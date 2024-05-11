KKR vs MI: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 60 of IPL 2024

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage, but Mumbai Indians have nothing to lose. KKR have been consistent, but MI have a quality unit and will come hard at KKR. Expect MI to win the game.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Date

11 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Phil Salt has 344 runs at an average of 68.80 and a strike rate of 186.95 in six IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has four fifties here.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 23 average, 130.18 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 90 runs, 56 balls, 30 average, 160.71 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs Nuwan Thushara in T20s: 13 runs, 15 balls, 6.50 average, 86.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 32, 5, 68, 75 & 48.

Sunil Narine has 51 runs at an average of 5.66 and a strike rate of 92.72 in 12 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 25 wickets at an average of 23.44 and a strike rate of 20.68 in 22 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 559 runs at an average of 17.46 and a strike rate of 165.38 in 34 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 69 wickets at an average of 19.94 and a strike rate of 18.92 in 57 IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 88 runs, 61 balls, 17.60 average, 144.26 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 173.68 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 34 balls, 21.33 average, 188.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 25.23 average, 20.82 SR & 7.27 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 30.62 average, 24.75 SR & 7.42 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 81, 8, 15, 71 & 10. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/22, 2/22, 1/24, 1/24 & 2/34.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 13 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has 40 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 142.85 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 32 runs, 28 balls, 16 average, 177.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 32, 13, 3, 30 & 7.

Shreyas Iyer has 381 runs at an average of 27.21 and a strike rate of 117.59 in 17 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has two fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 257 runs at an average of 28.55 and a strike rate of 130.45 in 11 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 64 runs, 37 balls, 16 average, 172.97 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 23, 6, 33*, 28 & 50.

Venkatesh Iyer has 320 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 161.61 in five IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Venkatesh Iyer has 232 runs at an average of 21.09 and a strike rate of 124.06 in 12 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 160 runs, 95 balls, 22.85 average, 168.42 SR & 7 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 67 balls, 28.66 average, 128.35 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 19 runs, 22 balls, 9.50 average, 86.36 SR & 2 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 1*, 70, 26*, 39 & 16.

Rinku Singh has 59 runs at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 109.25 in five IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Rinku Singh has 393 runs at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of 149.42 in 16 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 51 balls, 20.66 average, 121.56 SR & 3 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 60 balls, 38.66 average, 193.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 16, 9, 11, 5 & 24.

Andre Russell has 231 runs at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 154 in 14 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 26.66 and a strike rate of 17 in 17 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 932 runs at an average of 35.84 and a strike rate of 190.59 in 35 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 37 wickets at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 15.81 in 40 IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 51 balls, 12.80 average, 125.49 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 66 runs, 51 balls, 16.50 average, 129.41 SR & 4 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 18.35 average, 10.41 SR & 10.57 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 29 average, 16 SR & 10.87 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 12, 7, 24, 27* & 13. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/17, 2/30, 0/10, 0/36 & 3/25.

Ramandeep Singh scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Ramandeep Singh has 66 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 220 in four IPL innings in Kolkata.

Ramandeep Singh’s last five scores: 25*, 2, 6*, 24* & 1*.

Mitchell Starc has 7 wickets at an average of 17.71 and a strike rate of 13.57 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mitchell Starc has 6 wickets at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 22 in six IPL innings in Kolkata.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 45.16 average, 24.66 SR & 10.98 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 19 average, 9.16 SR & 12.43 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s last five figures: 1/22, 4/33, 1/43, 1/55 & 0/50.

Varun Chakravarthy has 7 wickets at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 23.14 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Varun Chakravarthy has 19 wickets at an average of 25.94 and a strike rate of 16.63 in 14 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 25 wickets, 19.96 average, 14.04 SR & 8.52 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 25.45 average, 18.63 SR & 8.19 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 3/30, 2/22, 3/16, 0/46 & 1/36.

Harshit Rana has 13 wickets at an average of 25.84 and a strike rate of 16.15 in ten IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 23.64 average, 14.85 SR & 9.54 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 22.80 average, 16.20 SR & 8.44 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 3/24, 2/28, 0/61, 2/33 & 2/45.

Vaibhav Arora has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Vaibhav Arora has 6 wickets at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 17 in five IPL innings in Kolkata.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 28.87 average, 17.75 SR & 9.76 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 22.33 average, 15.33 SR & 8.73 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s previous five figures: 0/21, 0/35, 2/29, 1/45 & 1/34.

Mumbai Indians:

Ishan Kishan has 217 runs at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 150.69 in eight IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has three fifties against them.

Ishan Kishan has 66 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 206.25 in two IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 56 balls, 11.50 average, 123.21 SR & 6 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 175 runs, 106 balls, 29.16 average, 165.09 SR & 6 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in four balls.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 51 balls, 27.33 average, 160.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 9, 13, 32, 20 & 0.

Rohit Sharma has 1051 runs at an average of 40.42 and a strike rate of 129.59 in 33 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has six fifties and a century against them.

Rohit Sharma has 466 runs at an average of 46.60 and a strike rate of 143.38 in 13 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 128 runs, 79 balls, 18.28 average, 162.02 SR & 7 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 48 runs, 33 balls, 12 average, 145.45 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 92 runs, 76 balls, 30.66 average, 121.05 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 187 runs, 174 balls, 18.70 average, 107.47 SR & 10 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 4, 11, 4, 8 & 6.

Naman Dhir scored 11 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Naman Dhir vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 7 runs, 10 balls, 3.50 average, 70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Naman Dhir’s last five scores: 0, 11, 0, 30 & 20.

Suryakumar Yadav has 436 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 149.31 in 11 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has four fifties against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 244 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 138.63 in 18 IPL innings in Kolkata.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 195 runs, 94 balls, 39 average, 207.44 SR & 5 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 38 balls, 22.50 average, 118.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 102*, 56, 10, 26 & 10.

Tilak Varma has 78 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 123.80 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 118 runs, 86 balls, 23.60 average, 137.20 SR & 5 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 72 balls, 37 average, 154.16 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 37*, 4, 7, 63 & 65.

Hardik Pandya has 393 runs at an average of 49.12 and a strike rate of 167.94 in 13 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 18.23 and a strike rate of 13.84 in 11 IPL innings against them.

Hardik Pandya has 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 172.22 in seven IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 18 in seven IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 68 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 121 runs, 65 balls, 40.33 average, 186.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 46 balls, 19.50 average, 84.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs Andre Russell in T20s: 34 runs, 23 balls, 17 average, 147.82 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 34.10 average, 20 SR & 10.23 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 53.75 average, 34 SR & 9.48 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 1, 0, 46, 10 & 10. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 3/31, 2/44, 2/26, 0/41 & 0/21.

Tim David has 61 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 145.23 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 42 runs, 34 balls, 14 average, 123.52 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Tim David’s last five scores: 24, 35*, 37, 3 & 14.

Anshul Kamboj’s last five figures: 1/42, 0/12, 0/22, 1/8 & 1/18.

Piyush Chawla has 12 wickets at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 21.16 in 13 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Piyush Chawla has 41 wickets at an average of 23.31 and a strike rate of 17.14 in 35 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 20 wickets, 23.35 average, 17 SR & 8.24 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 28.30 average, 19.40 SR & 8.75 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 3/33, 1/15, 0/23, 1/36 & 1/33.

Jasprit Bumrah has 23 wickets at an average of 20.78 and a strike rate of 16.39 in 17 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Jasprit Bumrah has 2 wickets at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 42 in four IPL innings in Kolkata.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 7 wickets, 28.28 average, 23.71 SR & 7.15 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 11 wickets, 9 average, 11 SR & 4.90 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 1/23, 3/18, 0/17, 1/35 & 0/37.

Nuwan Thushara took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nuwan Thushara vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 4 wickets, 32 average, 17.25 SR & 11.13 economy rate. Nuwan Thushara vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 0 wickets & 9.33 economy rate.

Nuwan Thushara’s last five figures: 0/42, 3/42, 1/30, 0/56 & 0/28.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Kolkata has been 191, with pacers snaring 64.17% of wickets here. Expect another flat track, with batters enjoying it. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with showers throughout the match hours, is forecast.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (IMP).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara (IMP).

Also Read: WATCH: Intruder breaches Narendra Modi Stadium to touch MS Dhoni's feet

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He also has a fine record in Kolkata.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. Russell has a fabulous record in Kolkata. He also performs well against MI.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is another popular captaincy option for this game. Suryakumar will enjoy batting in Kolkata, and his recent record is good. He can score big.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer has been selected by less than 25% of users as of now. Venkatesh has a fabulous record against MI, and his recent form has been decent. He can score big.

Telegram Group Join Now

Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan Thushara’s selection % currently stands at 14.26. Thushara will get some assistance early on and bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Jasprit Bumrah.

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Rinku Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Mitchell Starc, and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tilak Varma, Nuwan Thushara, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana.

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Nehal Wadhera, and Mitchell Starc.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage, but Mumbai Indians have nothing to lose. KKR have been consistent, but MI have a quality unit and will come hard at KKR. Expect MI to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.