thakur took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yash Thakur took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 17.80 average, 12.20 SR & 8.75 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 32.80 average, 19.40 SR & 10.14 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 1/31, 5/30, 1/38, 0/43 & 3/34.

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Kolkata has been 187, with pacers snaring 63.32% of wickets here. The track in the previous game was flat, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. Expect a similar track. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 36°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma (IMP).

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan, Manimaran Siddharth (IMP).

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine will contribute with both bat and ball. Narine will open the innings and bowl four overs. His recent form has been quite good.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball and has a fine record in Kolkata. He will fetch ample points.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy option for this game. Rahul will open the innings and enjoy playing in Kolkata. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vaibhav Arora: Vaibhav Arora has been selected by less than 30% of users as of now. Arora will bowl in different phases and might get some assistance off the deck. He can snare a few wickets.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal’s selection % currently stands at 11.49. Padikkal will enjoy batting in Kolkata and might finally get among the runs. He will bat in the top order.

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Manimaran Siddharth: Manimaran Siddharth might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Suyash Sharma.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan, Mitchell Starc, and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Ravi Bishnoi.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Devdutt Padikkal, Rinku Singh, Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction

